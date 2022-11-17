Cox Bros BBQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tailgate Package

Tailgate Packs

$60.00

Priced per person (minimum of 4). Choice of 3 classic meats and 3 house sides served with sliced bread. Sub premium meats for $1 each per person.

1 LB Pulled Pork

$16.00

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$17.00

1 LB Smoke Stack

$18.00

1 LB Smoked Brisket

$24.00

12 Pack of Buns

$8.00

Single Bun

$1.00

Sandwiches

Regular Sandwich

Regular Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread.

Jumbo Sandwich

Jumbo Sandwich

$9.50

Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread.

Carolina Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork topped with pineapple coleslaw and Carolina-style BBQ sauce stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread.

Big Memphis Sandwich

Big Memphis Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket, turkey, and pork on a butter-toasted bun

Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich

Open-Faced Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced brisket atop Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and served with our country-style green beans.

Combo - Regular Sandwich

Combo - Regular Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.

Combo - Jumbo Sandwich

Combo - Jumbo Sandwich

$13.50

Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.

Combo - Carolina Pork Sandwich

Combo - Carolina Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork topped with pineapple coleslaw and Carolina-style BBQ sauce stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.

Combo - Big Memphis Sandwich

Combo - Big Memphis Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket, turkey, & pork stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.

Platters

1 Meat Platter

1 Meat Platter

$12.50

Choice of classic meat piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$14.50

Choice of 2 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.

3 Meat Platter

3 Meat Platter

$16.50

Choice of 3 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.

Slabs and Wings

1/4 Slab Competition Ribs

1/4 Slab Competition Ribs

$10.00

St. Louis-style pork ribs seasoned with a classic, Memphis dry rub

1/2 Slab Competition Ribs

1/2 Slab Competition Ribs

$18.00

St. Louis-style pork ribs seasoned with a classic, Memphis dry rub

Full Slab Competition Ribs

Full Slab Competition Ribs

$29.00

St. Louis-style pork ribs seasoned with a classic, Memphis dry rub

Add a Rib Bone

$4.00
Ribs N' Wings Platter

Ribs N' Wings Platter

$17.00

3 ribs and 2 jumbo wings served with sidewinder cheese fries

2 Jumbo Wings

$7.00

Pit smoked, crispy fried, and tossed in our smokehouse wing sauce

4 Jumbo Wings

4 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Pit smoked, crispy fried, and tossed in our smokehouse wing sauce

6 Jumbo Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$17.00

Pit smoked, crispy fried, and tossed in our smokehouse wing sauce

Add a Wing

$4.00

More than BBQ

Red Beans & Rice w/ Corn Bread

Red Beans & Rice w/ Corn Bread

$9.00

Topped with smoked sausage and served with a corn muffin

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$10.00

Choice of turkey, pork, or brisket with fresh greens, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons with choice of dressing

Smoked Chicken Tostada Salad

Smoked Chicken Tostada Salad

$11.00

Tostada shell with pulled chicken, fresh greens, smokehouse beans, cheese, red onions and pico with choice of dressing.

Texas Tater

Texas Tater

$12.00

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with genuine smoke stack and cheddar jack served with sour cream and jalapeños

Memphis Nachos

Memphis Nachos

$11.00

Choice of burnt ends, chicken, or pulled pork stacked on fresh tortilla chips and smokehouse beans topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and Cox Bros Original BBQ Sauce.

Mac & Jack Pot

Mac & Jack Pot

$11.00

Our famous mac & jack mixed with smoked turkey and sausage topped with melted cheddar

BBQ in Bulk

Family Packs

Family Packs

$60.00

Priced per person (minimum of 4). Choice of 3 classic meats and 3 house sides served with sliced bread. Sub premium meats for $1 each per person.

