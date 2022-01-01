Coz's Pizza and Pub imageView gallery

Coz's Pizza and Pub

525 Reviews

$

4441 Ash grove

Springfield, IL 62711

Order Again

Bar Bites

Cheese Curds

$9.79

Garlic Cheese Crust

$9.59

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.49

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.49

Fried Pepperoni chips

$6.99

Onion Tanglers

$7.59

Pickle Chips

$8.59

Pub Fries

$9.59

Pub Pretzels

$9.79

Appetizer Platter

$12.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$9.79

Our Famous Pizza

12" Coz’s Special

$13.99

14" Coz’s Special

$15.99

16" Coz’s Special

$19.99

DD Coz’s Special

$22.99

12" Coz’s Four Meat Pizza

$13.99

14" Coz’s Four Meat Pizza

$15.99

16" Coz’s Four Meat Pizza

$19.99

DD Coz’s Four Meat Pizza

$22.99

12" Coz’s Veggies Pizza

$13.99

14" Coz’s Veggies Pizza

$15.99

16" Coz’s Veggies Pizza

$19.99

DD Coz’s Veggies Pizza

$22.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.59

14" Fried Pepperoni

$18.99

14" Italian

$18.99

14" Philly Steak

$18.99

14" BBQ Chick

$18.99

14" BBQ Pork

$18.99

14" Taco

$18.00

16" Fried Pepperoni Pizza

$21.99

16" Italian

$21.99

16" Philly Steak

$21.99

16" BBQ Chick

$21.99

16" BBQ Pork

$21.99

DD Fried Pepperoni

$24.99

DD Italian

$24.99

DD Philly Steak

$24.99

DD BBQ Chick

$24.99

DD BBQ Pork

$24.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

DD Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Low Carb

$10.50

Salads

Coz’s Italian Salad

$11.49

Grilled chicken

$10.99

Ceaser Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

$5.49

Ceaser Side Salad

$5.49

Sides

Skinny Fries

$1.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

French

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Au-jus

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.75

Garlic Paemesean

$0.75

Asian Zing

$0.75

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Six Pepper

$1.00

Sriracha

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Poppy Seed

$0.75

Chili

Cup Chilli

$4.99

Bowl Chilli

$5.99

Hand Helds

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hand held

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Cuban

$10.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Italian Grinder

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Horseshoe

$11.99

FISHSpecial

$14.99

HAM Cheese Special

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets 8

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Pizza 9"

$7.50

Kids Soda

Kids Toasted Ravioli 6

$6.50

Kids Apple Juice single serve

$1.50

Kids White/Choc Milk single serve

$1.50

Dessert

Cinna Chips

$5.99

Domestic Bottles

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Select

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Select 55 Zero

$3.25

Busch

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors light

$3.25

Miller lite

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Natty Light

$3.25

Premium Bottles

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Bud Lt NEXT

$3.75

Domestic Bucket

Bucket Bud Light

$13.00

Bucket Bud

$13.00

Bucket Natty

$13.00

Bucket Coors Light

$13.00

Bucket Miller Light

$13.00

Bucket Bud S 55

$13.00

Bucket Miller 64

$13.00

Bucket Busch

$13.00

Bucket Busch Light

$13.00

Bucket Stag

$13.00

Premium Bucket

Bucket Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Bucket Mich Ultra

$15.00

Bucket Corona Light

$15.00

Bucket Heineken

$15.00

Bucket Corona

$15.00

Pitcher

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$11.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.50

Shiner Pitcher

$15.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4441 Ash grove, Springfield, IL 62711

Directions

Coz's Pizza and Pub image

