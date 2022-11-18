  • Home
A map showing the location of Coyote Bar & Grill 15455R South First St

Coyote Bar & Grill 15455R South First St

No reviews yet

15455R South First St

Milan, TN 38358

Popular Items

Smoked Duck Eggrolls
Chicken Eggrolls
Cajun Chicken Pasta

Starters

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

Waffle fries topped with melted cheeses, chili, jalapeños and sour cream.

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Cornmeal fried green tomatoes with bacon jam and chipotle aioli.

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$10.00

Served with red pepper cream sauce

Smoked Duck Eggrolls

$13.00

Smoked duck and Monterey jack cheese in a crispy wonton. Served with a chipotle cherry glaze.

Chips And Dip

$9.00

Hummus, jalapeno pimento cheese and spinach dip served with pita chips

Gourmet Wings (6)

$10.00Out of stock

Choose BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Asian, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper Dry Web

Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

(3) Southwest Eggrolls served with ranch

Soups & Salads

House Wedge Salad

$5.00

Iceberg Wedge, tomato, bacon, cucumber, cheese, croutons, Choice of dressing

Caesar Wedge Salad

$5.00

Romaine wedge, shaved parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

fresh mozzarella-tomatoes basil-balsamicglaze

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, grilled or fried chicken with buffalo sauce, served w/ ranch.

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

mixed greens-prosciutto-goat cheese pita crouton-hot honey drizzle balsamic glaze-vinaigrette

Chili

$6.00

Served w/ cheese, sour cream and jalapenos

Flatbreads

Cheese FB

$8.00

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken FB

$10.00

Buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, sirancha drizzle.

BBQ FB

$10.00

Red sauce topped with pulled pork, pickled red onion, shredded mozzarella and bbq sauce drizzle.

Meat Lovers FB

$10.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

Veggie FB

$10.00

Red sauce topped with mushrooms, onions, peppers and shredded mozzarella.

Hawaiian FB

$10.00

Red sauce topped with prosciutto and pineapples.

Lobster FB

$15.00

Roasted red pepper sauce topped with lobster, corn and peppers, roasted lemon

Goat Cheese FB

$12.00

Herbed garlic butter topped with prosciutto, goat cheese, hot honey and balsamic glaze.

Caprese FB

$10.00Out of stock

Red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze.

Sliders

Mix and Match

$13.00

Mix and match any two sliders.

Original Slider

$10.00

beef patty-cheese-lettuce tomato-chipotle mayo

Pimento Cheese Slider

$12.00

beef patty-jalapeno pimento cheese lettuce-tomato-chipotle mayo

Goat Cheese Sliders

$12.00

beef patty-goat cheese-lettuce-tomato chipotle cherry glaze

Bacon Blue

$12.00

beef patty-blue cheese crumbles bacon jam-lettuce-tomato

Smoked Brisket Slider

$13.00

bourbon bbq-pickled red onions-pickles

Chili Dog Slider

$10.00

beef hot dog-chili-cheese

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$12.00

breaded chicken-buffalo sauce lettuce-tomato-ranch

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

grilled chicken-bacon jam-lettuce tomato-honey mustard

Fried Green BLT

$12.00

fried green tomato-bacon jam lettuce-chipotle aoili

Pulled Pork Slider

$12.00

pulled pork-pickled red onion pickles-bbq sauce

Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac

$20.00

lobster-parmesan-seasoned bread crumbs

Brisket Mac

$18.00

smoked brisket-bbq sauce drizzle-parmesan

BBQ Mac

$15.00

pulled pork-bbq sauce drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

breaded chicken-blue cheese crumbles siRANCHa drizzle

Entrees

Pork Chop

$18.00

bourbon bbq sauce-choice of side

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

cavatappi pasta-blackened chicken red pepper sauce-parmesan-chives

Chicken Fingers (3)

$12.00

breaded chicken-choice of side and sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

pimento cheese grits-grilled shrimp-shaved parmesan-microgreens

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

cavatappi pasta-blackened shrimp red pepper sauce-parmesan-chives

Bacon Jam Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken-bacon jam-mozzarella cheese-choice of side

Signature Steaks

8oz Sirloin

$16.00Out of stock

served with garlic herbed butter and choice of side

12oz NY STrip

$22.00

served with garlic herbed butter and choice of side

8oz Filet

$32.00

brown sugar rub served with choice of side

14 oz Ribeye

$32.00

served with garlic herbed butter and choice of side

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cream Corn

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Glazed Carrots

$4.00

roll (1)

$0.50

rolls (6)

$2.99

Baked Potato

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

Kid's Mini Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$5.00

Kid's Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Marinara Pasta

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

15455R South First St, Milan, TN 38358

