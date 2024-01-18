- Home
Cozumel Cantina & Grill on the river 5930 MacCorkle Avenue
5930 MacCorkle Avenue
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Dinner Menu
Kids' Menu
- Taco Nino$5.00
Choice of rice, beans or fries
- Burrito Nino$5.00
Choice of rice, beans or fries
- Enchilada Nino$5.00
Choice of rice, beans or fries
- Cheese Quesadilla Nino$5.00
Served with fries
- Pepperoni Pizza$6.00
Served with fries
- Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with fries
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Nino$7.00
Served with fries
- Grilled Steak Nino$8.00
Served with fries
- Soft Drinks$3.00
- Tum-E Yummies$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Juice$3.00
Cranberry, apple or orange
- Milk Strawberry$3.50
- Milk Chocolate$3.50
Dinner Taco Salads
- Cantina Bowl Salad$12.00
Your choice of meat, filled with black beans, white rice, lettuce, cheese sauce, corn, pico, sour cream, avocado salsa and shredded cheese
- Los Perez Salad$12.00
Char-broiled chicken covered with homemade orange glaze. Served on fresh iceberg lettuce topped with white rice, spinach, purple onion, tomato, tortilla strips and asadero cheese
- Chicken Avocado Pineapple Salad$12.00
Char-broiled chicken, iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, avocado, tomato, grilled pineapple, celery and topped with avocado dressing
- Tequila Chicken Salad$12.00
Char-broiled chicken on a bed of spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice, potatoes, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, red onion, shredded cheese, guacamole, and tequila lime sauce
- River Taco Salad*$14.00
Ground beef, chorizo, corn topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole,jalapeños, sour cream and avocado sauce
- Taco Salad Ground Beef$10.00
- Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$11.00
- Taco Salad Cozumel Fajita$14.00
- Taco Salad Fajita Chicken$12.00
- Taco Salad Fajita Steak$13.00
- Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp$16.00
Especialidades De La Casa
- Pollo Poblano$15.00
Grilled chicken mixed with salsa poblano, cream-based sauce served with white rice, lettuce, mango pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole
- Carne Asada$20.00
Tender skirt steak seasoned and cooked on char broiler. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, green onions, lettuce, lime and avocado slice
- Steak & Shrimp$22.00
Char-broiled t-bone steak, grilled pineapple slice, rice, jumbo shrimp topped with a cheese base salsa
- Cozumel Steak$20.00
Marinated char-broiled t-bone served with rice and beans
- Steak & Coco-shrimp$25.00
T-bone steak on a bed on caramelized onions topped with Oaxaca cheese. Served with coconut shrimp, potato wedges, and homemade herb mayo, all in a hot skillet
- Cantina Molcajete$40.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, carnita flauta, roasted peppers, potatoes, green onions, cactus, jalapeño toreado, avocado, roasted corn cob, queso oaxaca and our homemade molcajete salsa. Served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas
- Carnitas$15.00
Tender pork tips slow cooked for hours, served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, avocado, pico and lime
- Piña Cozumel
Half a pineapple, your choice of meat grilled with pineapple, onions, peppers, mushrooms served with rice
- Mar Y Tierra$20.00
Skirt steak, 1/2 chicken breast, jumbo shrimp served on a bed of onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mango pico de gallo and salsa poblana
- Piña Salmon$24.00
12 a pineapple stuffed with white rice, salmon a la parrilla, topped with our delicious new margarita seafood salsa
- Cozumel Pasta$16.00
Char-broiled chicken mixed with onions, mushrooms, cheese dip on a bed of penne pasta, topped with chives
- Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$20.00
Char-broiled chicken strips, jumbo shrimp, penne pasta sautéed with creamy tomato sauce, spices and parmesan cheese
- Enchiladas Chichi-mecas$12.00
Three enchiladas filled with chicken smothered in our homemade creamy sauce made with spinach and corn. Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado and orange slice. (Substitute for shrimp $6.00)
- Salmon & Shrimp$25.00
Grilled salmon on a bed of white rice and covered in our homemade mole sauce, accompanied with breaded shrimp and California veggies
- Salmon en Salsa De Margarita$22.00
Salmon on a bed of rice covered with our seafood margarita salsa. Served with french fries, white rice and mango pico de gallo
- El Mexicano$16.00
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with oaxaca cheese on a bed of grilled pineapple. Accompanied with a traditional chile relleno topped with salsa poblana, lettuce, white rice and mango pico de gallo
- Pollo Jalisco$12.00
- Steak Jalisco$15.00
- Chori Pollo$14.00
Los Mariscos
- Fuego Shrimp$17.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated in our homemade diablo sauce, served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole
- Pescado Apache$18.00
Marinated tilapia in our own concoction of spices on a bed of broiled cactus. Served with white rice, french fries, lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and lemon
- Vallarta Plate$24.00
Tilapia, jumbo al mojo shrimp served with rice, California veggies, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, and lemon
