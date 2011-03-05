Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cozy's Roadhouse

95 Reviews

$$

8872 WA-525

Clinton, WA 98236

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Tender Basket

Starters

Ballpark Fries

Ballpark Fries

$5.24

Straight cut seasoned fries

Buffalo Chicken Bites

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$9.24

Boneless chicken marinated in franks hot sauce, battered and fried. Served with Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.24+

Spicy Breaded wings and drumsticks

Italian French Roll

Italian French Roll

$9.24

Garlic Butter, sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Basil cooked in our brick Pizza Oven

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.24

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, coated with breading and fried to a golden brown served with ranch.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.24
Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.24

Homemade Potato wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, diced bacon, and green onion, served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.24

Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried. Served with Cozy's house marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.24Out of stock

Beer Battered Onion Rings & Homemade Tartar Sauce for Dipping.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.24

Start with The Basic, Nothing Beats A Classic 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty, On A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle comes with fries

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.24

1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Cheddar Cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.24

Honey- Cured Bacon Atop 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Bacon Blue Boy

Bacon Blue Boy

$14.24

Mounds of Melted Blue Cheese & Honey- Cured Bacon Atop 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

California Burger

California Burger

$14.24

Hamburger patty with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo and guacamole on a split top bun

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$14.24

Beef Patty, Shredded Cheddar cheese and diced red onion on a fresh Potato bun and served with fries.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.24

Beef Patty on A Split Top Bun with 3 Beer Battered Onion Rings Topped With Barbecue & Gooey Cheddar Cheese with Mayo.

Island Burger

Island Burger

$14.24

Mounds of Grilled Onions & Mushrooms Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Thick Honey-Cured Bacon & Thousand Island Dressing on A Split Top Bun with Mayo.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$14.24

Beef Patty Piled High with Grilled Jalapeños & Onions Topped with Spicy Pepper Jack Cheese on A Split Top Bun with Mayo.

Monster Burger

Monster Burger

$16.24Out of stock

Two quarter pound 100% ground chuck burger patties, two slices of Cheddar cheese, 4 slices of tomatoes, sliced onion and pickle, red leaf lettuce, mayonnaise all on a special 6.5 inch burger bun!

Classic Chicken Burger

Classic Chicken Burger

$12.24

7 oz grilled chicken breast on a split top bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Chicken bacon swiss

Chicken bacon swiss

$14.24

7 oz Chicken breast grilled to perfection topped with thick honey-cured bacon and swiss cheese on a split top bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with fries

BBQ Chicken Burger

BBQ Chicken Burger

$14.24

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise and served with fries.

Classic Veggie Burger

Classic Veggie Burger

$11.24

Yummy veggie patty on a split top bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle and comes with fries

Fat Tuesday Burger

Fat Tuesday Burger

$15.24

Beef Patty, Homemade Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Served with fries.

Signature Dishes

Fish or Prawn Tacos

Fish or Prawn Tacos

$15.24

3 corn tortillas, pico de gallo, lime, shredded cabbage and sweet chili sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.24

Seasoned breaded chicken tenderloin cooked to perfection, served with ranch and comes with fries

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$13.24Out of stock

Half pound of lightly breaded extra-large clams, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon served with fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.24+

Whidbey Island's best fish and chips! Alaskan cod hand dipped in our signature ESB batter served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. comes with fries

Coconut Prawn Basket

Coconut Prawn Basket

$14.24Out of stock

6 butterfly crunchy shrimp fried served with fries, sweet chili sauce, tand lemon.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.24

Half pound of Popcorn shrimp breaded and fried served with fries, cocktail sauce, tarter sauce and lemon.

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$14.24

Roast beef, grilled onions, grilled peppers, swiss cheese on a house baked hoagie served with fries

BLT

BLT

$13.24

Fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Wheat Montana white bread served with fries

French Dip

French Dip

$13.24

Classic freshly sliced roast beef on a house baked hoagie with au jus served with fries

Swiss Mushroom Dip

Swiss Mushroom Dip

$14.24

Freshly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a fresh baked hoagie

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$15.24

Wheat Montana Marble Rye bread, homemade Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand Island served with fries

Roadhouse Grinder

Roadhouse Grinder

$15.24

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, tomato, pineapple, pizza cheese and mayo on a house baked hoagie cooked in a brick pizza oven served with fries

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$15.24

Fresh baked Alpine Roll, sliced pepperoni and salami, Canadian Bacon, pepperoncini, shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Italian dressing all cooked in our brick oven served with fries.

Turkey Swiss melt

Turkey Swiss melt

$13.24Out of stock

Freshly sliced Turkey and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Wheat Montana White bread served with fries.

Whidbey Melt

Whidbey Melt

$14.24

Grilled white bread, sliced roast beef, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and French fries.

Soup, Wraps and Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.24

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$16.24Out of stock

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, onion spring leaf lettuce and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Italian Chicken Salad

Italian Chicken Salad

$14.24

Grilled Chicken, a mix of spring lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion and croutons

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$16.24

Tostada crown, Chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onion, olives, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$16.24

Tostada crown, ground beef, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onion, olives, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.24

Diced baked chicken, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tortilla strips all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and served with french fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.24

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.24

Spring lettuce, cheese, and croutons

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$6.25+

Alaskan cod, prawns, clams, potatoes, onion, and spices in a white chowder

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$5.24+

Tomato Rich Helping of hearty Beef Chili

Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$16.24+

Our house BBQ sauce, Diced Baked Chicken, Sliced Red Onion and our 5 blend pizza cheese.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.24+

Classic Cheese pizza with our house Pizza Sauce and our blend of 5 cheese

Cozy's Classic Combo Pizza

Cozy's Classic Combo Pizza

$17.24+

Sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and onions

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.24+

Classic Hawaiian with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple topped with our house Pizza Cheese.

Italian Chicken pizza

Italian Chicken pizza

$17.24+

Baked Italian chicken, Pesto Sauce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Sliced Red Onion, Artichoke hearts, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

Loaded Potato Pizza

Loaded Potato Pizza

$15.24+

Sour Cream Sauce, Thinly Sliced Baked Potato, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Diced Green Onions, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Meat lovers Pizza

Meat lovers Pizza

$17.24+

Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Chicken with our House Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.24+

Our House Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni and a Blend of 5 Cheese.

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$17.24+

Pizza sauce, ground beef, sliced olives, diced onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, our 5 blend pizza cheese and shredded lettuce

The Pile Driver

The Pile Driver

$14.24+

Canadian Bacon,Sausage, Sliced Olives, and Diced Green Peppers with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

The Roadhouse Pizza

The Roadhouse Pizza

$14.24+

Sausage, pepperoni, and olive Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Our House Pizza Sauce.

Travis's Fabulous Pizza

Travis's Fabulous Pizza

$15.24+

Diced Baked Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing for the sauce.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.24+

Sliced Red Onion, Diced Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sliced Black Olive and Diced Tomato.

Large Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$19.24
Small create your own pizza

Small create your own pizza

$11.24

Kids menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.24

All beef burger with cheese and mayo served with smiley fries

Kids chicken strips

Kids chicken strips

$7.24

2 piece all white meat chicken strips with smiley fries

Kids Fish and Chips

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.20

2 piece Alaskan Cod and smiley fries

Kids Chicken Salad

Kids Chicken Salad

$7.24

Diced chicken on top of lettuce with cheese and tomato with your choice of dressing: ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, honey mustard, and Italian

Kids grilled cheese

$7.24+

1/2 grilled cheese with smiley fries

Kids Ham and Cheese

$8.24+

1/2 sand with ham and cheese grilled and served with emoji fries. Add $1 for a full sandwich

Drinks for all ages

Soda

Soda

$2.79

16 oz fountain soda

Iced tea

Iced tea

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.99

Amazing real ice cream milkshakes made to order by hand! You will not be disappointed!

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Arnold palmer

Arnold palmer

$2.79

Combination of lemonade and iced tea for a refreshing drink

16 oz Italian Soda

16 oz Italian Soda

$4.00
Whidbey Tango

Whidbey Tango

$4.99

Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Red bull, topped with sprite.

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Sierra mist with grenadine and cherry

Roy rodgers

Roy rodgers

$2.79

Pepsi with grenadine and cherries

Island cooler

Island cooler

$4.99

Strawberry Puree, Mango Puree, Orange Juice, Sprite

bottled water

bottled water

$1.25
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99
Kids drinks

Kids drinks

$1.50
Hot Drinks

Hot Drinks

$2.79
Milk

Milk

$2.99
Redbull Energy Drink

Redbull Energy Drink

$2.99

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie and Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Brownie and Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.82Out of stock

Large Chocolate Brownie with Chocolate chucks topped with vanilla ice-cream, whipped cream, walnuts and chocolate sprinkles.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.99
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.99

Homemade Milkshakes made by hand with real ice cream!

Sides

Tartar Sauce 2oz

$1.29

Tartar Sauce 8 oz

$4.99

Dressings 2 oz

$1.19

Dressings 8oz

$4.99

BBQ Sauce 2 oz

$1.19

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$4.99

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

2 oz portion

Guacamole 8oz

$6.00

Pizza Sauce 8 oz

$4.99

Pizza Sauce 2 oz

$1.19

Salsa 2 oz

$1.19Out of stock

2 oz portions

Salsa 8oz

$4.99

Cocktail Sauce 2oz

$1.19

Franks Hot Sauce 8oz

$4.99

Franks Hot Sauce 2oz

$1.19

Sweet Chili Sauce 2oz

$1.49

Honey 2oz

$1.19

Mayonnaise 2 oz

$1.19

Horse Radish Sauce 2 oz

$1.99

Au Jus 8oz

$2.99

8 oz cup of Au jus

Sour Cream 2 oz

$1.19

Grilled Jalapenos 4oz

$2.49

Bacon 2 slices

$2.49

2 strips of honey smoked bacon

Coleslaw 8oz

$3.99

8 oz cup of homemade coleslaw

Garlic Bread

$2.49+

Gift Cards

25 dollar gift certificate

$25.00

50 dollar gift certificate

$50.00

75 dollar gift certificate

$75.00

100 dollar gift certificate

$100.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cozy's is South Whidbey's oldest restaurant and has been operating continuously since 1932! Come join us for burgers, Fish & Chip's and Pizza. We have a little bit for everyone.

8872 WA-525, Clinton, WA 98236

Cozy's Roadhouse image
Cozy's Roadhouse image
Cozy's Roadhouse image

