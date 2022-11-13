Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
443 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses. Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action. Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.
Location
676 E Riverside Dr., Eagle, ID 83616
