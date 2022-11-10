Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coyote Coffee Cafe - Easley

review star

No reviews yet

1035 a south pendleton st

Easley, SC 29640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coyote Frappes*
Hot Specialty*
Iced Specialty*

Hot Drinks

Coffee of the Day

$2.35+

Americano

$2.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.60+

Hot Specialty*

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte (Plain)

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Coyote To Go

$18.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte (Plain)

$4.85+

Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Coyote Frappes*

$5.00+

Iced Specialty*

$5.35+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.10+

Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$2.70+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.95+

Iced Espresso Macchiato

$2.75+

Iced Espresso Con Panna

$3.10+

Non-Coffee

Hot Chai Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Flavor Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Kid Kreamz

$3.69+

Iced/Frozen Matcha Tea

$4.75+

Iced Chai

$5.50+

Frozen Chai

$5.50+

Iced Tea Bag

$2.90+

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.40+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

Regular Bottled Water

$1.25

Smart Water

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.40+

Milk 12oz

$2.35

Juice

$1.85

Scooby Snack

$0.99

Apple Cider HOT

$2.65+

Apple Cider ICED

$3.50+

Protein Shakes*

Rattlesnake Bite

$7.60

Speedy Camel

$5.85+

Barn Owl

$5.35+

Wild Copperhead

$9.10

Hedgehog

$5.35+

Muscle Cactus

$5.85+

Ripped Cowboy

$5.60+

Real Fruit Smoothies

16 oz`

$5.10

24 oz*

$6.10

32 oz*

$7.10

Muffins

Muffin

$3.99

Pastries

Apple Jack

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.09

Pound Option

Half Pound

$8.99

Full Pound

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1035 a south pendleton st, Easley, SC 29640

Directions

Gallery
Coyote Coffee image
Banner pic
Coyote Coffee image
Coyote Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yote Wagon
orange starNo Reviews
1035 a south pendleton st Easley, SC 29642
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Juice Bar - 405 West Main St
orange starNo Reviews
405 West Main St Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
GINZA CAFE - Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5155 Calhoun Memorial Hwy O Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Flock Shop Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Easley
orange starNo Reviews
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640 Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Easley - 125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F
orange starNo Reviews
125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F Easley, SC 29640
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Easley
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston