Coxinhas Bakery UCF
12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118
Orlando, FL 32817
Burgers & Sandwiches
Brazilian Inspired Hot Dog
Brazilians are so extra! But why have bun & hotdog sausage only when you can have it with mashed potatoes, shoestring potatoes, peas, corn, soft cheese, mayo and catchup? You can also add chicken, beef, or calabresa sausage to it.
X-Tudo
This one has everything you wish on a burger. Our house picanha blend ground and smashed to perfection, built with lettuce, tomato, peas, corn, shoestring potatoes , catupiry soft cheese, our secret green sauce, bacon, sausage, egg and a coxinha on top!
X-Picanha Sandwich
French bun, sliced picanha steak, tomato-cilantro salsa, house made garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.
X-Calabresa Sandwich
French bun, grilled calabresa sausage, tomato-cilantro salsa, house made garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.
X-Chicken Heart Sandwich
House made garlic bread, grilled chicken heart, mozzarella cheese, tomato-cilantro salsa
X-Salada
We smash our beautifully tender, juicy and freshly ground picanha blend, then we sit it over a brioche bun and build it up with mozzarella cheese, corn, peas, shoestring potatoes, soft cheese and our house made cilantro-garlic maio. If you like burger, this is a must try!
X-Egg
We smash our beautifully tender, juicy and freshly ground picanha blend, then we sit it over a brioche bun and build it up with mozzarella cheese, corn, peas, shoestring potatoes, a fried egg, soft cheese and our house made cilantro-garlic maio. If you like burger, this is a must try!
X-Bacon
Traditional Coxinhas
Chicken Coxinha
Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Chicken & Soft Cheese Coxinha
Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast and cream cheese, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Jerk Beef Coxinha
Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with our house-cured blend of pulled sirloin and picanha steak , breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Ground Beef Coxinha
Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our in-house ground sirloin and picanha blend, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Cheese & Corn Coxinha
Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with mozzarella cheese and corn, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Ham & Cheese Coxinha
Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our premium mozzarella cheese and ham, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Kibe
A Lebanese treat turned Brazilian! Perfectly-seasoned blend of ground beef, onions, spices and grains, deep fried to perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Kibixinha
What happens when you smash our Brazil's favorite Coxinhas with Lebanese's most special creation kibbeh? Our Kibixinha is a blend of ground beef, grains and spices filled with our premium pulled chicken breast. It's so goooooood!
Shrimp Coxinha
Introducing Brazil’s favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with our premium mozzarella cheese and ham, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Cheese Coxinha
Cheese Coxinha

Introducing Brazil's favorite snack! Expertly seasoned savory dough, filled with mozzarella cheese, breaded and deep fried to golden brown perfection. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Bufallo Chicken Coxinha
Introducing Brazilian's most traditional snack! Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with premium chicken breast, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
Pastel de Feira
Cheese Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!
Ham & Cheese Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!
Ham, Cheese & Tomato Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of the feeling of your choice. This is definitely a must try!
Chicken Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of premium pulled chicken breast (we highly recommend you add Catupiry Soft Cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!
Chicken & Corn Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of our divinely seasoned pulled chicken breast (we highly recommend you add Catupiry soft cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!
Calabrese Sausage Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of ground calabrese sausage (we highly recommend you add Catupiry soft cheese :) - This is definitely a must try!
Jerk Beef Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of our house-cured pulled sirloin and picanha blend. (We highly recommend you add soft cheese) - This is definitely a must try!
Ground Beef Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 6oz of in house ground top sirloin steak. This is definitely a must try!
Shrimp Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 8oz of creamy shrimp. This is definitely a must try!
Heart of Palm Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. The size is 8 inches with approximately 8oz of creamy heart of palm filling. This is definitely a must try!
House Special Pastel
Curious to know what street food taste like in Brazil? Our pastel follows rigorously the traditional Pastel de Feira (Street Market Pastel) recipe. Our house-made dough is compressed to approximately 1 millimeter to make it perfectly light while maintaining all the flavors. Choose chicken our ground beef - It come with corn, peas, mozzarella and soft cheese, ham. This is double the size of the regular Pastel! Come hungry babe <3
Skewers
Steak Skewer
6oz of divinely seasoned top sirloin steak, skewered and grilled to perfection. Comes with a side of farofa and tomato salsa.
Chicken Skewer
8oz of perfectly seasoned chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection. Comes with a side of farofa and tomato salsa
Calabrese Sausage Skewer
6oz of smoked calabresa sausage, skewered and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Heart Skewer
8oz of smoked calabresa sausage, skewered and grilled to perfection.
Baked Items (Breads & Pies)
Ham & Cheese Roll
It's not all about our fryers! We also knead with pride :) The light and savoriest dough you'll ever try filled with mozzarella cheese, ham and fresh tomato. Sounds like a pizza, looks like a calzone and taste like heaven!
Pepperoni Roll
It's not all about our fryers! We also knead with pride :) The light and savoriest dough you'll ever try filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Sounds like a pizza, looks like a calzone and taste like heaven!
Mini Chicken Pie
Mini Chicken Pot Pie reinvented! Our yummy buttery dough is filled with chicken and cream cheese blend and oven baked to a golden brown.
Mini Heart of Palm Pie
Our yummy buttery dough is filled with creamy heart of Palm filling and oven baked to a golden brown.
Mini Shrimp Pie
Our yummy buttery dough is filled with creamy shrimp filling and oven baked to a golden brown.
Beef Sfiha
Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread and fill it with ground sirloin and picanha blend and oven bake to a golden brown.
Calabrese Sfiha
Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread dough and fill it with ground calabrese sausage and oven bake it to a golden brown.
Chicken Sfiha
Another Lebanese-turned-Brazilian creation. We knead a perfect savory bread dough and fill it with seasoned pulled chicken breast and oven bake it to a golden brown.
Açaí Superfruit & Desserts
Açaí Cup Small (12oz)
Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.
Açaí Cup Medium (16oz)
Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.
Açaí Cup Large (20oz)
Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.
Açaí Cup Family (32oz)
Guessing game: What has got more antioxidant than blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, helps with the immune system, and is said to protect cells from damage? If you guessed Açaí you are right! This Brazilian super berry is the perfect post-workout meal, amazing breakfast or mid-day snack. Have it layered with 3 complements of your choice.
Cakin' the Cup Brigadeiro
Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Mousse
Layers of our fluffylicious sponge cake over our secret strawberry whipped mousse. All mixed with fresh strawberries. Heavenly delicious
Cakin' the Cup Strawberry Cream
Yes! We are Cakin' the Cup. Besides our fluffily delicious sponge cake, we layer it with our own version of Belgian cream, fresh strawberries, then we top it with our secret strawberry whipped mousse. - all made in house, fresh and from scratch - Impossible not to like it!
Flan
Cake Slice Brigadeiro Chocolate
Cake Slice Strawberry & Cream
Party Platters
25 units
A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch.
50 units
A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch. Mix & Match up to 2 flavors.
100 units
A party without coxinhas is just a meeting! From kids party to corporate events, our mini coxinhas are the perfect finger food for your gatherings. Perfectly seasoned savory dough, filled with your choice of filling. All made in-house, fresh and from scratch. Mix & Match up to 4 flavors.
12 units
Tapioca & Cuscuz
Tapioca
This Brazilian version of tacos is deliciously gluten-free. Made with cassava flour, and filled with your choice of filling. Amazingly light and filling.
Cuscuz
Originated in Africa, cuscuz has become Brazil's favorite breakfast item. It's made with steamed corn flakes filled with your choice of filling. It will remind you of corn bread, but it ain't.
Sweet Tapioca
This Brazilian version of tacos is deliciously gluten-free. Made with cassava flour, and filled with your choice of filling. Amazingly light and filling.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Brazilian Inspired Fast Food. Best Burgers, Coxinhas and Pastel in town!
12226 Corporate Blvd Suite 118, Orlando, FL 32817