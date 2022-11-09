- Home
Coyote Pizzeria
210 Highway 2 West
Devils Lake, ND 58301
Pasta
Cavatini
Cavatappi pasta, sauce, beef, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, diced tomato's pepperoni, parmesan cheese
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettucinni noodles, creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese
Macaroni & Cheese
Elbow noodles smothered in cheese sauce
Taco Pasta
Cavatappi noodles, sauce, beef, onion, cheese, lettuce, chips, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, served with a slice of garlic toast
Dessert
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Hot breadsticks lightly brushed with garlic butter, seasoned with parmesan and italian seasoning and a side of sauce
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Hot breadsticks lightly brushed with garlic butter, smothered in melted mozzarella, seasoned with parmesan and italian seasoning and a side of sauce
Garlic Bread
4 slices hot garlic bread with a side of sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
4 slices hot garlic bread with mozzarella cheese and a side of sauce
Ace's Steak on Gluten Free Sweet Flatbreat
BBQ sauce, steak, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with bbq and ranch sauce
Wings
Specialty Pizzas
Totten | Taco - Medium
Taco sauce or Bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Medium
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green olives, black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese
The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Medium
Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese
Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Medium
Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Medium
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Medium
Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Medium
BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
The Rancher | 4 Meat - Medium
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage chunks, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
Macaroni & Cheese -Medium
Macaroni & cheese, mozzarella cheese
The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Medium
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Black Tiger Bay - Thai Chicken - Medium
Thai Peanut sauce, chicken, onion, green peppers, red peppers, mozzarella, drizzled with sriracha sauce on top
Totten | Taco - Large
Taco or bean sauce, beef, onion, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Large
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese
The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Large
Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese
Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Large
Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Large
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Large
Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Large
BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
The Rancher | 4 Meat - Large
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
Macaroni & Cheese - Large
Macaroni & cheese, mozzarella cheese
The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Large
Ranch sauce, bacon, chicken tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Black Tiger Bay - Thai Chicken - Large
Thai Peanut sauce, chicken, onion, green peppers, red peppers, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with sriracha sauce on top
House Pizzas
Medium Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Medium Canadian Bacon
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
Medium Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
Medium Beef
Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese
Medium Sausage
Pizza sauce, sausage chunks, mozzarella cheese
Medium Garlic Cheese
Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese
Large Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Canadian Bacon
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Beef
Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese
Large Sausage
Pizza sauce, sausage chunks, mozzarella cheese
Large Garlic Cheese
Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese
Half & Half or BYO Pizzas
Dipping Sauce
Take & Bake Speciality MED
T&B Totten | Taco MED
Taco or bean sauce, beef mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
T&B Six Mile Mega | Supreme MED
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese
T&B The Flats | Tuscan Roma MED
Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese
T&B Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight MED
Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
T&B Hay Bale | Hawaiian MED
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
T&B The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo MED
Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
T&B West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken MED
BBQ sauce,, chicken, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
T&B The Rancher | 4 Meat MED
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage chunks, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
T&B Half & Half Specialty - Medium
T&B Half Specialty | Half BYO - Medium
T&B Macaroni & Cheese
T&B The Barn Yard | Bacon Chicken Ranch
T&B Black Tiger Bay | Thai Chicken
Take & Bake Speciality LG
T&B Totten | Taco LG
Taco or bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
T&B Six Mile Mega | Supreme LG
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese
T&B The Flats | Tuscan Roma LG
Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese
T&B Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight LG
Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
T&B Hay Bale | Hawaiian LG
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
T&B The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo LG
Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
T&B West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken LG
BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
T&B The Rancher | 4 Meat LG
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
T&B Half & Half Specialty LG
T&B Half Specialty | Half BYO LG
The Barn Yard | Bacon Chicken Ranch LG
Black Tiger Bay | Thai Chicken LG
Take & Bake House MED
T&B Pepperoni MED
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
T&B Canadian Bacon MED
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
T&B Cheese MED
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
T&B Beef MED
Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese
T&B Sausage MED
Pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese
T&B Garlic Cheese MED
Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese
Take & Bake House LG
T&B Pepperoni LG
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
T&B Canadian Bacon LG
Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese
T&B Cheese LG
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
T&B Beef LG
Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese
T&B Sausage LG
Pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese
T&B Garlic Cheese LG
Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Casual dining, Take out, Dine in & Delivery
210 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND 58301