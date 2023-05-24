  • Home
Cow Pies Pizza Co. 3955 Arkwright Rd

No reviews yet

3955 Arkwright Road

Macon, GA 31210

Buy Any Large Specialty Pizza & Get a FREE 5pc Wings!
FREEWINGS
Buy Any Large Specialty Pizza & Get a FREE 5pc Wings!
FREEWINGS
STARTERS

WAGON WHEELS

WAGON WHEELS

$7.99

6 Pepperoni and cheese swirls wrapped up in our fresh dough.

Handmade Breadsticks

Handmade Breadsticks

$5.49

Handmade breadsticks with your choice of dipping sauce

Covered Haybales

Covered Haybales

$8.99

Homemade cheesy bread topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese

Garlic Cheese Rolls

$7.99

4 Cheese Cheesy Bread

$10.69
Handmade Breadsticks

Handmade Breadsticks

$5.49

Handmade breadsticks with your choice of dipping sauce

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.86+

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$4.86+

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and chicken on top our fresh romaine lettuce

The Butcher Salad

The Butcher Salad

$11.99

Loaded with Bacon, Chicken, Ham, tomatoes, croutons on top of Romaine lettuce and spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, onion, tomato, feta cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Our Greek Salad comes with fresh romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes

WINGS

Served with breadsticks and dipping sauce
5pc. Wings

5pc. Wings

$6.99Out of stock
10pc. Wings

10pc. Wings

$13.99Out of stock
20pc. Wings

20pc. Wings

$25.99Out of stock
40pc. Wings

40pc. Wings

$45.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Large One Topping

Large One Topping

$9.99
Two Large Two Toppings and Cookies or Cheesy Bread

Two Large Two Toppings and Cookies or Cheesy Bread

$25.99
Large Five Topping Pizza & Cheesy Bread, Comes with 2 Liter

Large Five Topping Pizza & Cheesy Bread, Comes with 2 Liter

$25.99
Large Five Topping Pizza and 10 Wings

Large Five Topping Pizza and 10 Wings

$29.99Out of stock

Spring Break deal

$33.99

1 Large Specialty Pizza and 1 Large One Topping Pizza

$23.99

Specialty Pizzas

SMALL (10")

SMALL (10")

$12.99

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas------------- BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives THE CHEESEBURGER PIE- beef and onion topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomato, and pickles. LOADED POTATO PIE -zesty ranch sauce topped with chives, potatoes,

LARGE (14")

LARGE (14")

$17.50

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas--------- BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives THE CHEESEBURGER PIE- beef and onion topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomato, and pickles. LOADED POTATO PIE -zesty ranch sauce topped with chives, potatoes, che

Giant (18")

Giant (18")

$27.99

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas----- BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives THE CHEESEBURGER PIE- beef and onion topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomato, and pickles. LOADED POTATO PIE -zesty ranch sauce topped with chives, potatoes, cheddar c

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" Small

10" Small

$8.99
14" Large

14" Large

$11.50
18" Giant

18" Giant

$20.50

COWZONES AND STROMBOLIS

Small Cowzone

Small Cowzone

$11.99

Your choice of 3 toppings on top of ricotta cheese , folded in our fresh dough.

Large Cowzone

Large Cowzone

$15.49

Your choice of 3 toppings on top of ricotta cheese , folded in our fresh dough.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Your choice of 2 toppings rolled in our fresh dough

CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWL

BUILD YOUR BOWL

$8.99

SANDWICHES

Served with chips
Chicken BLT Sandwich

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked chicken, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, all on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Cowboy Sandwich

The Cowboy Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh cooked steak with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo chicken topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella and marinara on top of fresh meatballs

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken topped with sweet BBQ sauce

EXTRA SAUCES

Ranch (sauce)

Ranch (sauce)

$0.65
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.65
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.65
Marinara

Marinara

$0.65
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.65
Greek

Greek

$0.65

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.65
Caesar

Caesar

$0.65
Creamy Italian

Creamy Italian

$0.65
Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$0.65

Ranch (dressing)

$0.65

Parm Packets

$0.10

Red Pepper Packets

$0.10

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.65Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

Root Beer

Root Beer

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.49
Sprite

Sprite

Gold Peak Tea

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheesecake slice

New York Style Cheesecake slice

$5.99

New York Style Cheesecake Slice.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.99

Handmade cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99

Fresh half baked chocolate chip cookies

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.99
Double Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Double Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Sweet Stromboli

Sweet Stromboli

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come visit us for The best Pizza in Town! Takeout and Delivery!

