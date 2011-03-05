Cozy's Roadhouse
8872 WA-525
Clinton, WA 98236
Popular Items
Starters
Ballpark Fries
Straight cut seasoned fries
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Boneless chicken marinated in franks hot sauce, battered and fried. Served with Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Spicy Breaded wings and drumsticks
Italian French Roll
Garlic Butter, sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Basil cooked in our brick Pizza Oven
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, coated with breading and fried to a golden brown served with ranch.
Loaded Fries
Loaded Potato Skins
Homemade Potato wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, diced bacon, and green onion, served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried. Served with Cozy's house marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings & Homemade Tartar Sauce for Dipping.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Start with The Basic, Nothing Beats A Classic 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty, On A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle comes with fries
Classic Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Cheddar Cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Honey- Cured Bacon Atop 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
Bacon Blue Boy
Mounds of Melted Blue Cheese & Honey- Cured Bacon Atop 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
California Burger
Hamburger patty with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo and guacamole on a split top bun
Chili Burger
Beef Patty, Shredded Cheddar cheese and diced red onion on a fresh Potato bun and served with fries.
Cowboy Burger
Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with 3 Beer Battered Onion Rings Topped With Barbecue & Gooey Cheddar Cheese with Mayo.
Island Burger
Mounds of Grilled Onions & Mushrooms Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Thick Honey-Cured Bacon & Thousand Island Dressing on A Split Top Bun with Mayo.
Jalapeno Burger
Beef Patty Piled High with Grilled Jalapeños & Onions Topped with Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese on A Split Top Bun with Mayo.
Monster Burger
Two quarter pound 100% ground chuck burger patties, two slices of Cheddar cheese, 4 slices of tomatoes, sliced onion and pickle, red leaf lettuce, mayonnaise all on a special 6.5 inch burger bun!
Classic Chicken Burger
7 oz grilled chicken breast on a split top bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Chicken bacon swiss
7 oz Chicken breast grilled to perfection topped with thick honey-cured bacon and swiss cheese on a split top bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with fries
BBQ Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise and served with fries.
Classic Veggie Burger
Yummy veggie patty on a split top bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle and comes with fries
Fat Tuesday Burger
Beef Patty, Homemade Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Served with fries.
Signature Dishes
Fish or Prawn Tacos
3 corn tortillas, pico de gallo, lime, shredded cabbage and sweet chili sauce
Chicken Tender Basket
Seasoned breaded chicken tenderloin cooked to perfection, served with ranch and comes with fries
Fried Clams
Half pound of lightly breaded extra-large clams, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon served with fries
Fish & Chips
Whidbey Island's best fish and chips! Alaskan cod hand dipped in our signature ESB batter served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. comes with fries
Coconut Prawn Basket
6 butterfly crunchy shrimp fried served with fries, sweet chili sauce, tand lemon.
Shrimp Basket
Half pound of Popcorn shrimp breaded and fried served with fries, cocktail sauce, tarter sauce and lemon.
Hot Sandwiches
Philly Sandwich
Roast beef, grilled onions, grilled peppers, swiss cheese on a house baked hoagie served with fries
BLT
Fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Wheat Montana white bread served with fries
French Dip
Classic freshly sliced roast beef on a house baked hoagie with au jus served with fries
Swiss Mushroom Dip
Freshly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a fresh baked hoagie
Reuben Sandwich
Wheat Montana Marble Rye bread, homemade Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand Island served with fries
Roadhouse Grinder
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, tomato, pineapple, pizza cheese and mayo on a house baked hoagie cooked in a brick pizza oven served with fries
Italian Grinder
Fresh baked Alpine Roll, sliced pepperoni and salami, Canadian Bacon, pepperoncini, shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Italian dressing all cooked in our brick oven served with fries.
Turkey Swiss melt
Freshly sliced Turkey and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Wheat Montana White bread served with fries.
Whidbey Melt
Grilled white bread, sliced roast beef, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and French fries.
