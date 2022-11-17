Barbeque
Cox Bros BBQ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.
Location
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502
