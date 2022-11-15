Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cow Pies Pizza Co. 6001 Watson Boulevard

No reviews yet

6001 Watson Boulevard

Byron, GA 31088

Popular Items

Large One Topping
14" Large
Covered Haybales

STARTERS

WAGON WHEELS

WAGON WHEELS

$7.99

6 Pepperoni and cheese swirls wrapped up in our fresh dough.

Handmade Breadsticks

Handmade Breadsticks

$5.49

Handmade breadsticks with your choice of dipping sauce

Covered Haybales

Covered Haybales

$8.99

Homemade cheesy bread topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50+

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese on top our fresh romaine lettuce

The Butcher Salad

The Butcher Salad

$11.99

Loaded with Bacon, Chicken, Ham, tomatoes, almonds on top of Romaine lettuce and spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, onion, tomato, feta cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Our Greek Salad comes with fresh romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes

WINGS

Served with breadsticks and dipping sauce
5pc. Wings

5pc. Wings

$6.99
10pc. Wings

10pc. Wings

$13.99
20pc. Wings

20pc. Wings

$25.99
40pc. Wings

40pc. Wings

$45.99

SPECIALS

Large One Topping
$9.99

Large One Topping

$9.99
Two Large Two Toppings & 6 Cookies
$25.99

Two Large Two Toppings & 6 Cookies

$25.99
Large Five Topping Pizza & Cheesy Bread, Comes with 2 Liter
$25.99

Large Five Topping Pizza & Cheesy Bread, Comes with 2 Liter

$25.99
Large Five Topping Pizza and 10 Wings
$29.99

Large Five Topping Pizza and 10 Wings

$29.99

Specialty Pizzas

SMALL (10")

SMALL (10")

$13.99

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas------------------ BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives

LARGE (14")

LARGE (14")

$17.50

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas------------------ BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives

Giant (18")

Giant (18")

$27.99

Choose From The Following CowPie Specialty Pizzas------------------ BUTCHER BLOCK-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage. COWPIE DELUXE-pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, GARDEN-black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers. SMOKEHOUSE-pulled pork, chicken, bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. SPINACH&ARTICHOKE- alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichokes. COWBOY- Ricotta cheese, steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. BUFFALO CHICKEN- chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. EL TORO TACO- beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, hot sauce. COW-A-BUNGA- Pineapple, ham, topped with bacon. THE HOLY COW-pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, mushroom, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" Small

10" Small

$8.99
14" Large

14" Large

$11.50
18" Giant

18" Giant

$20.50

COWZONES AND STROMBOLIS

Small Cowzone

Small Cowzone

$11.99

Your choice of 3 toppings on top of ricotta cheese , folded in our fresh dough.

Large Cowzone

Large Cowzone

$15.49

Your choice of 3 toppings on top of ricotta cheese , folded in our fresh dough.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Your choice of 2 toppings rolled in our fresh dough

SANDWICHES

Served with chips
Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$10.99

Smoked chicken, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, all on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$10.99

Fresh cooked steak with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo chicken topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball

Meatball

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella and marinara on top of fresh meatballs

BBQ

BBQ

$10.99

Your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken topped with sweet BBQ sauce

EXTRA SAUCES

Ranch (sauce)
$0.65

Ranch (sauce)

$0.65
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.65
Garlic Butter
$0.65

Garlic Butter

$0.65
Marinara

Marinara

$0.65
Honey Mustard
$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65
Greek

Greek

$0.65

Balsamic Vinaigrette
$0.65

$0.65
Caesar

Caesar

$0.65
Creamy Italian
$0.65

Creamy Italian

$0.65
Thousand Island
$0.65

Thousand Island

$0.65

Ranch (dressing)
$0.65

$0.65

Parm Packets

Red Pepper Packets

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

Root Beer

Root Beer

Water Bottle
$1.49

Water Bottle

$1.49
Sprite

Sprite

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheesecake slice

New York Style Cheesecake slice

$5.99

New York Style Cheesecake Slice.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.99

Handmade cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99

Fresh half baked chocolate chip cookies

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.99
Double Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Double Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Sweet Stromboli
$7.99

Sweet Stromboli

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing pizza, wings, and more! Great atmosphere, great workers

Location

6001 Watson Boulevard, Byron, GA 31088

Directions