1 LB Pulled Pork

$16.00

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$17.00

1 LB Smoke Stack

$18.00

1 LB Smoked Brisket

$24.00

12 Pack of Buns

$8.00

Single Bun

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Slider

Kid's Slider

$6.50

Includes house side and drink

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Includes house side and drink

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$6.50

Includes house side and drink

Kid's Mac & Jack

$6.50

Mac & Cheese. Includes house side and drink

Signature Sides

Smokehouse Beans

Smokehouse Beans

$3.00

Our famous BBQ beans loaded with burnt ends and seasoned with original spices

Red Skin Potato Salad

Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.00

Skin-on red potatoes tossed in a creamy, sour cream dill dressing

Pineapple Cole Slaw

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$3.00

Traditional southern slaw with a hint of tangy pineapple

Mac and Jack Cheese

$3.00

Elbow macaroni baked in our savory Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Country-Style Green Beans

Country-Style Green Beans

$3.00

Our own recipe... a tribute to Gruene Hall, Texas!

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Baked Tater

Baked Tater

$3.00

Air-baked and salt-crusted baked potato topped with butter and sour cream

Sweet Tater Fries

Sweet Tater Fries

$3.00
Cox Bros Cheesy Corn

Cox Bros Cheesy Corn

$3.00

Midwest corn baked in a rich, blended cheese sauce

I-70 Seasoned Fries

I-70 Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Skin-on fries tossed in our signature fry seasoning

Sidewinder Cheese Fries

Sidewinder Cheese Fries

$3.00

Topped with bacon, pico de gallo, green onions, and sour cream

Corn Bread Side

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Pint Country-Style Green Beans

$8.00

Our own recipe... a tribute to Gruene Hall, Texas!

Pint Cox Bros. Cheesy Corn

$8.00

Midwest corn baked in a rich, blended cheese sauce

Pint Mac & Jack Cheese

$8.00

Elbow macaroni baked in our savory Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Pint Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$8.00

Pint Pineapple Coleslaw

$8.00

Traditional southern slaw with a hint of tangy pineapple

Pint Redskin Potato Salad

$8.00

Skin-on red potatoes tossed in a creamy, sour cream dill dressing

Pint Smokehouse Beans

$8.00

Our famous BBQ beans loaded with burnt ends and seasoned with original spices

Quart Country-Style Green Beans

$14.00

Our own recipe... a tribute to Gruene Hall, Texas!

Quart Cox Bros. Cheesy Corn

$14.00

Midwest corn baked in a rich, blended cheese sauce

Quart Mac & Jack Cheese

$14.00

Elbow macaroni baked in our savory Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Quart Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$14.00

Quart Pineapple Coleslaw

$14.00

Traditional southern slaw with a hint of tangy pineapple

Quart Redskin Potato Salad

$14.00

Skin-on red potatoes tossed in a creamy, sour cream dill dressing

Quart Smokehouse Beans

$14.00

Our famous BBQ beans loaded with burnt ends and seasoned with original spices

Gallon Smokehouse Beans

$50.00

Our famous BBQ beans loaded with burnt ends and seasoned with original spices

Gallon Redskin Potato Salad

$50.00

Skin-on red potatoes tossed in a creamy, sour cream dill dressing

Gallon Mac & Jack Cheese

$50.00

Elbow macaroni baked in our savory Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Gallon Pineapple Coleslaw

$50.00

Traditional southern slaw with a hint of tangy pineapple

Gallon Country-Style Green Beans

$50.00

Our own recipe... a tribute to Gruene Hall, Texas!

Gallon Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$50.00

Gallon Cox Bros. Cheesy Corn

$50.00

Midwest corn baked in a rich, blended cheese sauce

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00

with whiskey sauce

Limited Time Menu - Food

Southwest Turkey Skillet Bowl

Southwest Turkey Skillet Bowl

$14.00

Cox Bros BBQ signature mashed potatoes topped with Smoked Turkey, Brown Gravy, Cheesy Corn, Shredded Cheese and Black Bean Salsa. Served with Texas toast. Includes a Drink.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kid's Beverages

Kid's Pepsi

$1.50

Kid's Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kid's Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kid's Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kid's Mountain Dew

$1.50

Kid's Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Kid's Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Kid's Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kid's Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kid's Cup of Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.

Website

Location

223 McCall Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

