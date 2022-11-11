Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coyote Crossing

800 Spring Mill

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajita Pollo
Taco Camarón Baja
Guacamole Traditional

Happy Hour

HH Nachos (Copy)

$11.00

HH Flautas (Copy)

$9.00

Tinga Street Taco (Copy)

$9.00

Tostaditas Ceviches (Copy)

$11.00

SPECIALS

Tuna Tare Tar

$33.00

Taco al Pastor

$9.00

Gringas al Pastor

$18.00

Guacamole

Guacamole Mango

$19.25

Guacamole Traditional

$17.50

Guacamole Smoked Corn

$19.75

Nachos

Nachos casa

$14.50

Nachos Carnitas

$17.68

Nachos carne asada

$18.00

Nachos con Tinga

$16.00

Nachos with chicken

$16.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Tinga Quesadilla

$15.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Vegetables Quesadillas

$17.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$18.00

Ceviches tiraditos fritos and masas

Ceviche Yucatan

$19.00

Vuelve a la vida

$23.00

Tiradito Salmon

$21.00

Tosataditas Octopus

$14.00

Tostaditas Ceviche

$13.00

GorditasTuetano

$14.00

Empanadas

$9.95

Frito Mixto

$19.75

Flautas With Tinga

$15.00

Queso Fundido

Fundifo Poblano

$23.00

Fundido Chorixo

$23.00

Fundido Mushroom

$23.00

Salads and Vegetables

Caesar Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Chop Salad

$17.00

Elote

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

Seafood

Paella Sofrito

$33.00

Mussels en Caldo Jalapeño

$17.00

Wood Fire Oven

Tuetano Taco Appetizer (3)

$21.00

Tampiqueña

$34.00

Red Snapper

$35.00

Short Ribs

$33.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada Verdura

$20.00

Enchilada Camarón

$26.00

Enchilada Tomatillo

$23.00

Enchilada Chipotle

$24.00

Enchilada Mole

$25.00

Tacos

Taco Hongos

$9.00

Taco Verdura

$9.00

Taco Salmon

$9.00

Taco Camarón Baja

$9.00

Taco Borracho

$9.00

Taco Filete

$9.00

Taco Carnitas

$9.00

Cochinita Taco

$9.00

Pork Belly Taco

$9.00

Taco Pollo `

$9.00

Taco Tinga

$9.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$9.00

Fajitas

Fajita Camarón

$29.00

Fajita Pollo

$24.00

Fajita a la Mare

$31.00

Fajita Pollo Camarón

$31.00

Fajita Carne Pollo

$31.00

Fajita Carne

$29.00

Fajita Carne Camarón

$33.00

Fajita con Todos

$34.00

Fajita Verduras

$21.00

Burros

Burrito Verdura

$18.00

Burrito Camarón

$22.00

Burrito Carne

$23.00

Burrito Carnitas

$19.00

Burrito Tinga

$19.00

Molcajetes

Molcajete Verduras

$24.00

Molcajete con Todos

$35.00

Molcajete Carne

$33.00

Molcajete Pollo

$26.00

Molcajete Camarón

$31.00

Molcajete Carne Y Pollo

$32.00

Molcajete Chicken and Shrimp

$33.00

Molcajete Carne Y Camaron

$34.00

Molcajete 7 Mares

$36.00

Postres

Churros

$13.00

Arroz con Leche

$13.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Flan

$13.00

Tres Leches

$13.00

Ice Cream Sorbers

$6.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Cheese

$4.00

Chicken

$7.00

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Salsa Roja

$1.50

Salsa Habanero

$1.50

Crema

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Salsa Chipotle

$1.50

Mole

$3.00

Aioli

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Tortillas corn

$1.50

Guac

$4.00

Kids

Tacos Tinga para Niños

$7.50

Tacos Filete para Niños

$7.50

Tacos Pollo para Niños

$7.50

Quesadilla para Niños

$7.50

Quesadilla Pollo para Niños

$7.50

Quesadilla Filete para Niños

$7.50

Enchilada con Mole para Niños

$7.50

Staff

Burrito carnitas

$9.00

Burrito Carne

$11.00

Burrito Tinga

$9.00

Burrito Camarón

$11.00

Chicken chop

$9.00

Caesar

$11.00

Nachos

$8.00

Flautas

$8.00

Glasses

Copa Martini

$14.00

Jarra Recta

$35.00

Jarra Bola

$35.00

Jarra Pera

$35.00

Copa Margarita Festival

$14.00

Vaso Borracho

$18.00

SHIRT

SHIRT FOR WOMEN

$25.00

SHIRT FOR MEN

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 Spring Mill, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

4.4 • 3,605
4.3 • 400
4.6 • 945
4.4 • 3,605
4.6 • 2,295
4.6 • 1,199
4.6 • 945
4.1 • 625
4.3 • 400
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
