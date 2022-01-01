Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cozy Corner

1 S Kansas Ave

Liberal, KS 67901

Drinks

Latte

$4.00+

Frappe

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Black Eye

$3.00+
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Black drip coffee with an option of added creamer. Upcharge for syrup.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Creamy and rich, this is a great choice for a cozy time

Smoothie

$4.50+

Mmm! Nothing like blended fruity goodness in a cup to make your day

Tea

$2.25+

With a large variety of flavors and types, our loose-leaf teas are sure to brighten your day

Lemonade

$2.25+

Your favorite classic lemonade. Make it iced, make it blended. You can't go wrong with adding a flavor

Hot

$4.00+

Iced

$4.00+

Blended

$4.50+

Food

BB Muffin

$2.00

Rich and dense, these muffins are great always for breakfast or a snack

Pumpkin Spice Cakes

$3.50

Merchandise

12 oz. Coffee Beans

$12.00

Gift Card

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee & drink house in downtown Liberal, KS, soon-to-be serving the community with quality drinks and an atmosphere that keeps you coming back!

1 S Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS 67901