- Salmon & Sweet Chili Shrimp$24.00
Salmon topped with our homemade cream sauce, sweet chili shrimp on a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, lemon and Mexican street corn on the cob
- Virginia Fish Tacos$14.00
Three flour tortillas with grilled tilapia topped with our homemade Mexican coleslaw served with white rice
- Tacos Governador$18.00
Three shrimp tacos (flour tortillas). Onions, chile poblano, chipotle and other herbs grilled to create a delicious salsa then mixed with shrimp served with white rice
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.00
Four enchiladas stuffed with tilapia and shrimp topped with our new margarita salsa and queso fresco. Served with lettuce and mango pico de gallo
Our Famous Street Tacos
- Mexican Style Taco$3.50
Corn tortilla, chopped onions, cilantro, avocado salsa
- American Style Taco$3.50
Four tortilla, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese
- Taquiza$35.00
12 street tacos (Mexican style)
- Regular Taco$2.00
Choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crunchy
- Supreme Taco$3.00
Choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crunchy
- Taco Fish$4.00
Choice of soft corn, flour, or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
- Taco Shrimp$4.00
Choice of soft corn, flour, or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
- Taco Lobster$6.00
Choice of soft corn, flour or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
Side Orders
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Mexican Beans$3.00
- Side Rice/Beans$3.00
- Tortillas$2.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Mango Pico De Gallo$3.00
- Jalapeños$3.00
- Guacamole Salad$7.00
- Mexican Salad$7.00
- 60Z Guacamole Sauce$4.00
- Sour Cream$3.00
- Chipotle Sauce$2.00
- Hot Sauce$2.00
- Side Shrimp(4)$5.00
- Side Onions$3.00
- Small chips and salsa$2.50
- Side Tomato$3.00
A La Carta
- Burrito Shredded Chicken$5.00
- Burrito Ground Beef$5.00
- Burrito Bean$4.00
- Burrito Supreme$6.00
Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or bean
- Burrito Fajita Supreme$7.00
Choice of: steak, chicken, carnitas, al pastor or chorizo
- Burrito Grilled$7.00
- Enchilada*$3.00
Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or bean
- Chile Relleno*$4.00
- Tamal$4.00
- Regular Taco$2.00
Choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crunchy
- Supreme Taco$3.00
Choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken. Soft or crunchy
- Taco Fish$4.00
Choice of soft corn, flour, or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
- Taco Shrimp$4.00
Choice of soft corn, flour, or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
- Taco Lobster$6.00
Choice of soft corn, flour or crunchy tortilla. Topped with lettuce and pico
- Grilled Chicken$9.00
- Grilled Steak$9.00
Appetizers
- Queso Flameado$12.00
Sizzling skillet with melted cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers and topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage)
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Mild, habanero, BBQ, sweet chili
- Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Grilled tender steak strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheese sauce and sour cream
- Pastor Potato Papa Al Pastor$12.00
Baked potato stuffed with pastor meat, butter, rosemary, black pepper, cheese, onion and cilantro
- Ceviche Trio$12.00
Tilapia, salmon and shrimp marinated in citrus and seasonings
- Guaca-Shrimp Bites$10.00
4 tostitos scoop chips with guacamole and a shrimp
- Pizza-dilla$15.00
Choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor. Homemade dough, marinara sauce and choice of meat. Topped with cheese, cilantro, onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Chipotle Pizza Al Pesto$15.00
Homemade dough, Mexican pesto topped with cheese, chicken, chipotle mayo and fresh basil
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
6 golden, sweet, and crisp jumbo coconut shrimp served with coconut pineapple sauce
- Street Corn on the Cob$10.00
2 pieces. Smothered with butter, lime, tajin, and shredded cheese
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Boiled jumbo shrimp, chilled then mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, avocado, cilantro and covered in a spicy tomato sauce
- Borracho Trash Can Nachos$15.00
Nacho tower! Layers of chips with ground beef, cheese, onions, black beans, chorizo, black olives, guacamole salsa, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Conito Roll$8.00Out of stock
Cheese cone stuffed with guacamole and an authentic homemade chicharron (fried pork belly)
- Cantina Rolls$10.00
3 pieces. Small rolls stuffed with marinated ground beef, house shredded cheese and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Quesadillas
- Cozumel Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$18.00
- Quesadilla Poblano$13.00
Grilled chicken, cheese and poblano sauce served with lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadilla Vegetarian$13.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, California veggies, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadilla Fajita Chicken$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadilla Fajita Steak$14.00
- Quesadilla Fajita Mix$14.00
- Quesadilla Chicharron$14.00
Diced chicharron with cheese, roasted salsa, roasted corn and noples (cactus). Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken Ala$10.00
