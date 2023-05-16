  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • Coxinhas Bakery UCF - 12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coxinhas Bakery UCF 12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118

review star

No reviews yet

12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118

Orlando, FL 32817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Burgers & Sandwiches

Brazilian Inspired Hot Dog

Brazilian Inspired Hot Dog

$9.99

Brazilians are so extra! But why have bun & hotdog sausage only when you can have it with mashed potatoes, shoestring potatoes, peas, corn, soft cheese, mayo and catchup? You can also add chicken, beef, or calabresa sausage to it.

X-Tudo

X-Tudo

$14.99

This one has everything you wish on a burger. Our house picanha blend ground and smashed to perfection, built with lettuce, tomato, peas, corn, shoestring potatoes , catupiry soft cheese, our secret green sauce, bacon, sausage, egg and a coxinha on top!

X-Picanha Sandwich

X-Picanha Sandwich

$15.99

French bun, sliced picanha steak, tomato-cilantro salsa, house made garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.

X-Calabresa Sandwich

X-Calabresa Sandwich

$15.99

French bun, grilled calabresa sausage, tomato-cilantro salsa, house made garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.

X-Chicken Heart Sandwich

X-Chicken Heart Sandwich

$12.99

House made garlic bread, grilled chicken heart, mozzarella cheese, tomato-cilantro salsa

X-Salada

X-Salada

$10.99

We smash our beautifully tender, juicy and freshly ground picanha blend, then we sit it over a brioche bun and build it up with mozzarella cheese, corn, peas, shoestring potatoes, soft cheese and our house made cilantro-garlic maio. If you like burger, this is a must try!

X-Egg

X-Egg

$12.99

We smash our beautifully tender, juicy and freshly ground picanha blend, then we sit it over a brioche bun and build it up with mozzarella cheese, corn, peas, shoestring potatoes, a fried egg, soft cheese and our house made cilantro-garlic maio. If you like burger, this is a must try!

X-Bacon

X-Bacon

$12.99

Traditional Coxinhas

Chicken Coxinha

Chicken Coxinha

$3.50

Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Chicken & Soft Cheese Coxinha

Chicken & Soft Cheese Coxinha

$3.50Out of stock

Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast and cream cheese, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Jerk Beef Coxinha

Jerk Beef Coxinha

$3.50Out of stock

Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with our house-cured blend of pulled sirloin and picanha steak , breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Ground Beef Coxinha

Ground Beef Coxinha

$3.99

Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our in-house ground sirloin and picanha blend, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Cheese & Corn Coxinha

Cheese & Corn Coxinha

$3.50

Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with mozzarella cheese and corn, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Ham & Cheese Coxinha

Ham & Cheese Coxinha

$3.50Out of stock

Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our premium mozzarella cheese and ham, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Kibe

Kibe

$3.75Out of stock

A Lebanese treat turned Brazilian! Perfectly-seasoned blend of ground beef, onions, spices and grains, deep fried to perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Kibixinha

Kibixinha

$3.75

What happens when you smash our Brazil's favorite Coxinhas with Lebanese's most special creation kibbeh? Our Kibixinha is a blend of ground beef, grains and spices filled with our premium pulled chicken breast. It's so goooooood!

Shrimp Coxinha

Shrimp Coxinha

$3.50

Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our premium mozzarella cheese and ham, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Cheese Coxinha

Cheese Coxinha

$3.50

Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with mozzarella cheese and corn, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Bufallo Chicken Coxinha

Bufallo Chicken Coxinha

$3.50

Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

Pastel de Feira

Cheese Pastel

Cheese Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!

Ham & Cheese Pastel

Ham & Cheese Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!

Ham, Cheese & Tomato Pastel

Ham, Cheese & Tomato Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!

Chicken Pastel

Chicken Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of premium pulled chicken breast (we highly recommend you add Catupiry Soft Cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!

Chicken & Corn Pastel

Chicken & Corn Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of our divinely seasoned pulled chicken breast (we highly recommend you add Catupiry soft cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!

Calabrese Sausage Pastel

Calabrese Sausage Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of ground calabrese sausage (we highly recommend you add Catupiry soft cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!

Jerk Beef Pastel

Jerk Beef Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of our house-cured pulled sirloin and picanha blend. (We highly recommend you add soft cheese) - This is definitely a must try!

Ground Beef Pastel

Ground Beef Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of in house ground top sirloin steak. This is definitely a must try!

Shrimp Pastel

Shrimp Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 8oz of creamy shrimp. This is definitely a must try!

Heart of Palm Pastel

Heart of Palm Pastel

$5.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 8oz of creamy heart of palm filling. This is definitely a must try!

House Special Pastel

House Special Pastel

$9.99

Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. Choose chicken our ground beef - It come with corn, peas, mozzarella and soft cheese, ham. This is double the size of the regular Pastel! Come hungry babe <3

Skewers

Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$5.99

6oz of divinely seasoned top sirloin steak, skewered and grilled to perfection. Comes with a side of farofa and tomato salsa.

