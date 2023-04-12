- Home
Cozy Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
2550 Amar Road
West Covina, CA 91792
Food
Appertizer
Chicken Satay
Marinated, skewed and grilled chicken tender served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Fried Tofu
Fresh tofu cut into triangles, coated with batter and deep fried till golden brown
Egg Rolls
Wheat flour wrapped with seasoned shredded cabbage, carrot, black mushroom and glass noodles
Pot Sticker
Folded and filled with ground chicken, seasoning vegetable. Steamed or pan fried as your choices
Beef Jerky
Also know as “Neau Dadd Deaw”, a dehydrated marinated beef strip in a mixture of our house seasoning sauce with coriander seed. Deep fried and dipped with “Nam Jim Jaew" sauce
Pork Jerky
Popular snack on the go well know as “Moo Dadd Deaw”, Sun dried, sliced thinly pork cushion includes a mix of sweet and savory flavors as well as a combination of Thai herbs and spices.
Crispy Shrimp Wraps
Wrapping seasoned shrimp in thin rice paper wraps, which then deep-fried till crispy and golden brown
Crab Cream Cheese
Creamy and savory filling with a mixture of crab meat and seasoned cream cheese and scallion, folded and deep fried into small triangle pouch.
Shrimp Tempura
Crunchy coated shrimp in a light Tempura batter, served with Mirin soy dipping
Fresh Rolls
Light and refreshing vegan, Rice paper wrapped with spring mix, Thai basil, fresh tofu and seedless cucumber.
Entrée
Garlic Lover
Choices of your favorite protein, sauté with our house garlic soy sauce, served over bed of sliced cabbage or lettuce.
Cashew Nut
Wok stir fried with a mixture of meat, vegetable, roasted cashew and sweet chili paste.
Sweet & Sour
Sticky and tangy sauce, sauté with your favorite choices of meat, cucumber, tomato and pineapple.
Pad Ka Prao (Spicy Basil)
An extremely popular Thai stir fried dish, with a mixture of bell pepper, onion, green bean and Thai basil. Also add on crushed Thai chili to adjust how spicy you like your dish.
Spicy Eggplant
An addition from classic “Pad Ka Proa” with soft deep fried eggplant into a flavorful stir fried sauce.
Kung Pao
Stir fried with assorted vegetables, roasted peanuts and our special chili sauce.
Pad Prik King (Spicy Green Beans)
Stir fried crispy green been in a flavorful and aromatic sauce made with red curry paste, slice kaffir lime leave.
Ginger
Heat and flavorful fresh sliced ginger with bell pepper, onion, wood ear mushroom in our savory sauce.
Mixed Vegetable
Quickly stir-fried crisp assorted vegetable in our house savory sauce. An healthy and flavorful way to incorporate a variety of vegetables into your diet.
Pad Ka Prao Crispy Pork Belly
Famous Thai street food that features bite-sized and deep-fried crispy pork belly, wok tossed with house spicy soy sauce, Thai basil, onion, bell peppers and green bean. Add on crushed Thai chili to adjust how spicy you like your dish.
Pra Ram Tofu
Steamed crisp broccoli, sliced carrot with soft or fried tofu, topped with house rich and creamy peanut sauce.
Broccoli Dish
Wok stir fried crisp broccoli florets in our savory sauce.
Teriyaki Beef
Marinated beef, sautéed in a sweet and savory sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, and Mirin. Served over the bed of steamed vegetable, topped with sesame seed and green onion.
Teriyaki Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, sautéed in a sweet and savory sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, and Mirin. Served over the bed of steamed vegetable, topped with sesame seed and green onion.
Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork Belly
Another famous Thai street dish consists of deep fried chunk pork belly, stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, garlic and savory sauce, topped with roasted dried chili.
Orange Chicken
Deep fried batter chicken, tossed with our sweet and tangy orange sauce, topped with sesame seed and green onion.
Mongolian Beef
Soup
Tom Yum (32oz)
Spicy and sour soup is know for a bold and complex flavor profile, broth prepared with lemongrass, kaffir lime and galangal then simmer with choices of your favorite protein, added along with mushroom and tomato.
Tom Kha (32oz)
Rich and creamy texture broth with a tangy flavor. Broth is combined with coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime and galangal added along with mushroom and tomato heated until it reaches a simmer.
Tofu Soup (32oz)
Soft tofu cooked with flavorful broth and assorted vegetable, topped with cilantro and fried garlic.
Wonton Soup (32oz)
Ground chicken and shrimp dumplings, boiled in flavorful broth along with baby bok choy and napa, topped with cilantro and fried garlic.
Noodle
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chive seasoned with sweet and savory tamarind sauce, served with your favorite choices of protein, ground peanut, chili powder and lime wedge as a side.
Pad See Ew
Rice flat noodle cooked in a wok with a mixture of meat and Chinese broccoli, American broccoli and egg. Seasoned with oyster sauce and dark soy sauce.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir fried rice flat noodles with spicy sauce, added along with assorted vegetable and Thai basil, cooked in wok until nice and brown smokey flavor.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried glass noodle with eggs, vegetable with house savory sauce, served with your favorite choices of protein.
Chow Mein
Stir fried egg wheat noodle, combined with meat and mix vegetable seasoned with a combination of soy sauce, oyster sauce and other spices.
Rad Nar
Seasoned rice flat noodle in a flavorful thick gravy with a mixture of your choices of meat, Chinese broccoli, topped with white pepper flake.
Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai
Special add on from our original Pad Thai with wok seared jumbo tiger shrimp.
Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodle
Special prep with Tom Yum broth, served with your choices of meat and noodles
Tom Kha Noodle
Special prep with Tom Kha broth, served with your choices of meat and noodles
Boran Noodle Soup
Hot and sour broth, in a mixture of ground chicken and shrimp, topped with ground peanut, dry chili flake, cilantro, fried garlic and preserved cabbage. Prepped with choices of noodles
House Noodle Soup
Flavorful clear broth that simmered for several hours, comes with fish balls and shrimp. Served with choices of noodles
Braised Pork Ribs Soup
Tender pork ribs, braised in five spices powder stock, dried shiitake and other spices to give a flavorful broth, added along with Chinese broccoli, chopped celery leaf, cilantro, preserved cabbage with your choices of noodles.
Rice Dish
Thai Fried Rice
A wok sauté cooked jasmine rice with a combination of egg, green onion, tomato and your favorite protein, topped with cilantro, sliced cucumber, lime and tomato as a side.
Spicy Fried Rice
The addition from classic Thai fried rice with some extra spice and heat elements, no egg, added along with bell pepper, assorted vegetable and Thai basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Special prep from tradition Thai fried rice with chunk pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, green onion and bell pepper. seasoned with yellow curry powder.
Crab Fried Rice
Other addition from classic Thai fried rice, added along with tomato, onion and snow crab meat, high flame sauté with shrimp paste topped with crab omelet.
Curry
Yellow Curry
A creamy and aromatic curry sauce from a scratch yellow curry paste, with a mixture of potatoes, onion, carrot with your favorite choices of protein and coconut milk, topped with fried shallot.
Red Curry
Well know as “Kang Pedd” spicy and aromatic curry sauce, simmered with a scratch of red chili pepper, coriander seed and cumin, cooked with bamboo, bell pepper, Thai basil, prepared with choices of your meat.
Green Curry
Famous curry dish called “Kang Kiew Waan” in Thai, made from young green chili paste and other spices, cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Pineapple Curry
The addition from classic Thai red curry, with a mixture of pineapple chunk and cooked shrimp.
Panang Curry Beef
Tender cooked beef chunk in Panang curry sauce with coriander seed, cumin and roasted whole peanut, topped fine sliced kaffir lime leaf.
Chef's Special
Chili Cat Fish
A deep fried crosswise cut, wok tossed or separated spicy and tangy red curry sauce, topped with crispy basil.
BBQ Pork Ribs
Slow-cooked and grilled, marinated baby ribs with house special sauce in a mixture of soy sauce and grill onion.
Thai BBQ Chicken
Also know as “Gai Yang” marinated and charred grill half chicken, in flavorful blend of lemongrass, palm sugar and coriander seed, topped with fried garlic.
BBQ Beef Short Ribs
Kalbi style, that features tender, juicy, grilled until caramelized exterior, served with fresh sliced cabbage and chopped green onion.
BBQ Combo
A combination of our famous BBQ dish and shrimp skewed, accompanied with garlic butter fried rice, fresh sliced cabbage.
Isaan Classic Pork
House favorite dishes with papaya salad and choices of pork jerky, served with warmed sticky rice and wedge cabbage.
Isaan Classic Beef
House favorite dishes with papaya salad and choices of beef jerky, served with warmed sticky rice and wedge cabbage.
Trio Crispy Garlic
Golden brown deep fried seafood batter, wok tossed with savory garlic soy sauce, chopped bell pepper, green onion and fried garlic on top.
Karee Seafood
Wok stir fried, seasoned soft scramble eggs, mixture with seafood, bell pepper, onion and roasted chili oil.
Crispy Fish Lettuce wrap
Crispy fish fillets with savory tamarind dipping, served with fresh lettuce leaf to assemble a wrap with small dice fresh herbs, cashew nut for a flavorful components and crunchy texture.
Salad
Beef Salad
Popular Thai salad “Yum Nuea” that features grilled USDA rib eye with a combination of fresh herbs, cucumber and tangy dressing, served over bed of springs mix.
Seafood Salad
Seafood combination of shrimp, calamari, fish and mussels. Tossed with fresh herbs, cucumber and tomato in a mixture of tangy and slightly spicy flavors dressing, topped with cilantro, Thai basil and mint, well know as “Yum Talay”.
Larb Chicken
Famous dish of Northeast Thai cuisine, minced and cooked chicken with lime and fish sauce dressing tossed with spices, fresh herbs add on rice powder for a nutty flavors. Enjoyed as an entree or appetizer.
Larb Pork
Famous dish of Northeast Thai cuisine, minced and cooked pork cushion with lime and fish sauce dressing tossed with spices, fresh herbs add on rice powder for a nutty flavors. Enjoyed as an entree or appetizer.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean in a mixture of lime and palm sugar dressing combined with pounded garlic, peanut and Thai chili, its bold and refreshing flavor, accompanied with wedge of fresh cabbage.
Yum Woon Sen
Unique texture and balanced flavor, cooked soft mung bean noodle prepared with ground chicken and shrimp with a mixture of lime and fish sauce dressing along with sliced onion, tomato and fresh herbs. Great option for those who are looking for a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat noodles.
Side Order
2550 Amar Road, West Covina, CA 91792