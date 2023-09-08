Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Specials

Two Egg Entree

$3.99

2 eggs any style served with hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and toast or biscuit.

The Big Breakfast

$9.99

3 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast, a cup of sausage gravy, and toast or biscuit.

Big Boy Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast ham, homefries or hashbrowns, grits, and toast or biscuit.

The Hulk

$10.99

2 pancakes, 2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and biscuit or toast.

Fat Cat Breakfast

$9.99

1 pancake, 1 slice of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links, a slice of breakfast ham, homefries or hashbrowns, grits and biscuit or toast.

Cheddar Scramble

$9.29

2 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, 3 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and biscuit or toast.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled tortilla topped with eggs, melted cheese, and bacon crumbles.

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Hot toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs, drizzled with heavenly hollandaise sauce, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits.

Pork Chop Breakfast

$11.49

2 grilled pork chops, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and toast or biscuit.

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$12.79

Grilled ribeye steak, 2 eggs, homefries, hashbrowns, or grits, and toast or biscuit.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Served on a biscuit or toast.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Served on a biscuit or toast.

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Served on a biscuit or toast.

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Served on a biscuit or toast.

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Chicken Biscuit

$2.99

Served on a biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

$4.69

Served on a biscuit.

Bacon Only

$4.49

Egg Only

$3.29

French Toast

French Toast Special

$8.24

2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.

Two Slices of French Toast

$3.99

Two slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.

Three Slices of French Toast

$4.99

Three slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.

Four Slices of French Toast

$5.99

Four slices of french toast topped with powdered sugar.

One Slice of French Toast

$1.99

Omelets

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Crumbled bacon with american cheese.

California Omelet

$7.25

Broccoli and cheddar cheese.

Greek Omelet

$7.25

Feta cheese and grilled tomatoes.

Gyro Omelet

$9.69

Gyro meat, grilled tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Diced ham with american cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.99

Crumbled bacon, sausage, and diced ham with american cheese.

Mexican Omelet

$8.49

Ham, jalepenos, onions, grilled tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Monte Cristo Omelet

$8.49

Ham, turkey, and swiss cheese.

Philly Omelet

$9.49

Grilled onions and peppers, with philly meat and provolone cheese.

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Chopped sausage links with american cheese.

Spanish Omelet

$6.99

Grilled onions and peppers with cheddar cheese, topped with salsa.

Spinach, Tomato, and Feta Omelet

$6.99

Grilled tomatoes and spinach, with feta cheese.

Texas Omelet

$7.49

Grilled onions and peppers, corned beef hash, and american cheese.

Three Cheese Omelet

$7.49

American, provolone, and swiss cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$7.49

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, with american cheese.

Western Omelet

$7.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and diced ham, with american cheese.

Create-Your-Own Omelet Base

$6.25

Includes hashbrowns, homefries, or grits. Served with your choice of biscuit or toast.

Waffles

Belgian Waffle w/Fruit

$6.24

Includes one choice of fruit topping: Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, peaches, chocolate chips, or pecans.

Belgian Waffle w/Meat

$7.50

Waffle with side of one meat choice.

Chicken-n-Waffle

$8.99

1 waffle topped with fried chicken tenders.

Plain Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Golden brown, airy waffle.

Waffle Special

$9.49

1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$4.99+

biscuit split in half smothered in sausage gravy.

Biscuit and Gravy Special

$8.49

A delicious buttermilk biscuit split in half and smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links.

Large Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

2 biscuits split in half smothered in sausage gravy.

Oatmeal and Fruit

Oatmeal

$2.49+

A delicious oatmeal served with your choice of toast or biscuit.

Fruit

$2.99+

Enjoy our fresh assorted fruit cantaloupe, honeydew, grapes, mandarin oranges, and pineapples.

Pancakes

One Pancake

$1.99

Two Pancakes

$3.99

2 large golden pancakes.

Three Pancakes

$4.99

3 large golden pancakes.

Four Pancakes

$5.99

4 large golden pancakes

Pancake Special

$8.24

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and 2 sausage links

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$0.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

3 Eggs

$2.99

4 Eggs

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$2.49

Side Homefries

$2.49

Loaded Hashbrowns

$4.99

Add bacon, cheese, and onions to potatoes.

Loaded Homefries

$4.99

Add bacon, cheese, and onions to potatoes.

3 Bacon Strips

$3.49

3 Sausage Links

$3.49

Sausage Patty

$1.99

One Turkey Patty

$1.99

Breakfast Ham

$3.49

Grits

$1.99+

Canned Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

One Pancake

$1.99

One Slice of French Toast

$1.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.25

White Toast

$1.99

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.25

Rye Toast

$2.25

Sourdough Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.75

Grilled Biscuit

$1.39

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Texas Toast

$2.25

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Corn Nuggets

$5.19

A bowl of delicious corn nuggets. Served with ranch or powdered sugar.

Falafel Appetizer

$4.99

5 fried chickpea balls infused with spices. Served on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes, with tziki sauce.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.24

French fries piled high with cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

6 breaded, golden fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings Appetizer

$4.99

Golden fried onion rings.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.74

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, and cheddar cheese

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, fried chicken or grilled chicken, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cold Plate

$8.99

1 scoop of chicken salad, 1 scoop of tuna salad, tomatoes, onions, and hard boiled egg on bed of lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Classic combination of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and feta cheese under one scoop of potato salad. Topped with our homemade Greek dressing.

Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fried/grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soups

Soup of Day

$4.14+

Hot and fresh soup of the day.

