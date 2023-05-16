Coxinhas Bakery UCF 12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118

Jerk Beef Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of our house-cured pulled sirloin and picanha blend. (We highly recommend you add soft cheese) - This is definitely a must try!