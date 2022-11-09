Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coyote Pizzeria

No reviews yet

210 Highway 2 West

Devils Lake, ND 58301

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread Sticks
Large Pepperoni
The Rancher | 4 Meat - Large

Pasta

Cavatini

Cavatini

$9.99

Cavatappi pasta, sauce, beef, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, diced tomato's pepperoni, parmesan cheese

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

Fettucinni noodles, creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Elbow noodles smothered in cheese sauce

Taco Pasta

Taco Pasta

$9.99

Cavatappi noodles, sauce, beef, onion, cheese, lettuce, chips, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, served with a slice of garlic toast

Dessert

Chocolate chip cookie, marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate chips, and topped with a chocolate sauce drizzle
Turbo's Smores' Pizza

Turbo's Smores' Pizza

$13.00

Chocolate chip cookie, marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate chips, and topped with a chocolate sauce drizzle

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$8.99

Hot breadsticks lightly brushed with garlic butter, seasoned with parmesan and italian seasoning and a side of sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.99

Hot breadsticks lightly brushed with garlic butter, smothered in melted mozzarella, seasoned with parmesan and italian seasoning and a side of sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99

4 slices hot garlic bread with a side of sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

4 slices hot garlic bread with mozzarella cheese and a side of sauce

Ace's Steak on Gluten Free Sweet Flatbreat

Ace's Steak on Gluten Free Sweet Flatbreat

$15.00

BBQ sauce, steak, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with bbq and ranch sauce

Wings

1 LB Smoked bone-in Wings, (10-12) pieces

1 LB Smoked bone-in Wings, (10-12) pieces

$18.00

Wings with your choice of one of our flavorful sauces

1 LB Oven roasted bone-in wings (10-12) pieces

1 LB Oven roasted bone-in wings (10-12) pieces

$12.00

Wings with your choice of one of our flavorful sauces

Specialty Pizzas

Totten | Taco - Medium

Totten | Taco - Medium

$17.99

Taco sauce or Bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips

Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Medium

Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Medium

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green olives, black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese

The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Medium

The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Medium

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese

Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Medium

Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Medium

$17.99

Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Medium

Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Medium

$15.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Medium

The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Medium

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Medium

West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Medium

$17.99

BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

The Rancher | 4 Meat - Medium

The Rancher | 4 Meat - Medium

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage chunks, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

Macaroni & Cheese -Medium

Macaroni & Cheese -Medium

$17.99

Macaroni & cheese, mozzarella cheese

The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Medium

The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Medium

$17.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Black Tiger Bay - Thai Chicken - Medium

$17.99

Thai Peanut sauce, chicken, onion, green peppers, red peppers, mozzarella, drizzled with sriracha sauce on top

Totten | Taco - Large

Totten | Taco - Large

$19.99

Taco or bean sauce, beef, onion, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips

Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Large

Six Mile Mega | Supreme - Large

$19.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese

The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Large

The Flats | Tuscan Roma - Large

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese

Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Large

Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight - Large

$19.99

Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Large

Hay Bale | Hawaiian - Large

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Large

The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo - Large

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Large

West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken - Large

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

The Rancher | 4 Meat - Large

The Rancher | 4 Meat - Large

$19.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

Macaroni & Cheese - Large

Macaroni & Cheese - Large

$19.99

Macaroni & cheese, mozzarella cheese

The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Large

The Barn Yard - Bacon Chicken Ranch - Large

$19.99

Ranch sauce, bacon, chicken tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Black Tiger Bay - Thai Chicken - Large

Black Tiger Bay - Thai Chicken - Large

$19.99

Thai Peanut sauce, chicken, onion, green peppers, red peppers, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with sriracha sauce on top

House Pizzas

Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Medium Canadian Bacon

Medium Canadian Bacon

$15.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$15.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Medium Beef

Medium Beef

$15.99

Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese

Medium Sausage

Medium Sausage

$15.99

Pizza sauce, sausage chunks, mozzarella cheese

Medium Garlic Cheese

Medium Garlic Cheese

$15.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Canadian Bacon

Large Canadian Bacon

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$17.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Beef

