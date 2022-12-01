Vegan
Burgers
Sandwiches
Cozy Plum Bistro
1,308 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Plant-based Eatery
1899 Mendocino Ave, Suite B, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