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$5.99

8oz of perfectly seasoned chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection. Comes with a side of farofa and tomato salsa

Calabrese Sausage Skewer

Calabrese Sausage Skewer

$5.99

6oz of smoked calabresa sausage, skewered and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Heart Skewer

Chicken Heart Skewer

$5.99

8oz of smoked calabresa sausage, skewered and grilled to perfection.

Baked Items (Breads & Pies)

Ham & Cheese Roll

Ham & Cheese Roll

$3.99

It's not all about our fryers! We also knead with pride :) The light and savoriest dough you'll ever try filled with mozzarella cheese, ham and fresh tomato. Sounds like a pizza, looks like a calzone and taste like heaven!

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$3.99Out of stock

It's not all about our fryers! We also knead with pride :) The light and savoriest dough you'll ever try filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Sounds like a pizza, looks like a calzone and taste like heaven!

Mini Chicken Pie

Mini Chicken Pie

$3.75

Mini Chicken Pot Pie reinvented! Our yummy buttery dough is filled with chicken and cream cheese blend and oven baked to a golden brown.

Mini Heart of Palm Pie

Mini Heart of Palm Pie

$3.75

Our yummy buttery dough is filled with creamy heart of Palm filling and oven baked to a golden brown.

Mini Shrimp Pie

Mini Shrimp Pie

$3.75

Our yummy buttery dough is filled with creamy shrimp filling and oven baked to a golden brown.

Beef Sfiha

Beef Sfiha

$3.75

Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread and fill it with ground sirloin and picanha blend and oven bake to a golden brown.

Calabrese Sfiha

Calabrese Sfiha

$3.75

Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread dough and fill it with ground calabrese sausage and oven bake it to a golden brown.

Chicken Sfiha

Chicken Sfiha

$3.75

Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread dough and fill it with seasoned pulled chicken breast and oven bake it to a golden brown.

Açaí Superfruit & Desserts

Açaí Cup Small (12oz)

Açaí Cup Small (12oz)

$8.75

Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.

Açaí Cup Medium (16oz)

Açaí Cup Medium (16oz)

$10.95

Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.

Açaí Cup Large (20oz)

Açaí Cup Large (20oz)

$13.95

Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.

Açaí Cup Family (32oz)

Açaí Cup Family (32oz)

$19.99

Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.

Cakin' the Cup Brigadeiro

Cakin' the Cup Brigadeiro

$7.99Out of stock
Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Mousse

Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Mousse

$7.99Out of stock

Layers of our fluffylicious sponge cake over our secret strawberry whipped mousse. All mixed with fresh strawberries. Heavenly delicious

Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Cream

Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Cream

$7.99Out of stock

Yes! We are Cakin' the Cup. Besides our fluffily delicious sponge cake, we layer it with our own version of Belgian cream, fresh strawberries, then we top it with our secret strawberry whipped mousse. - all made in house, fresh and from scratch - Impossible not to like it!

Flan

Flan

$7.99Out of stock
Cake Slice Brigadeiro Chocolate

Cake Slice Brigadeiro Chocolate

$9.99Out of stock

Cake Slice Strawberry & Cream

$9.99Out of stock

Party Platters

25 units

25 units

$17.99

A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.

50 units

50 units

$25.99

A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch. Mix & Match up to 2 flavors.

100 units

100 units

$45.00

A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch. Mix & Match up to 4 flavors.

12 units

12 units

$8.99

Tapioca & Cuscuz

Tapioca

Tapioca

$9.99

This Brazilian version of tacos is deliciously gluten-free. Made with cassava flour, and filled with your choice of filling. Amazingly light and filling.

Cuscuz

Cuscuz

$9.99

Originated in Africa, cuscuz has become Brazil's favorite breakfast item. It's made with steamed corn flakes filled with your choice of filling. It will remind you of corn bread, but it ain't.

Sweet Tapioca

Sweet Tapioca

$9.99

This Brazilian version of tacos is deliciously gluten-free. Made with cassava flour, and filled with your choice of filling. Amazingly light and filling.

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$1.99Out of stock
Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.99Out of stock
Guarana Can

Guarana Can

$2.50
Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50

Juice 6.75 FL OZ

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brazilian Inspired Fast Food. Best Burgers, Coxinhas and Pastel in town!

Location

12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118, Orlando, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Malgudis Indian Market -
orange starNo Reviews
12226 Corporate Blvd Ste 172 Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
orange starNo Reviews
4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352 Orlando, FL 32826
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Alafaya Trail Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Omelet Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,119
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407 Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Gringos Locos UCF -
orange starNo Reviews
4258 West Plaza Drive Orlando, FL 32816
View restaurantnext
The Muddy Root - 12082 Collegiate Way
orange starNo Reviews
12082 Collegiate Way ORLANDO, FL 32817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston