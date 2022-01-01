Coyote Crossing Restaurant Coyote Crossing

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coyote Crossing

3,605 Reviews

$$

800 Spring Mill Ave

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Carnitas
Guacamole
32 oz Traditional TOGO

Guacamole

Guacamole

Guacamole

$17.47

Avocado, Serrano, Onions, Lime

Mango Guacamole

Mango Guacamole

$19.29

Avocado, Serrano, Onions, Lime, Mango

Maiz Guacamole

Maiz Guacamole

$20.33

Avocado, Serrano, Onion, Lime, Smoked Corn, Pimentone

Chips and pico

$5.00

Ceviche

Ceviche a la Yucatan

Ceviche a la Yucatan

$18.72

Shrimp, Watermelon, Red Onion, Lime

Vuelve a la Vida

$21.84

Campechana

$19.00

Tiradito Pompano

$21.84

Ensalada Y Sopas

Achiote cured tenderloin, Herb salad, Aqua chili verde
Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$18.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Jalapeño, Jicama, Carrots, Poblano Vinaigrette

Caesar salad

$14.55

goat cheese beet salad

$17.00

Heirloom Tomato Nopalito

$16.00

Queso Fresco Summer Salad

$16.00

Nachos

Nachos con Carne

Nachos con Carne

$17.05

Chips,Frijoles Negros, Carne Asada, Crema, Queso Mexicano, Pico, Jalapeños

Nachos con Carnitas

Nachos con Carnitas

$16.30

Chips, Carnitas, Frijoles, Queso Mexicano, crema, Pico, Jalapeños

Nachos con Pollo

Nachos con Pollo

$16.30

Chips, Chix, Pico, Frijoles, Queso Mexicano, Crema, Jalapeños,

Nachos con Tinga

Nachos con Tinga

$16.30

Chips, Frijoles, Queso Mexicano, Tinga, Crema, Pico, Jalapeños

Nachos Regular

Nachos Regular

$14.00

Chips, Frijoles, Queso Mexicano, Pico, Crema, Jalapeños

Street Bites

PEI Mussels, Garlic, Onion, White Wine, Jalapeño Broth
Elote

Elote

$12.85

Corn, Mayo,Queso Fresco

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.20

Brussels sprouts, Chimmicuri, Queso Fresco

Mussels con caldo jalapeño

$19.00

Empenada campechana

$11.75

Frito Misto

$19.00

Flautas

$13.75

Tostaditas Ceviche

$11.00

ceviche tostada

Gordita Carnitas

$6.50

Fresh Organic masa

Gordita Tuetano

$14.00

Tostadita Pulpo

$12.00

Foie Gras Memala

$32.00

Saffron scented Foie Gras, organic masa, salsa MAcha infused with grand mariner and amaretto !!!!! Should be $60

Quesadillas

Quesadilla cheese

Quesadilla cheese

$13.75

Cheese Quesdailla

Quesadilla pollo

Quesadilla pollo

$16.55

Grilled Chicken

Quesadilla Carne

Quesadilla Carne

$16.55

Carne asada

Quesadilla Camaron

Quesadilla Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp

Quesadilla Carnitas

Quesadilla Carnitas

$17.00

Carnitas

Quesadilla Tinga

Quesadilla Tinga

$15.00

Tinga

Quesadilla Verduras

Quesadilla Verduras

$14.70

Grilled Veggies

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp, Pickled veggies, cucumber salad, Habañero, Blue Corn Tortilla, Poblano Aioli

Taco Carnitas

$8.65

Carnitas, Onion, Cilantro, Chicharon, Salsa Verde

Taco Filete

Taco Filete

$11.00

Filet of beef, Cambray onions, Guacamole

Taco Mahi Mahi

Taco Mahi Mahi

$11.00

Mahi Mahi, Avocado, Pineapple, Lettuce, Poblano Aioli

Taco Verduras

$8.00

Roasted Veggies, Corn, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Tacos Borrachos Camaron

Tacos Borrachos Camaron

$11.00

Beer Battered Shrimp, Cabbage Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli

Tacos Tinga

Tacos Tinga

$8.00

Tinga, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Taco Pollo

Taco Pollo

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Camaron Baja

Taco Camaron Baja

$29.00

Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Pickled Veggies, cucumber Salad, Habañero, Blue Corn Tortillas, Poblano Aioli

Pork Belly Taco

$11.00

Cochinita

$11.50

Tuna Taco

$14.00

Taco Hongos

$11.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada tomatillo

Enchilada tomatillo

$24.90

Chipotle Braised Tinga Pollo, Queso Mexicano, Corn Tortillas, Slsa Tomatillo

Enchilada Chipotle

Enchilada Chipotle

$25.20

Chipotle Braised Pollo Tinga, Chipotle Cream, Queso Mexicano, Corn Tortillas

Enchilada Mole

Enchilada Mole

$26.25

Chipotle Braised Pollo Tinga, Mole Negro, Queso Mexicano ,Corn Tortillas

Enchilada Verduras

Enchilada Verduras

$21.00

Toastend Squash, Zucchini, Onion, Corn, Salsa Tomatillo, Queso Mexicano, Corn Tortillas

