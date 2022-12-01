Cozy Plum Bistro imageView gallery
Vegan
Burgers
Sandwiches

Cozy Plum Bistro

1,308 Reviews

$$

1899 Mendocino Ave

Suite B

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Mac & Cheese (Pint)
Loaded Tots
Tater Tots

Appetizers

BBQ Drumsticks

$16.50

six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch

Stuffed Jalapeños

$12.00

four halved jalapenos stuffed w/ taco meat (potato, soy), cheddar, a kiss of bbq sauce, served w/ avocado, side of black and white beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo, queso & spicy crema (cashews)

Tater Tots

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$17.00

pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream & quinoa over crispy oven baked tater tots

Mac & Cheese (Quart)

$19.00

a quart of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema (THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)

Mac & Cheese (Pint)

$10.00

a pint of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema (THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)

Loaded Layered Nachoes (1/2 Order)

$12.00

taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips

Loaded Layered Nachos

$17.00

taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips

Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.00Out of stock

artisan sourdough roll (gluten), ketchup, mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato (patty is made from pea protein, soy free, non-GMO, gf)

Ranch Havarti

$19.00

Impossible patty, toasted fresh baked bun, Jalapeno Havarti cashew cheese, tons of house-made Ranch, roasted garlic, thick-sliced tomato, rosemary smoked salt, and radish sprouts (pictured with a double patty)

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$19.00

house-baked sourdough bun, beyond patty, thick-sliced bacon (soy/wheat protein), smoky cheddar, grilled red onions, king trumpet mushrooms, thin-sliced jalapenos, house-made BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Gouda Burger

$19.00

Pesto Provolone Burger

$19.00

Bowls

Maple Mushroom Bowl (GF)

$17.00

mushroom duxelle w/ hints of balsamic, maple, rosemary, garden crema (cashews), pecans, sunflower sprouts, cucumber, topped w/ sour cream (cashews) & jalapeños

Loaded Rice & Beans (GF)

$17.00

white & black beans, spanish rice, housemade pico de gallo, green onions, avocado, spicy crema (cashews), quinoa

Butternut Squash Bowl (GF)

$17.00

roasted squash, sour cream (cashews), pumpkin & sunflower seeds, pickled jalapeño & carrots, petite romaine, white bean salad, garden crema (cashews), radish sprouts on lettuce

Savory Farro Bowl

$17.00

seasoned farro (gluten), almond chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, seeds (sesame, sunflower, pumpkin), garden crema (cashews), sunflower sprouts & avocado on lettuce

Crispy Tenders Bowl

$17.00

crispy tenders (soy & gluten), cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, rainbow carrots, red onions & ranch on lettuce

Chile Verde Bowl (GF)

$17.00

white meat (organic soy), tomatillo sauce, whole white & black beans, pico de gallo & cashew crema on a bed of spanish rice

Avocado Quinoa Bowl (GF)

$17.00

avocado, quinoa, radish sprouts, white beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo & garden crema (cashews) on lettuce

Green Chile Cashew

$17.00

Spicy Rice Zucchini Bowl

$17.00

Sandwiches

Pesto Tenderloin

$17.00

oiled & herbed focaccia bread, house-made pesto (pistachios & macadamias), mayo (organic soy), white meat (soy/gluten) organic lettuce mix, tomatoes, white onions

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$15.00

oiled and herbed focaccia, creamy american cheese, house-made pesto (pistachios & macadamias), rosemary, tomato, basil leaves, grilled in butter

Foccacia Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

focaccia (gluten), mayo (organic soy), lettuce, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, onion, jalapeño havarti

BLT

$15.00

toasted sliced focaccia (gluten), mayo (organic soy), bacon (soy/wheat protein), lettuce, tomato

Chipotle 'Chicken'

$18.00

Artichoke Feta Sub

$17.00

Italiana

$18.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Fried Egg and Bacon

$12.00Out of stock

Wraps & Burritos

Chile Verde Burrito

$17.50

giant tortilla, white meat (soy), tomatillo sauce, spanish rice, whole white & black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, & spicy crema (cashews)

Avocado Farro Wrap

$17.50

giant tortilla, avocado, napa/iceberg blend, farro (gluten), pico de gallo, sprouts, seeds, spicy crema (cashews), almond chipotle sauce

Crispy Tenders Wrap

$17.50

giant tortilla, crispy tenders (soy/gluten), iceberg/napa cabbage blend, tomatoes, & housemade ranch

