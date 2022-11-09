Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Coyote Blues

review star

No reviews yet

1430 Union University Dr

Jackson

Suite E, TN 38305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Chicken Taco
Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.00

Green Salsa

$1.00

Roasted green tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cream cheese & cilantro.

Queso Blanco

$6.50

Served with pueblo chips

Queso w/ Beef

$7.00

Served with pueblo chips.

Guacamole

$5.50

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo & fresh lime juice. Served with pueblo chips.

Fried Avocado

$10.50

Panko-breaded avocado topped with guacamole, pico, chipotle aioli & ranch drizzle.

Taquitos

$9.00

Fried corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef & monterey jack cheese. Served with house-made jalapeno salsa ranch.

Blues Sampler

$14.00

Beef, cheese & jalapeno nachos, chicken quesadillas & beef taquitos. Served with lettuce, pico & sour cream.

Coyote Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fresh cut fries, queso, pico, jalapenos & ranch drizzle.

Cheese Nachos

$7.00+

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortillas topped with queso, ground beef, lettuce, pico, sour cream & jalapenos.

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortillas topped with queso, fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, sour cream & jalapenos.

Duck Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with smoked duck, queso, pico, lettuce, jalapenos & chipotle raspberry & blueberry sauce drizzle.

Brisket Nachos

$12.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$10.00

Tacos

Soft Ground Beef Taco

$4.25+

Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, pico, lettuce and mixed cheese.

Hard Ground Beef Taco

$4.25+

Hard shell with seasoned ground beef, pico, lettuce and mixed cheese.

Steak Taco

$4.50+

Chicken Taco

$4.50+

Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.

Duck Tacos

$10.00+

Smoked duck, lettuce, pico, monterey jack, chipotle raspberry & blueberry sauce on corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos

$9.00+

Grilled fish, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & fresh jalapenos on flour tortillas.

Salmon Tacos

$10.00+

Grilled salmon, lettuce, mango salsa & honey chipotle drizzle on flour tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.50+

Flour tortilla with lettuce, pico and chipotle aioli.

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.50+

Flour tortilla with lettuce, pico and chipotle aioli.

Hot Chicken Taco

$5.00+

Flour tortilla with Nashville hot fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch drizzle.

Brisket Tacos

$10.00+

Soups/Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Choose ranch, jalapeno salsa ranch, balsamic apple vinaigrette or honey mustard.

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, red onion & mangoes with balsamic apple vinaigrette dressing.

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground beef, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

Fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.

Hot Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mixed cheese and ranch drizzle.

Steak Taco Salad

$13.00

Fajita steak, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.

Fried Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Chicken, sausage, poblano rice, tortilla strips, avocado & sour cream. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

Choose from Caesar Salad or Spinach Salad.

Fajitas

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Chicken Fajita

$12.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Steak Fajita

$13.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Shrimp Fajita

$12.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$13.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$15.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Veggie Fajita

$10.00

Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.

Campfire Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas topped with mushrooms, bacon and monterey jack cheese.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$6.00+

Cheese & onions rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$7.00+

Ground beef and cheese rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$8.00+

Grilled chicken and cheeses rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano sauce & melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Steak Enchilada

$8.00+

Shrimp & Crawfish Enchiladas

$10.00+

Shrimp and crawfish rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with seafood cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

$6.00+

Spinach, cheese & mushrooms rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.

Duck Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.

Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers, mixed cheeses & diablo sauce.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with red bell pepper cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, refried beans, queso and topped with chili pepper sauce & queso. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Seafood Chimichanga

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with seafood cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Steak Chimichanga

$14.00

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$7.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, Mexican rice, onions, peppers & topped with red bell pepper cream sauce.

Seafood Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, Mexican rice, onions, peppers & topped with seafood cream sauce.

El Patron Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef refried beans & topped with chili pepper cream sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, pico & sour cream.

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Specialties

Adult Fingers

$10.00

Angus Border Burger

$13.00

Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.

Campfire Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico, jalapenos on a jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.

Cheesy Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Mexican rice topped with fajita chicken & queso blanco. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Churrascaria

$24.00

Skewers of marinated steak, chicken, shrimp, jalapeno sausage, peppers & onions. Served with red bell cream sauce, chimichurri sauce, pico & mashed potatoes.

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$12.00

New Orleans french bread toasted & topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & jalapenos. Served with fresh cut fries.

Grilled Shrimp PoBoy

$12.00

New Orleans french bread toasted & topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & jalapenos. Served with fresh cut fries.

Los Cabos

$16.00

Grilled fish topped with shrimp & crawfish cream sauce. Served with poblano rice and garnished with asparagus.

Milagros

$16.00

A tortilla-crusted poblano pepper filed with cheese & ground beef. Served with chili pepper sauce, queso, Mexican rice & refried beans.

Poblano Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with poblano sauce, red bell pepper cream sauce, pico & melted cheese. Served with poblano rice and charro beans.

Salmon Diablo

$15.00

Grilled salmon glazed with diablo sauce. Served with poblano rice & garnished with asparagus spears.

Sante Fe Chicken

$12.00

Seafood Jambalaya

$12.00

Seafood Pasta

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed with shrimp & crawfish seafood sauce & topped with grilled shrimp, parmesan cheese & green onions.