Enchilada Camaron

Enchilada Camaron

$26.50

Shrimp, Queso Mexicano, Chipotle Crema, Corn Tortillas

Fajitas

Fajita Pollo

Fajita Pollo

$24.00

Chicken Fajita

Fajita Carne

$28.00

Beef Fajitas

Fajita Shrimp

Fajita Shrimp

$29.00

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas Todos

Fajitas Todos

$34.00

Fajitas con todos

Fajitas Verduras

Fajitas Verduras

$24.00

Fajitas Veggie

Fajita A la Mare

Fajita A la Mare

$35.55

Seafood Fajitas

Fajita Pollo y Camaron

$32.50

Fajita Pollo y Carne

$32.50

Fajita Carne y Camaron

$33.00

Burrito

Burrito Carnitas

$18.00

Carnitas, Beans, Rice, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Tomatillo, Crema, Queso Fresco

Burrito Tinga

$18.00

Tinga, Rice, Beans, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Chipotle, Crema, Queso Fresca

Burrito Carne Asada

$23.75

Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Borracho, Crema, Queso Fresco

Burrito Camaron

$23.75

Shrimp, Beans, Rice, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Chipotle, Crema, Queso Fresco

Burrito Verduras

$17.85

Roasted Veggies, Beans, Rice, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Tomatillo, Crema, Queso Fresco

Burrito Chili Relleno

$23.00

Lunch Burro Carnitas

$12.00

Lunch Burro Tinga

$12.00

Lunch Burro Verduras

$12.00

Wood fire

Tampiqueña

Tampiqueña

$32.50

Grilled Beef Fillet, Enchilada Verde, Frijoles Negros, Creamed Poblano and Onions, Roasted Tomato and Guacamole

Tuetano Taco

Tuetano Taco

$22.00

Bone Marrow, Cilantro Salad, Smoked Tomato Tamarind Salsa, Tortillas

Paella

$29.50

Rib Eye

$49.00Out of stock

Snapper

$33.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Sides

Side of Veggies

$11.00

Veggies

Rice

$3.00

Rice

Beans

$3.00

Beans

Charros

$6.00

Frijoles Charos

Crema

$1.50

Sour Cream

Cheese

$2.50

Cheese

Queso Fresca

$2.00

queso Fresca

Salsa

$1.50

Salsa

Guacamole side

$6.00

Guacamole

Tortillas

$1.50

Tortillas Flour

Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Tortillas Corn

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Avocado

$4.00

To go Container

Split

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Fajita Salsa Roja

$1.50

Fajita Salsa Verde

$1.50

Dessert

Tres Leches

$12.00

Flan

$12.00

Ice cream and sorbet

$8.00

Churros

$13.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

Arroz con Leche

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Kid's

Pollo tacos niños

$12.00

Filete tacos niños

$12.00

Carnitas tacos niños

$12.00

Quesadilla niños

$12.00

Quesadilla pollo niños

$13.00

Enchilada tinga mole niños

$12.00

Quesadilla Carne Niños

$14.00

Happy Hour associated companies

Hh Flautas, Salsa Verde, Lettuce

$9.00

Chips and Salsa Zacatecas

$6.00

Hh Nachos

$11.00

Quesadilla Pollo

$13.00

Quesadilla Carne

$15.00

Enchiladas Pollo

$14.00

Berenjena

$12.00

Burrito Pollo

$14.00

Burrito Carne

$14.00

Burrito Camaron

$14.00

Carne Asada With Grilled Vegetables

$18.00

staff

Nachos

$6.00

taco fillete

$5.00

taco pescado

$6.50

taco shrimp

$6.50

taco

$4.00

burrito camaron

$9.00

burrito asada

$8.00

burrito

$7.00

chop salad

$6.00

flautas

$6.00

quesadilla beef or shrimp

$11.00

quesadilla

$8.00

Soft Drinks

$1.50

Not Lemonade or Cranberry

Margaritas

Big Coyote

Big Coyote

$16.00
Margarita

Margarita

$13.00
Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$13.00
Hibiscus Margarita

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.50
La Flaca

La Flaca

$15.00

Mango Mordida

$16.00
Naples Marg

Naples Marg

$16.00
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$15.00
The Don

The Don

$20.00
Chipotle Margarita

Chipotle Margarita

$15.00

Cadillac margarita

$18.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Sunset Margarita

$16.00

5 de mayo Maggie

$10.00

5 de mayo flavor pitcher

$50.00

5 de mayo

$12.00

Lunch Marg.

$10.00

Bar Togo

12 oz Sangria TOGO

$13.00

32 oz Sangria TOGO

$25.00

12 oz Traditional TOGO

$13.00

32 oz Traditional TOGO

$22.00

12 oz Frozen TOGO

$13.50

32 oz Frozen TOGO

$26.00

12 oz Specialty TOGO

$13.00

32 oz Specialty TOGO

$28.00

12 oz Mojito TOGO

$13.00

32 oz Mojito TOGO

$22.00

Beer

5 de mayo Beer

$5.00

Corona Premier

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Dos Equis Amber

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Premium Draft

$8.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Corona Light BTL

$8.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$8.00

Bohemia

$8.00

Tecate

$7.00

Na Beverages

Lemonade

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

virgin mojito

$6.00

Boing Mango

$5.00

Boing Guava

$5.00

Jaritos

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Mexican coke

$5.00

NA Mojito

$6.00

Fruit Lemonade

$6.50

Soda refill

Drink Specials

Tecate y Mezcal

$10.00

Punch of the day

$9.00

cinco de patio

Conshohocken Blood Money

$8.00

Down East Cider

$8.00

Kona Big Wave Golden

$8.00

Corraleo margarita

$17.00

Happy Hour

Cucumber Lime Tequila Gimlet

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Villanova drinks

VNDrink

$7.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! From our Family to yours.

Website

Location

800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Coyote Crossing Restaurant image
Coyote Crossing Restaurant image
Coyote Crossing Restaurant image
Coyote Crossing Restaurant image

Map