- Quesadilla Grilled Steak Ala$12.00
Burritos
- La Casa Burritos$13.00
Two burritos with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Gringo$16.00
Served on a hot skillet, large flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, chorizo and grilled pineapple on a bed of ranchero salsa
- Burrito Cantina$16.00
Large flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, chorizo, carnitas and shredded cheese. Topped with our homemade cream sauce and avocado sauce
- Burrito De Carne Asada$14.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender steak, rice, beans, avocado sauce and pico de gallo
- Lupita Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, chorizo, black beans, rice, pico, avocado sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream
- Mega Burrito$20.00
Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, rice, beans and red onions. Topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce and avocado slice. Served on a hot skillet
Sandwiches
- Habanero Burger$14.00
Spicy! Homemade patty marinated with habanero and our special ingredients. Topped with homemade mayo, chorizo, and cheese
- Shrimp Burger$15.00
Delicious homemade patty topped with homemade mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich$14.00
Slow roasted pork topped with BBQ, caramelized onions, and grilled jalapeños
- Monster Burger$18.00
Two homemade patties marinated and stuffed with cheese. Topped with Oaxaca cheese, homemade mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, fried jalapeños, and an over easy egg
- Mexican Torta$15.00
Choice of meat: carnitas (pork), birria, steak, al pastor, chicken. A fluffy bun spread with butter, refried beans and topped with your choice of meat, asadero cheese, guacamole, tomato, lettuce, onions, and pickled jalapeños
Dinner Fajitas
- Presidente Fajita$22.00
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pineapple and shredded cheese
- Veggie Fajita$15.00
California veggies, onions, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, and potatoes topped with nopal (cactus)
- Seafood Fajita$45.00
Tilapia, shrimp, lobster, and salmon
- Poblano Fajita$23.00
Chicken, steak, carnitas, roasted corn, nopal, poblano salsa and jalapeño toreado
- Chicken Fajita$15.00
- Steak Fajita$16.00
- Mixed Fajita (steak & chicken)$16.00
- Cozumel Fajita$18.00
- Cozumel Fajita Double$35.00
Los Nachos
- Nachos Cozumel$12.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Fajita Nacho$12.00
Grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of meat. On a bed of crisp nachos and topped with cheese sauce
- Nachos Lupita$13.00
BBQ pork, smothered with cheese sauce. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños and chopped scallions
- Nachos Javier$15.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp on a bed of crisp nachos. Smothered with our delicious cheese sauce
- Nachos Cantina$18.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and potatoes on a bed of crisp nachos. Smothered with our delicious cheese sauce
- Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Smashed potatoes, al pastor pork, chorizo, shredded cheese, jalapeños, sour cream and chopped scallions
Dips
- Cozumel Dip$8.00
Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Bean Dip$5.00
- Street Corn Dip$8.00
Mixture of roasted corn, butter, cream cheese, cotija cheese, lime and tajin
- Chorizo Dip$7.00
Mexican sausage, pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Guacamole Dip$5.00
- Javi Dip$8.00
Grilled chorizo, beans, corn azado smothered with cheese dip
- Lobster Dip$15.00
Lobster, pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Cantina Guaca Dip$10.00
A mixture of cream cheese, avocado, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro, and lemon juice
- Cheese Dip$4.50
- Large Cheese Dip$10.00
Vegetarian
- Veggie 1$12.00
Two bean enchiladas (corn tortilla) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, avocado, mango pico de gallo, served with California veggies
- Veggie 2$15.00
Cheese enchilada, bean burrito smothered in our homemade creamy salsa made with spinach and corn. Served with cozumel pasta, lettuce, shredded cheese, and lemon
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Store: Candy/Clothes etc.
Candy
- Ring Pop$0.75
- Blow Pop$0.50
- Jarrito Brilloso Decorado$10.00
- Dominoe$20.00
- Gorra Michoacan$15.00
- Cozumel Shirt$16.00
- mini paleta payaso$1.00
- Cozumel Hat$18.00
- Jar Set$30.00
- Poncho$45.00
- Tequila Set of 4$90.00
- Tequila Set of 6$85.00
- Horse Set$90.00
- Mi Casa Tequila Set$95.00
- Cowboy Boot Tequila$60.00
- 1 Single Shot Glass Of Leather$10.00
- Gourd for water$15.00
- Brown Vintage Sweater$50.00
- Red Indian Vintage Dress$40.00
- Handmade Mexican Jumpsuits$39.99
- Vintage Cover Up$39.99
- Brown Olive Vintage Blazer$59.99
- Mini Festive Piñata$5.00
- Loteria Game$10.00
- Mexican Bingo$10.00
- Mi pueblo$10.00
- Mini Bingo$10.00
- Rebanaditas$0.75
- Takis Fuego$1.00
- Pelon Candy$1.00
- Duvalin$0.75
- Mexican Lolipop$0.50
- Elote Lolipop$0.50
- Pulparindo mango$0.75
- bon o bon$2.00
- Coins$0.50
- Pica Orange$0.25
- Cremino$0.75
- Bubli Bubli$0.50
- Tamarindo Spoon$1.00
- Bubulu$0.75
- Pinta Azul$0.50
- Gummy Pop$0.50
- Piña Loca$0.50
- Pica Pepino$0.50
- York$0.75
- Spicy Lolipop$0.75
- Spanish Playing Card Game$10.00
- Sombrero$50.00
- Pelon Mango$1.00
- Pica fresa$0.25
- Pulparindo Spicy$0.75
- Bota Tequilera$15.00
- El Sol$40.00
- Aloha$20.00
- Cozumel Apron$20.00