Large Beef

$17.99

Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese

Large Sausage

Large Sausage

$17.99

Pizza sauce, sausage chunks, mozzarella cheese

Large Garlic Cheese

Large Garlic Cheese

$17.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese

Half & Half or BYO Pizzas

MD - 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$17.99

MD - 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$17.99

LG - 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$19.99

LG - 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$19.99

Dipping Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Extra Garlic Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pizza Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra BBQ Saue

Ranch Sauce

$0.75

Extra Ranch

Sour Cream Packet

$0.75

Packet of sour cream

Take & Bake Speciality MED

T&B Totten | Taco MED

$17.99

Taco or bean sauce, beef mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips

T&B Six Mile Mega | Supreme MED

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese

T&B The Flats | Tuscan Roma MED

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese

T&B Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight MED

$17.99

Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion, black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

T&B Hay Bale | Hawaiian MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

T&B The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo MED

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

T&B West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken MED

$17.99

BBQ sauce,, chicken, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

T&B The Rancher | 4 Meat MED

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage chunks, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

T&B Half & Half Specialty - Medium

$17.99

T&B Half Specialty | Half BYO - Medium

$17.99

T&B Macaroni & Cheese

$17.99

T&B The Barn Yard | Bacon Chicken Ranch

$17.99

T&B Black Tiger Bay | Thai Chicken

$17.99

Take & Bake Speciality LG

T&B Totten | Taco LG

$19.99

Taco or bean sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips

T&B Six Mile Mega | Supreme LG

$19.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, green and black olives, onion, mozzarella cheese

T&B The Flats | Tuscan Roma LG

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese

T&B Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight LG

$19.99

Pizza sauce, broccoli, red onion black and green olives, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

T&B Hay Bale | Hawaiian LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

T&B The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo LG

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken chunks, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

T&B West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken LG

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken chunks, red onion, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

T&B The Rancher | 4 Meat LG

$19.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

T&B Half & Half Specialty LG

$19.99

T&B Half Specialty | Half BYO LG

$19.99

The Barn Yard | Bacon Chicken Ranch LG

$19.99

Black Tiger Bay | Thai Chicken LG

$19.99

Take & Bake House MED

T&B Pepperoni MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

T&B Canadian Bacon MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

T&B Cheese MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

T&B Beef MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese

T&B Sausage MED

$15.99

Pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese

T&B Garlic Cheese MED

$15.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese

Take & Bake House LG

T&B Pepperoni LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

T&B Canadian Bacon LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese

T&B Cheese LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

T&B Beef LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, beef, mozzarella cheese

T&B Sausage LG

$17.99

Pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese

T&B Garlic Cheese LG

$17.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese

Fountain Pop

16 oz Fountain

$1.79

pepsi

20 oz Pop Bottle

20 oz Pop Bottle

$1.99
2 Liter Pop Bottle

2 Liter Pop Bottle

$2.99

Lil Coyote Pizza's (Deep Copy)

Lil Coyote - Pepperoni

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Cheese

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Beef

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Sausage

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Garlic Cheese

$6.00

Lil Coyote - Totten Taco

$7.00

Lil Coyote - Six Mile Mega | Supreme

$7.00

Lil Coyote - The Flats | Tuscan Roma

$7.00

Lil Coyote - Grahams Island | Gardeners Delight

$7.00

Lil Coyote - Hay Bale | Hawaiian

$7.00

Lil Coyote - The Roadrunner | Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Lil Coyote - West Bay Western | BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Lil Coyote - The Rancher | 4 Meat

$7.00

Lil Coyote - The Barn Yard | Bacon Chicken Ranch

$7.00

Lil Coyote - Black Tiger Bay | Thai Chicken

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Casual dining, Take out, Dine in & Delivery

Location

210 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND 58301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Coyote Pizzeria image

Map