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Grilled shrimp on a bed of poblano cheese grits & topped with red bell pepper cream sauce. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed with red bell pepper cream sauce & topped with grilled chicken, parmesan & green onions. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Steak & Potatoes

$14.00

Grilled fajita steak served over southwest mashed potatoes & topped with queso. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Pasta Jambalaya

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed in a seafood cream sauce, shrimp, crawfish, jalapeno sausage, chicken, mushrooms, onions, peppers and topped with green onions and parmesan. Served with Mexican cornbread.

Ribeye Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

6 Oz CB Filet

$26.00Out of stock

6 oz center cut filet with signature brown sugar rub and grilled. Served with two sides.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Godiva white chocolate bread pudding with Kahlua cream sauce and chocolate drizzle.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle & mangoes in a cinnamon sugar shell.

Sides $$

Refried Beans

$2.00

Charro Beans

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Poblano Rice

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Side House

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Coyote Street Corn

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$0.50

Cornbread

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$0.50

Fajita Setup

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Plastic ware Included

No plasticware

Kids Menu

Kid Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Kid Chicken Taco

$5.00

Kid Steak Taco

$6.00

Kid Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Kid Cheese Nacho

$4.00

Kid Ground Beef Nacho

$5.00

Kid Chicken Nacho

$5.00

Kid Steak Nacho

$6.00

Kid Shrimp Nacho

$6.00

Kid Bean Burrito

$4.00

Kid Ground Bf Burrito

$5.00

Kid Chicken Burrito

$5.00

Kid Steak Burrito

$6.00

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$4.00

Kid Ground Beef Enchilada

$5.00

Kid Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

Kid Steak Enchilada

$6.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Kid Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid Steak Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Finger

$6.00

Kid Fried Chicken Finger

$6.00

Kid Cheesy, Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Side Meat

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Steak

$6.00

Tilapia Filet

$8.00

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Diablo Sauce

$0.50

Duck Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Poblano Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Bell

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

NA Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fruit Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Virgin

$4.00

Cocktails

Togo Margarita

$6.00

Rocks 2 for 1

$9.00

Frozen 2 for 1

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Bahama Mama Rocks

$9.50

Bahama Mama Frozen

$9.50

El Picante Margarita

$9.50

Margarita Blues

$9.50

Sangriarita

$9.50

Skinny Margarita

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Daquari

$8.50

Liquid Maryjane

$8.00

Long Beach

$9.50

Long Island

$9.50

Mexi Mojito

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mule

$7.00

Pina Colada

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Fajitas

1 lb per 3-4 people

1 Lb Chicken Fajita

$30.00

1 Lb Chicken & Beef Fajita

$32.00

1 Lb Beef Fajita

$35.00

1 Lb Ground Beef

$30.00

1 Lb Grilled Shrimp

$30.00

Soups/Salads

QUART Gumbo

$20.00

Pan Caesar Salad

$25.00

Pan Spinach Salad

$25.00

Family Packs

1/2 Pan Cheesey Chicken

$50.00

1/2 Pan Poblano Chicken

$60.00

1/2 Pan Salmon Diablo

$60.00

1/2 Pan Shrimp & Grits

$60.00

1/2 Pan Southwest Pasta

$50.00

1/2 Pan Steak & Potatoes

$60.00

1/2 Pan Bread Pudding

$50.00

Salsas/Guac/Queso

PINT Red

$4.00

QUART Red

$8.00

PINT Green

$6.00

QUART Green

$12.00

PINT Guac

$14.00

QUART Guac

$24.00

PINT Queso

$14.00

QUART Queso

$25.00

Sides

PINT Mex Rice

$5.00

QUART Mex Rice

$10.00

PINT Pob Rice

$5.00

QUART Pob Rice

$10.00

PINT Refried

$5.00

QUART Refried

$10.00

PINT Charro

$5.00

QUART Charro

$10.00

PINT Grits

$12.00

QUART Grits

$22.00

PINT Mash

$12.00

QUART Mash

$22.00

Drinks

Gal Sweet

$8.00

Gal Unsweet

$8.00

Gal Lemonade

$8.00

Serving Utensils

Tongs (4)

$2.50

Spoons (4)

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Mexican flare has a Cajun twist in this casual space with options such as shrimp & grits, duck quesadillas, angus border burger, and seafood chimichangas. Come in today and enjoy all Coyote Blues has to offer!

Location

1430 Union University Dr, Jackson, Suite E, TN 38305

Directions

Gallery
Coyote Blues image
Coyote Blues image
Coyote Blues image
Coyote Blues image

Similar restaurants in your area

731 Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 325
601 Vann Dr Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St
orange star4.5 • 1,296
216 N Shannon St Jackson, TN 38301
View restaurantnext
The Greeley Chophouse - Downtown Greeley
orange starNo Reviews
804 8th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Suite E

The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St
orange star4.5 • 1,296
216 N Shannon St Jackson, TN 38301
View restaurantnext
Flatiron Grille
orange star4.0 • 542
1160 Vann Drive Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Green Frog Coffee Company - Jackson
orange star4.5 • 536
1410 Union University Dr Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Brooks Shaw and Son Old Country Store
orange star4.0 • 482
56 Casey Jones Ln Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
731 Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 325
601 Vann Dr Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Mama Baudo's Chow Bella
orange star4.0 • 100
429 Walker Road Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Suite E
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston