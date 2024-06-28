This restaurant does not have any images
Cozy Corner Cafe 129-131 Main ST
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Here, the ingredients from the farm and the modern dishes coexists. We also provide a great service and a tranquil atmosphere. Located in the heath of Cold Spring, a lovely town surrounded by views and nice people.
Location
129-131 Main ST, Cold Spring, NY 10516