Cozy Crunch

$17.50

giant tortilla, ranch, napa/iceberg shreds, toasted tortilla chips, pico, crema, Impossible taco meat (soy), spanish rice, white beans, spicy queso, sour cream (cashews)

El Gordo

$18.50

a wrap that lives up to its name: double tortillas (gluten), layered w/ salt & pepper chips, chopped tomatoes, red onions, pickles, napa/iceberg shreds, housemade ranch, w/ a broiled Beyond patty (pea/rice) w/ melted cheddar cheese, sealed w/ a kiss of ketchup

Rice & Bean Burrito

$12.00

giant flour tortilla (gluten), black & white beans, spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, crema (cashews)

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.50

Artichoke Tahini

$17.50

Pizzas

THESE ITEMS CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Trumpet Pesto Pizza

$23.95Out of stock

A thick and incredible olive oil and herb 12x8” focaccia with housemade pesto (pistachios & macadamias), diced red onion & toy box tomatoes, King Trumpet mushrooms, organic micro basil, Feta, and cracked black pepper.

Caprese Pizza

$23.95Out of stock

olive oil brushed focaccia (gluten), marinara, herbed mozzarella, toy box tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil

Crimini Ranch Pizza

$23.95Out of stock

Pepperoni Mozzarella (SPECIAL)

$15.00Out of stock

Tacos

MAPLE Mushroom Tacos (2)

$16.00

blended corn & flour tortilla, cashew crema, sunflower sprouts, English cucumber, & Cozy Plum's spin on a mushroom duxelle, hints of balsamic, maple, rosemary

Supreme Tacos (2)

$16.50

blended corn & flour tortilla, crema, Napa/iceberg shreds, taco meat, queso, green onions, sour cream

Avocado Tacos (2)

$16.00

blended corn & flour tortilla, white beans, black beans, Spanish rice, avocado, pico de gallo, crema, quinoa

Carne Asada Tacos (2)

$16.50

blended corn & flour tortilla (gluten), gem leaf, sour cream (cashews), broiled brisket (soy), pico de gallo, avocado, crispy fried onions, garden crena (cashews), flaxseed

Butternut Squash Tacos (2)

$16.00

blended corn & flour tortilla (gluten), sour cream (cashews), pumpkin & sunflower seeds, pickled jalapeño & carrots, petite romaine, white bean salad, roasted squash, garden crema (cashews), radish sprouts

KING Mushroom Tacos

$16.00

Black Bean Chipotle Tacos

$16.00

Rosemary Carnitas

$16.00

Salads

Taco Ensalada

$17.00

napa/iceberg shreds, tortilla chips, taco meat, spicy queso, pico de gallo, avocado, spicy crema (cashews), ranch & sprinkled with quinoa.

The Sonoma Salad

$15.00

lettuce blend, cherry tomato, rainbow carrots, english cucumber, chopped medjool dates, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin & sesame), pecans, top-shelf olive oil, balsamic glaze, black pepper

Simply Salad

$10.00

lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, rainbow carrot, red onion, w/ 4 oz. of housemade ranch or balsamic and oil

Meditteranean Chopped Salad

$15.00

Quinoa Sprout Salad

$15.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Bean & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger (Beyond)

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Quesdilla

$10.00

RETAIL

Bottled Ranch (10oz)

$12.00

Bottled BBQ (10oz)

$8.00

Mac & Cheese (RETAIL)

$9.00

Roadhouse Chili (RETAIL)

$9.00

Waiakea Water

$3.00

SOUP & CHILI

White Bean And Kale Soup (Pint)

$8.00Out of stock

Roadhouse Chili (Pint)

$8.00

Creamy Cashew Soup

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Cherry Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Cucumber

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Kola Cola

$4.00

Vanilla-Fig

$4.00

Hibiscus

$5.00

Mandarin Cardamom

$5.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00Out of stock

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Coconut Cupcake

$6.00

Double Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Strawberry Cupcake

$6.00

Carrot Cupcake

$6.50

Pies

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Pumpkin Tart

$7.50

Chocolate Treats

Chocolate Brownies (GF)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Papa Bear Peanut Butter Cup

$13.75

Peanut Butter Bar

$6.00

Peppermint Patty (GF)

$5.00

Chocolate Cookie Dough Truffle

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Plant-based Eatery

Website

Location

1899 Mendocino Ave, Suite B, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Directions

Cozy Plum Bistro image

