Cozy Bean Cafe imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Cozy Bean Cafe

32 Reviews

$

8415 Whitesburg Dr G

Huntsville, AL 35802

Chocolate

Chocolate basket

$150.00

Chocolate Basket

$50.00

3.50 Bagged Chocolate

4.50 Bagged Chocolate

Hot chocolate bomb

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.00

Elf Bomb

$7.00

Chocolate Bomb With Mug

$11.98

Bomb 6 Pack

$30.00

2 Pack Hot Chocolate Bomb

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

