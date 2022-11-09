- Home
Coyote Blues
No reviews yet
1430 Union University Dr
Jackson
Suite E, TN 38305
Popular Items
Appetizers
Extra Bag of Chips
Green Salsa
Roasted green tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cream cheese & cilantro.
Queso Blanco
Served with pueblo chips
Queso w/ Beef
Served with pueblo chips.
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo & fresh lime juice. Served with pueblo chips.
Fried Avocado
Panko-breaded avocado topped with guacamole, pico, chipotle aioli & ranch drizzle.
Taquitos
Fried corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef & monterey jack cheese. Served with house-made jalapeno salsa ranch.
Blues Sampler
Beef, cheese & jalapeno nachos, chicken quesadillas & beef taquitos. Served with lettuce, pico & sour cream.
Coyote Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries, queso, pico, jalapenos & ranch drizzle.
Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with queso, ground beef, lettuce, pico, sour cream & jalapenos.
Chicken Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with queso, fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, sour cream & jalapenos.
Duck Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with smoked duck, queso, pico, lettuce, jalapenos & chipotle raspberry & blueberry sauce drizzle.
Brisket Nachos
Boudin Eggrolls
Tacos
Soft Ground Beef Taco
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, pico, lettuce and mixed cheese.
Hard Ground Beef Taco
Hard shell with seasoned ground beef, pico, lettuce and mixed cheese.
Steak Taco
Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.
Duck Tacos
Smoked duck, lettuce, pico, monterey jack, chipotle raspberry & blueberry sauce on corn tortillas.
Fish Tacos
Grilled fish, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & fresh jalapenos on flour tortillas.
Salmon Tacos
Grilled salmon, lettuce, mango salsa & honey chipotle drizzle on flour tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Flour tortilla with lettuce, pico and chipotle aioli.
Fried Shrimp Taco
Flour tortilla with lettuce, pico and chipotle aioli.
Hot Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla with Nashville hot fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch drizzle.
Brisket Tacos
Soups/Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Choose ranch, jalapeno salsa ranch, balsamic apple vinaigrette or honey mustard.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, red onion & mangoes with balsamic apple vinaigrette dressing.
Beef Taco Salad
Ground beef, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
Chicken Taco Salad
Fajita chicken, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
Hot Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mixed cheese and ranch drizzle.
Steak Taco Salad
Fajita steak, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, jalapenos & sour cream in a fried flour tortilla shell.
Fried Shrimp Taco Salad
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken, sausage, poblano rice, tortilla strips, avocado & sour cream. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Soup & Salad Combo
Choose from Caesar Salad or Spinach Salad.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Steak Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Shrimp Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Steak & Shrimp Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Veggie Fajita
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Campfire Chicken Fajita
Chicken Fajitas topped with mushrooms, bacon and monterey jack cheese.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheese & onions rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Ground beef and cheese rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Grilled chicken and cheeses rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano sauce & melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Steak Enchilada
Shrimp & Crawfish Enchiladas
Shrimp and crawfish rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with seafood cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Veggie Enchiladas
Spinach, cheese & mushrooms rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Duck Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers, mixed cheeses & diablo sauce.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with red bell pepper cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, refried beans, queso and topped with chili pepper sauce & queso. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Seafood Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with seafood cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Steak Chimichanga
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, Mexican rice, onions, peppers & topped with red bell pepper cream sauce.
Seafood Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, Mexican rice, onions, peppers & topped with seafood cream sauce.
El Patron Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef refried beans & topped with chili pepper cream sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, pico & sour cream.
Steak Burrito
Specialties
Adult Fingers
Angus Border Burger
Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
Campfire Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico, jalapenos on a jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
Cheesy Chicken & Rice
Mexican rice topped with fajita chicken & queso blanco. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Churrascaria
Skewers of marinated steak, chicken, shrimp, jalapeno sausage, peppers & onions. Served with red bell cream sauce, chimichurri sauce, pico & mashed potatoes.
Fried Shrimp PoBoy
New Orleans french bread toasted & topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & jalapenos. Served with fresh cut fries.
Grilled Shrimp PoBoy
New Orleans french bread toasted & topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico & jalapenos. Served with fresh cut fries.
Los Cabos
Grilled fish topped with shrimp & crawfish cream sauce. Served with poblano rice and garnished with asparagus.
Milagros
A tortilla-crusted poblano pepper filed with cheese & ground beef. Served with chili pepper sauce, queso, Mexican rice & refried beans.
Poblano Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with poblano sauce, red bell pepper cream sauce, pico & melted cheese. Served with poblano rice and charro beans.
Salmon Diablo
Grilled salmon glazed with diablo sauce. Served with poblano rice & garnished with asparagus spears.
Sante Fe Chicken
Seafood Jambalaya
Seafood Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with shrimp & crawfish seafood sauce & topped with grilled shrimp, parmesan cheese & green onions.
Shrimp & Grits
Grilled shrimp on a bed of poblano cheese grits & topped with red bell pepper cream sauce. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Southwest Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with red bell pepper cream sauce & topped with grilled chicken, parmesan & green onions. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Steak & Potatoes
Grilled fajita steak served over southwest mashed potatoes & topped with queso. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Pasta Jambalaya
Penne pasta tossed in a seafood cream sauce, shrimp, crawfish, jalapeno sausage, chicken, mushrooms, onions, peppers and topped with green onions and parmesan. Served with Mexican cornbread.
Ribeye Dinner
6 Oz CB Filet
6 oz center cut filet with signature brown sugar rub and grilled. Served with two sides.
Desserts
Sides $$
Refried Beans
Charro Beans
Mexican Rice
Poblano Rice
Fries
Side House
Side Caesar
Side Spinach
Grits
Mashed Potatoes
Mushrooms
Coyote Street Corn
Grilled Veggies
Flour Tortillas
Cornbread
Corn Tortillas
Fajita Setup
Asparagus
Plastic ware Included
No plasticware
Kids Menu
Kid Ground Beef Taco
Kid Chicken Taco
Kid Steak Taco
Kid Shrimp Taco
Kid Cheese Nacho
Kid Ground Beef Nacho
Kid Chicken Nacho
Kid Steak Nacho
Kid Shrimp Nacho
Kid Bean Burrito
Kid Ground Bf Burrito
Kid Chicken Burrito
Kid Steak Burrito
Kid Cheese Enchilada
Kid Ground Beef Enchilada
Kid Chicken Enchilada
Kid Steak Enchilada
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Kid Ground Beef Quesadilla
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Kid Steak Quesadilla
Kid Shrimp Quesadilla
Kid Grilled Chicken Finger
Kid Fried Chicken Finger
Kid Cheesy, Chicken & Rice
Kid Cheeseburger
Sauces
NA Beverages
Cocktails
Togo Margarita
Rocks 2 for 1
Frozen 2 for 1
Top Shelf Margarita
Bahama Mama Rocks
Bahama Mama Frozen
El Picante Margarita
Margarita Blues
Sangriarita
Skinny Margarita
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Daquari
Liquid Maryjane
Long Beach
Long Island
Mexi Mojito
Mojito
Mule
Pina Colada
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Family Packs
Salsas/Guac/Queso
Sides
Serving Utensils
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Classic Mexican flare has a Cajun twist in this casual space with options such as shrimp & grits, duck quesadillas, angus border burger, and seafood chimichangas. Come in today and enjoy all Coyote Blues has to offer!
1430 Union University Dr, Jackson, Suite E, TN 38305