Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

443 Reviews

$

676 E Riverside Dr.

Eagle, ID 83616

Popular Items

Chicken Curry Chop
Coyne's Cheeseburger
Fig & Truffle Burger

Appetizers

Caprese Toast

Caprese Toast

$15.00

Burrata cheese, arugula, basil, fire roasted cherry tomatoes, mushroom duxelles crostini and balsamic reduction.

Flautas Poblano

Flautas Poblano

$10.00

Rotisserie chicken, Oaxaca, fried flour tortillas, roasted chili cream, scallions and cilantro.

Guacamole

$12.00

Jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro and lime with fried sea salt potato scoops.

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Beer battered mahi-mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli and aji verde sauce on flour tortillas.

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Chef's selection of cured meats, premium cheeses, seasonal fruit and artisanal bread.

Tuna Napoleon

Tuna Napoleon

$20.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple, cucumber, cilantro and cilantro-jalapeno crema with crisp wontons.

Wagyu Tacos

$18.00

American Wagyu, guacamole, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and roasted jalapeno salsa.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Refill - Guac Scoops $

$5.00

Refill - Charcuterie bread

Refill - Wontons

Soups & Salads

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$5.00

Cajun chicken or creole seafood with andouille sausage, okra and jasmine rice

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$8.00

Cajun chicken or creole seafood with andouille sausage, okra and jasmine rice

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$13.00

Butter lettuce, blue cheese dressing, honey cured bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom tomatoes and chives.

Coyne's Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, pomegranate vinaigrette, feta cheese, carrots and pistachios.

Brussels & Kale Caesar

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, baby kale, caesar dressing, cashews, croutons and parmesan.

Chicken Curry Chop

Chicken Curry Chop

$16.00

Butter lettuce, creamy yellow curry dressing, rotisserie chicken, snap peas, green apple, cashews and crispy chow mein.

Beet & Chèvre Salad

Beet & Chèvre Salad

$13.00

Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, poppy seed dressing, strawberries, red onion, feta and candied cashews.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Coyne's Cheeseburger

$15.00

8 oz. American wagyu beef patty, Sharp white cheddar, iceberg and tomato with horseradish aioli on a brioche bun, garnished with red onion and pickle.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, arugula and avocado aioli on rosemary focaccia.

Fig & Truffle Burger

$16.00

8 oz. American wagyu beef patty, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam and arugula on a brioche bun.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

American Kobe beef, bourbon barbecue sauce and Coyne's slaw on country white hoagie.

Reuben - Lunch Special

$15.00Out of stock

Entree

Prime Tenderloin

$39.00

with mushroom demi-glace, smashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables

Wagyu New York

$44.00

with maître d’butter and sea salt, smashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables.

Wagyu Ribeye

$55.00

with maître d’butter and sea salt, smashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables.

Butler's Steak Risotto

Butler's Steak Risotto

$34.00

Charbroiled Wagyu flat iron, sliced over mushroom duxelles risotto, lemon- garlic grilled asparagus and tabasco gastrique.

Spasta Pesto

$17.00

Mixed fresh seasonal vegetables sautéed in pesto with a hint of fresh tomato sauce served in a nest of roasted spaghetti squash.

Peruvian Chicken

$20.00

Served halved with a Peruvian Aji Verde dipping sauce and chef’s vegetables and choice of pommes frites or smashed potatoes.

Pan Seared Halibut

$43.00

Parmesan risotto, grilled asparagus, Meyer lemon beurre blanc.

Citrus Salmon

$25.00

Toasted farro medley, citrus beurre blanc, heirloom tomato-orange salad.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$21.00

Sesame and sriracha marinated ahi tuna, avocado, cucumbers, pickled carrots, rice, scallions, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli.

Scallops

$39.00

Served with pancetta fried brussel sprouts, romesco, cauliflower puree.

Cauliflower Masala

$18.00

Cauliflower, tikka masala curry, steamed white rice, cilantro, green onions and sliced pita bread.

Coconut Ginger Pappardelle

Coconut Ginger Pappardelle

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast, freshly made pappardelle pasta, rich coconut- chile sauce, green onions, ginger, snap peas, toasted coconut.

Sides/A la Carte

$ Pommes Frites

$5.00

$ Sweet Potato Waffle Fry

$6.00

$ Side Salad

$7.00

$ Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

$ Asparagus

$7.00

$ Coleslaw

$5.00

$ Smashed Baby Reds

$6.00

$ Gf Bun

$2.00

$ Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Side Apple Slices

$5.00

$Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Pound Cake

Brown Butter Pound Cake

$12.00

With Bourbon-Sea Salt Caramel and Bacon.

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$10.00

Ganache, berry coulis, creme anglaise

Cheesecake

$10.00
Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses. Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action. Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle, ID 83616