Soup, Wraps and Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chef's Salad
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, onion spring leaf lettuce and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Italian Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, a mix of spring lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion and croutons
Chicken Taco Salad
Tostada crown, Chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onion, olives, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
Beef Taco Salad
Tostada crown, ground beef, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onion, olives, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Diced baked chicken, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tortilla strips all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and served with french fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing
Side Salad
Spring lettuce, cheese, and croutons
Seafood Chowder
Alaskan cod, prawns, clams, potatoes, onion, and spices in a white chowder
Beef Chili
Tomato Rich Helping of hearty Beef Chili
Pizza
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Our house BBQ sauce, Diced Baked Chicken, Sliced Red Onion and our 5 blend pizza cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese pizza with our house Pizza Sauce and our blend of 5 cheese
Cozy's Classic Combo Pizza
Sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and onions
Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Hawaiian with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple topped with our house Pizza Cheese.
Italian Chicken pizza
Baked Italian chicken, Pesto Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Red Onion, Artichoke hearts, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
Loaded Potato Pizza
Sour Cream Sauce, Thinly Sliced Baked Potato, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Diced Green Onions, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Meat lovers Pizza
Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Chicken with our House Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
Our House Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni and a Blend of 5 Cheese.
Taco Pizza
Pizza sauce, ground beef, sliced olives, diced onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, our 5 blend pizza cheese and shredded lettuce
The Pile Driver
Canadian Bacon,Sausage, Sliced Olives, and Diced Green Peppers with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
The Roadhouse Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, and olive Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Our House Pizza Sauce.
Travis's Fabulous Pizza
Diced Baked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing for the sauce.
Veggie Pizza
Sliced Red Onion, Diced Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sliced Black Olive and Diced Tomato.
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Small create your own pizza
Kids menu
Kids Cheese Burger
All beef burger with cheese and mayo served with smiley fries
Kids chicken strips
2 piece all white meat chicken strips with smiley fries
Kids Fish and Chips
2 piece Alaskan Cod and smiley fries
Kids Chicken Salad
Diced chicken on top of lettuce with cheese and tomato with your choice of dressing: ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, honey mustard, and Italian
Kids grilled cheese
1/2 grilled cheese with smiley fries
Kids Ham and Cheese
1/2 sand with ham and cheese grilled and served with emoji fries. Add $1 for a full sandwich
Drinks for all ages
Soda
16 oz fountain soda
Iced tea
Milkshake
Amazing real ice cream milkshakes made to order by hand! You will not be disappointed!
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Lemonade
Arnold palmer
Combination of lemonade and iced tea for a refreshing drink
16 oz Italian Soda
Whidbey Tango
Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Red bull, topped with sprite.
Shirley Temple
Sierra mist with grenadine and cherry
Roy rodgers
Pepsi with grenadine and cherries
Island cooler
Strawberry Puree, Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Sprite
bottled water
Strawberry Lemonade
Kids drinks
Hot Drinks
Milk
Redbull Energy Drink
Dessert
Chocolate Brownie and Vanilla Ice Cream
Large Chocolate Brownie with Chocolate chucks topped with vanilla ice-cream, whipped cream, walnuts and chocolate sprinkles.
Root Beer Float
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Milkshakes
Homemade Milkshakes made by hand with real ice cream!
Sides
Tartar Sauce 2oz
Tartar Sauce 8 oz
Dressings 2 oz
Dressings 8oz
BBQ Sauce 2 oz
BBQ Sauce 8oz
Guacamole 2oz
2 oz portion
Guacamole 8oz
Pizza Sauce 8 oz
Pizza Sauce 2 oz
Salsa 2 oz
2 oz portions
Salsa 8oz
Cocktail Sauce 2oz
Franks Hot Sauce 8oz
Franks Hot Sauce 2oz
Sweet Chili Sauce 2oz
Honey 2oz
Mayonnaise 2 oz
Horse Radish Sauce 2 oz
Au Jus 8oz
8 oz cup of Au jus
Sour Cream 2 oz
Grilled Jalapenos 4oz
Bacon 2 slices
2 strips of honey smoked bacon
Coleslaw 8oz
8 oz cup of homemade coleslaw
Garlic Bread
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cozy's is South Whidbey's oldest restaurant and has been operating continuously since 1932! Come join us for burgers, Fish & Chip's and Pizza. We have a little bit for everyone.