Hot Open-Faced Sandwiches

Hot Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Piled high turkey breast with brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Hot Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Piled high roast beef with brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Half-Pound Burgers

Create-A-Burger

$9.50

Start out with a delicious half-pound burger and pick any of your favorite toppings. Served with your choice of one side.

Fried Mozzarella Burger

$9.99

A half pound burger topped with two mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with your choice of one side.

Patty Melt

$8.99

Served on grilled marble rye bread with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

Texas Burger Melt

$9.99

Served on a grilled Texas toast with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

One Pound Burger

$14.99

Seafood Specials

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$10.99

9 lightly fried battered shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Grilled Salmon

$11.99

Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Haddock

$10.49

Served with tartar sauce annd your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Catfish Fingers

$8.74

Catfish Filet

$8.74

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Homestyle Favorites

Chicken Basket

$8.74

3 golden fried chicken tenders (served with french fries only)

Chopped Steak

$9.50

Smothered in grilled onions, peppers, and brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Fried golden brown and smothered in white gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Pork Chops

$10.99

2 pork chops, center cut for full flavor and tenderness, cooked to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Gyro Platter

$10.99

4 gyro meat strips served on top of our Greek salad, topped with our homemade Greek dressing. Served with tziki sauce, pita bread, and french fries. NO ADDITIONAL SIDES.

Liver and Onions w/Bacon

$9.99

Tender beef liver grilled and served with bacon and sauteed onions. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Meat Loaf

$9.50

Homemade just like mom's and topped with brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Ribeye steak grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides and dinner roll.

Shepard's Pie

$8.99

Ground beef layered with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, corn, and mashed potatoes. Served with dinner roll. NO ADDITIONAL SIDES.

Hot Dog

$1.99

One hot dog.

Hot Dog Platter

$5.99

Two hot dogs served with french fries.

Corn Dog

$1.99

One corn dog.

Corn Dog Platter

$5.99

Two corn dogs served with french fries.

Meatball Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh Southern Fried Chicken

$9.99

1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 drumstick, 1 wing fried crispy to perfection. Served with your choice to two sides and dinner roll.

Baked Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$9.99Out of stock

Beef Ribs

$8.29Out of stock

Beef Tips Over Rice

$10.99

Chicken and Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Chili

$5.25+

Open Face Dark Turkey

$8.99

Sloppy Joe

$7.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Pork Loin

$8.99Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$8.99Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed Cabbage

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99Out of stock

Smothered Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Goulash

$7.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.

Chicken Marinara Sub

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders topped with provolone cheese and smothered in marinara sauce. Served on hoagie roll with one side of your choice.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of bread and one side.

Deb's Wrap

$8.99

Fried or grilled chicken wrap with your choice of toppings. Served with one side of your choice.

Falafel Sandwich

$7.29

Fried chickpea balls infused with spices topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tziki sauce all wrapped in a pita bread. Served with one side of your choice.

French Dip

$8.99

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with provolone cheese on a french roll. Served with au jus dip on the side and one side of your choice.

Grilled Cheese

$6.59

American, swiss, or provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American, swiss, provolone, and cheddar cheese layered between three pieces of bread. Served with one side of your choice.

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Grilled chicken, onions, and green peppers topped with provolone cheese on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.49

Grilled ham with american, swiss, or provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.

Grilled Tuna Melt

$7.99

Grilled marble rye bread topped with hot tuna, tomato, and provolone cheese. Served with one side of your choice.

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Gyro strips wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tziki sauce. Served with one side of your choice.

Honey Dijon Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, honey dijon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Served with one side of your choice.

Hot Turkey Club Sub

$8.99

Grilled turkey, bacon, melted provolone cheese, honey dijon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.

Italian Sandwich

$8.49

Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on 8" hoagie. Served with one side of your choice.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Two slices of meatloaf grilled and topped with melted provolone cheese and gravy on sub roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Grilled beef, onions, and peppers with provolone cheese on a sub roll. Served with one side of your choice.

Pressed Cuban

$8.49

Thin sliced turkey breast, genoa salami, ham, american and swiss cheese on a pressed sub roll.

Smoked Ham and Swiss

$7.99

Honey cured Virginia ham thinly sliced and piled high. Your choice of bread and served with one side of your choice.

Soup and Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Enjoy a delicious bowl of our daily soup along with one of these sandwiches: chicken or tuna salad sandwich, or grilled cheese.

Three Layer Club

$10.49

An oversized club sandwich made with turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, american and swiss cheese layered between 3 slices of toast. Served with one side of your choice.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Our homemade tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, and onion on your choice of bread. Served with one side of your choice.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Chili w/Grilled Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$2.79+

Tator Tots

$2.79+

Side Fried Okra

$1.99

Side Chips

$1.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$1.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Side Corn

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$1.99

Side Green Beans

$1.99

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side Potato Salad

$1.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.25

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Apple Sauce

$1.50

Side Small Onion Rings

$2.79

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$2.50

Oreo Mousse Cake

$2.50

Muffin

$2.00

Baklava

$2.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$2.50

Cheesecake

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.49

2 chicken tenders w/fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Served on choice of bread with side of french fries.

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$2.49

One pancake shaped just like Mickey Mouse.

Kids Mini Cheese Burgers

$6.49

2 mini cheeseburgers served with french fries.

Kids One Egg Entree

$4.99

1 egg, 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links. hashbrowns, homefries, or grits, and slice of toast or biscuit.

Kids One Slice of French Toast

$1.99

1 slice of french toast grilled and topped with powdered sugar.

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$3.99

Served on choice of bread with side of chips.

Drink Menu

Drinks

Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

White Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.29+

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bottled Soda

$2.49