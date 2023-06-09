Cozy Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Options! Stop by for our Coffee, Food and Desserts. Come in and enjoy! All Halal.
Location
8006 Main Street, Ellicott, MD 21043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar - OEC - 8225 Main St
No Reviews
8225 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant
Georgia Grace Cafe2 - 8333 Main Street
No Reviews
8333 Main Street Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ellicott
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurant
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant