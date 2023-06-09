Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cozy Cafe

No reviews yet

8006 Main Street

Ellicott, MD 21043

Main Food Menu

Super Sandwiches [Comes with a Side of either Fries, Salad or Chips! Daily Open-Close]

Chipotle Turkey Club

$14.99

Challah Toast, Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Cozy's Own Signature Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes

All Vegatarian Caprese

$12.99

Challah Toast, Pesto, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Balsamic

Roast Beef & Onion Melt

$13.99

Everything Bagel French Loaf, Roast Beef, Red Onion Jam, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Celery, Red onion, Seasonings with Lettuce, Tomato, on White

Cozy Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Jewish Style Seeded Rye, Corn Beef, Shaved Onions, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

House-made Brisket, Cozy BBQ Sauce, on homemade roll

Cozy Classics

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$25.99

7 oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Cocktail Sauce, Old Bay remoulade, With Side of Salad or Fries

Cozy Crab Cake BLT

$27.99

Halal Jumbo Wings W/Fries

$12.99

Choose ONE from (Naked, Honey Buffalo, Dry Rub Chesapeake, Dry Rub Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, Cozy's BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Buff-a-que)

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Cozy Specialties

The Big Slap Burger *Best burger in Maryland 2022*

$19.99

8 oz Homemade Beef Patty, Brisket, Onion Rings, Slap Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Side of Fries

Pulled Brisket Burger

$19.99

Pulled Brisket, Homemade BBQ Sauce, on Homemade Brioche Bun. Served with a Side of Coleslaw, Side of Fries

Nashville Hot chicken

$17.99

Buttermilk Marinated Boneless Chicken, Cozy Extreme Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Homemade Brioche Bun, Side of Fries

Brisket Meal

$24.99

Brisket, Homemade Barbecue Sauce, Side of Coleslaw, Side of Fries

Cozy Crab Dip

$17.99

Homemade Maryland Crab Dip, Served with Homemade Bread

Cozy Salads

Tomato & Cucumber

$8.99

Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Onions, Mixed Greens, Crutons. Dressing Choice on the side.

Local Street Corn salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Sweet Roasted Corn, Roasted Peppers, Shaved Onions, Cozy's Signature Chipotle Aioli, and Cotija Cheese

Cozy House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Style House Dressing, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese

Coziness For Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese With Fries

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Pops With Fries

$8.99

Little Cozy Burger With Fries

$9.99

Kids Sized Homemade Beef Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Kid's PB & J

$5.49

Peanut Butter with Jelly or Honey on our Homemade Challah Bread.

Cozy Sides

Fried Okra

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Nachos

$7.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Beverage Menu

Coffee & Tea

Cozy's Signature Iced Coffee

$4.99

Flavor of the Day Lemonade

$4.99+

Cappuccino

$4.49

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot or Iced Caffe Latte

$4.00

Hot or Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Hot or Iced Chai Latte

$4.99

Hot or Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.99

Cafe Au Lait

$3.65

Double Shot Espresso

$2.99

Red Eye

$3.79

London Fog

$3.50

Medium Drip Coffee

$2.50

Large Drip Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Want Almond-milk instead?

$0.99

Want Oat-milk instead?

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.50

Americano

$3.50

Cold Drinks (Non Caffeinated)

Water Bottle

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Flavor of the Day Lemonade

$4.99+

Flavor

$0.76

Weekday Breakfast

Breakfast [Served from Open-11 AM Weekdays]

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Avocado Toast with Egg

$10.99

Smashed Avocado, Shaved Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Salsa Picante, Cotija Cheese

Corn beef Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Home Fires

$3.99

Potato Home Fries

Omelette With Cheese

$8.99

2 Egg Omelette with Cheese. Choice of Toast.

Omelette With Meat

$10.99

2 Egg Omelette with Cheese. Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Corn Beef. Choice of Toast.

Add On Breakfast Sides [Served from Open-11 AM Weekdays]

Cozy Home Fries

$3.99

Potato Home Fries

Toast With Butter

$2.49

Choice of White of Wheat read Toasted with Butter.

Toast With Jelly

$2.49

Choice of White of Wheat read Toasted with Jelly.

Fried Egg

$1.99

Scrambled Eggs

$2.99

Add Cheese to Eggs

$1.49

Breakfast Bowls [Served from Open-11 AM Weekdays ]

Cozy Chesapeak Bowl

$17.99

Three Cheese Omelette, Stuffed with Crabmeat and Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ Potatoes, Topped with Cozy Sauce

Cozy Breakfast Bowl

$13.49

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Spinach, Potatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Avocado Cream

Cozy BBQ Brisket Bowl

$15.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Homemade Brisket and Onions, topped with Avocado Cream

Cozy Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Onions, Mushrooms, Corn and Tomato, topped w/ Avocado Cream

Lower Main Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Fries, Cheese, Onions, topped with Avocado Cream

Something Sweet (Copy)

Cozy French toast

$5.99

Cozy Double French Toast

$9.99

Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Kid's Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Berry Heaven Granola Bowl

$7.99

Honey Granola Bowl

$6.99

Weekend Breakfast

Breakfast [Served from 8 AM-11 AM Weekdays Served from 8 AM-12 PM Weekends]

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Avocado Toast with Egg

$10.99

Smashed Avocado, Shaved Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Salsa Picante, Cotija Cheese

Corn beef Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.95

On your choice of White or Wheat. +0.75 for Croissant or Bagel Upcharge

Home Fires

$3.99

Potato Home Fries

Omelette With Cheese

$8.99

2 Egg Omelette with Cheese. Choice of Toast.

Omelette With Meat

$10.99

2 Egg Omelette with Cheese. Choice of Bacon, Turkey or Corn Beef. Choice of Toast.

Add On Breakfast Sides [Served from 8 AM-11 AM Weekdays Served from 8 AM-12 PM Weekends]

Cozy Home Fries

$3.99

Potato Home Fries

Toast With Butter

$2.49

Choice of White of Wheat read Toasted with Butter.

Toast With Jelly

$2.49

Choice of White of Wheat read Toasted with Jelly.

Fried Egg

$1.99

Scrambled Eggs

$2.99

Add Cheese to Eggs

$1.49

Breakfast Bowls [Open-11 AM Weekdays Served from Open-12 PM Weekends]

Cozy Chesapeak Bowl

$17.99

Three Cheese Omelette, Stuffed with Crabmeat and Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ Potatoes, Topped with Cozy Sauce

Cozy Breakfast Bowl

$13.49

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Spinach, Potatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Avocado Cream

Cozy BBQ Brisket Bowl

$15.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Homemade Brisket and Onions, topped with Avocado Cream

Cozy Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Onions, Mushrooms, Corn and Tomato, topped w/ Avocado Cream

Lower Main Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs (or Egg Whites) served with Fries, Cheese, Onions, topped with Avocado Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Options! Stop by for our Coffee, Food and Desserts. Come in and enjoy! All Halal.

Location

8006 Main Street, Ellicott, MD 21043

Directions

