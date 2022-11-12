Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coyote Coffee Cafe - Pickens

609 Reviews

$$

104 E Main St

Pickens, SC 29671

Popular Items

Hot Specialty*
Coyote Frappes**
Iced Specialty*

Hot Drinks

Coffee of the Day

$2.35+

Americano

$2.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Hot Specialty*

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte (Plain)

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Coyote To Go

$18.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte (Plain)

$4.85+

Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Coyote Frappes**

$5.00+

Iced Specialty*

$5.35+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.10+

Espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$2.70+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.95+

Iced Espresso Macchiato

$2.85+

Iced Espresso Con Panna

$3.10+

Non-Coffee

Hot Chai Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Flavor Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.40+

Hot Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Kid Kreamz

$3.69+

Iced/Frozen Matcha Tea

$4.75+

Iced/Frozen Chai*

$5.50+

Iced Tea Bag

$2.90+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

Regular Bottled Water

$1.25

Smart Water

$2.99

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.40+

Sodas

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.40+

Milk 12oz

$2.35

Juice

$1.85

Scooby Snack

$0.99

Apple Cider HOT

$2.65+

Apple Cider ICED

$3.50+

Protein Shakes

Rattlesnake Bite

$7.60

Speedy Camel

$5.85+

Barn Owl

$5.35+

Wild Copperhead

$9.10

Hedgehog

$5.35+

Muscle Cactus

$5.85+

Ripped Cowboy

$5.60+

Real Fruit Smoothies

16 oz`

$5.10

24 oz*

$6.10

32 oz*

$7.10

Salads

The House Garden Salad

$9.15Out of stock

Breakfast

Muffins

$3.99

Bagels/Cream Cheese

$2.35+

Pastries/Cookies

$3.99+

Crazy Croissant

$6.10Out of stock

Blue Ridge Croissant

$6.10Out of stock

The Fireman

$6.10Out of stock

Howlin' Scramble Bowl (Low Carb)

$6.10Out of stock

Banana

$1.15

Plain Croissant

$2.15Out of stock

Single Side Items

Chips & Pickle

$1.50

Small Grape Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Large Grape Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Small Soup

$5.99

Large Soup with Croissant

$8.99

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.60

Side of Butter

$0.35

Side of Egg (1 egg)

$1.09Out of stock

Side of Bacon (4 pieces)

$2.09

Side of Sausage (1 patty)

$1.89

Muffins

Muffin

$3.99

Pastries

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.09

Pound Choices

Half Pound

$8.99

Full Pound

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 E Main St, Pickens, SC 29671

Coyote Coffee image
Coyote Coffee image
Coyote Coffee image

