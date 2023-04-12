Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cozy Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2550 Amar Road

West Covina, CA 91792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Appertizer

Chicken Satay

$10.95

Marinated, skewed and grilled chicken tender served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Fried Tofu

$9.95

Fresh tofu cut into triangles, coated with batter and deep fried till golden brown

Egg Rolls

$9.95

Wheat flour wrapped with seasoned shredded cabbage, carrot, black mushroom and glass noodles

Pot Sticker

$9.95

Folded and filled with ground chicken, seasoning vegetable. Steamed or pan fried as your choices

Beef Jerky

$11.95

Also know as “Neau Dadd Deaw”, a dehydrated marinated beef strip in a mixture of our house seasoning sauce with coriander seed. Deep fried and dipped with “Nam Jim Jaew" sauce

Pork Jerky

$10.95

Popular snack on the go well know as “Moo Dadd Deaw”, Sun dried, sliced thinly pork cushion includes a mix of sweet and savory flavors as well as a combination of Thai herbs and spices.

Crispy Shrimp Wraps

$11.95

Wrapping seasoned shrimp in thin rice paper wraps, which then deep-fried till crispy and golden brown

Crab Cream Cheese

$9.95

Creamy and savory filling with a mixture of crab meat and seasoned cream cheese and scallion, folded and deep fried into small triangle pouch.

Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

Crunchy coated shrimp in a light Tempura batter, served with Mirin soy dipping

Fresh Rolls

$10.95+

Light and refreshing vegan, Rice paper wrapped with spring mix, Thai basil, fresh tofu and seedless cucumber.

Entrée

Garlic Lover

$13.95

Choices of your favorite protein, sauté with our house garlic soy sauce, served over bed of sliced cabbage or lettuce.

Cashew Nut

$13.95

Wok stir fried with a mixture of meat, vegetable, roasted cashew and sweet chili paste.

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Sticky and tangy sauce, sauté with your favorite choices of meat, cucumber, tomato and pineapple.

Pad Ka Prao (Spicy Basil)

$13.95

An extremely popular Thai stir fried dish, with a mixture of bell pepper, onion, green bean and Thai basil. Also add on crushed Thai chili to adjust how spicy you like your dish.

Spicy Eggplant

$13.95

An addition from classic “Pad Ka Proa” with soft deep fried eggplant into a flavorful stir fried sauce.

Kung Pao

$13.95

Stir fried with assorted vegetables, roasted peanuts and our special chili sauce.

Pad Prik King (Spicy Green Beans)

$13.95

Stir fried crispy green been in a flavorful and aromatic sauce made with red curry paste, slice kaffir lime leave.

Ginger

$13.95

Heat and flavorful fresh sliced ginger with bell pepper, onion, wood ear mushroom in our savory sauce.

Mixed Vegetable

$13.95

Quickly stir-fried crisp assorted vegetable in our house savory sauce. An healthy and flavorful way to incorporate a variety of vegetables into your diet.

Pad Ka Prao Crispy Pork Belly

$15.95

Famous Thai street food that features bite-sized and deep-fried crispy pork belly, wok tossed with house spicy soy sauce, Thai basil, onion, bell peppers and green bean. Add on crushed Thai chili to adjust how spicy you like your dish.

Pra Ram Tofu

$13.95

Steamed crisp broccoli, sliced carrot with soft or fried tofu, topped with house rich and creamy peanut sauce.

Broccoli Dish

$13.95

Wok stir fried crisp broccoli florets in our savory sauce.

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$14.95

Marinated beef, sautéed in a sweet and savory sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, and Mirin. Served over the bed of steamed vegetable, topped with sesame seed and green onion.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast, sautéed in a sweet and savory sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, and Mirin. Served over the bed of steamed vegetable, topped with sesame seed and green onion.

Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork Belly

$15.95

Another famous Thai street dish consists of deep fried chunk pork belly, stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, garlic and savory sauce, topped with roasted dried chili.

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried batter chicken, tossed with our sweet and tangy orange sauce, topped with sesame seed and green onion.

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Soup

Tom Yum (32oz)

$14.95

Spicy and sour soup is know for a bold and complex flavor profile, broth prepared with lemongrass, kaffir lime and galangal then simmer with choices of your favorite protein, added along with mushroom and tomato.

Tom Kha (32oz)

$14.95

Rich and creamy texture broth with a tangy flavor. Broth is combined with coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime and galangal added along with mushroom and tomato heated until it reaches a simmer.

Tofu Soup (32oz)

$13.95

Soft tofu cooked with flavorful broth and assorted vegetable, topped with cilantro and fried garlic.

Wonton Soup (32oz)

$13.95

Ground chicken and shrimp dumplings, boiled in flavorful broth along with baby bok choy and napa, topped with cilantro and fried garlic.

Noodle

Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chive seasoned with sweet and savory tamarind sauce, served with your favorite choices of protein, ground peanut, chili powder and lime wedge as a side.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.95

Rice flat noodle cooked in a wok with a mixture of meat and Chinese broccoli, American broccoli and egg. Seasoned with oyster sauce and dark soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$12.95

Stir fried rice flat noodles with spicy sauce, added along with assorted vegetable and Thai basil, cooked in wok until nice and brown smokey flavor.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Stir fried glass noodle with eggs, vegetable with house savory sauce, served with your favorite choices of protein.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.95

Stir fried egg wheat noodle, combined with meat and mix vegetable seasoned with a combination of soy sauce, oyster sauce and other spices.

Rad Nar

$12.95

Seasoned rice flat noodle in a flavorful thick gravy with a mixture of your choices of meat, Chinese broccoli, topped with white pepper flake.

Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

Special add on from our original Pad Thai with wok seared jumbo tiger shrimp.

Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle

$13.95

Special prep with Tom Yum broth, served with your choices of meat and noodles

Tom Kha Noodle

$13.95

Special prep with Tom Kha broth, served with your choices of meat and noodles

Boran Noodle Soup

$13.95

Hot and sour broth, in a mixture of ground chicken and shrimp, topped with ground peanut, dry chili flake, cilantro, fried garlic and preserved cabbage. Prepped with choices of noodles

House Noodle Soup

$13.95

Flavorful clear broth that simmered for several hours, comes with fish balls and shrimp. Served with choices of noodles

Braised Pork Ribs Soup

$14.95

Tender pork ribs, braised in five spices powder stock, dried shiitake and other spices to give a flavorful broth, added along with Chinese broccoli, chopped celery leaf, cilantro, preserved cabbage with your choices of noodles.

Rice Dish

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

A wok sauté cooked jasmine rice with a combination of egg, green onion, tomato and your favorite protein, topped with cilantro, sliced cucumber, lime and tomato as a side.

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.95

The addition from classic Thai fried rice with some extra spice and heat elements, no egg, added along with bell pepper, assorted vegetable and Thai basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Special prep from tradition Thai fried rice with chunk pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, green onion and bell pepper. seasoned with yellow curry powder.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Other addition from classic Thai fried rice, added along with tomato, onion and snow crab meat, high flame sauté with shrimp paste topped with crab omelet.

Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.95

A creamy and aromatic curry sauce from a scratch yellow curry paste, with a mixture of potatoes, onion, carrot with your favorite choices of protein and coconut milk, topped with fried shallot.

Red Curry

$13.95

Well know as “Kang Pedd” spicy and aromatic curry sauce, simmered with a scratch of red chili pepper, coriander seed and cumin, cooked with bamboo, bell pepper, Thai basil, prepared with choices of your meat.

Green Curry

$13.95

Famous curry dish called “Kang Kiew Waan” in Thai, made from young green chili paste and other spices, cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Pineapple Curry

$15.95

The addition from classic Thai red curry, with a mixture of pineapple chunk and cooked shrimp.

Panang Curry Beef

$16.95

Tender cooked beef chunk in Panang curry sauce with coriander seed, cumin and roasted whole peanut, topped fine sliced kaffir lime leaf.

Chef's Special

Chili Cat Fish

$14.95

A deep fried crosswise cut, wok tossed or separated spicy and tangy red curry sauce, topped with crispy basil.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.95

Slow-cooked and grilled, marinated baby ribs with house special sauce in a mixture of soy sauce and grill onion.

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Also know as “Gai Yang” marinated and charred grill half chicken, in flavorful blend of lemongrass, palm sugar and coriander seed, topped with fried garlic.

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

$15.95

Kalbi style, that features tender, juicy, grilled until caramelized exterior, served with fresh sliced cabbage and chopped green onion.

BBQ Combo

$19.95

A combination of our famous BBQ dish and shrimp skewed, accompanied with garlic butter fried rice, fresh sliced cabbage.

Isaan Classic Pork

$16.95

House favorite dishes with papaya salad and choices of pork jerky, served with warmed sticky rice and wedge cabbage.

Isaan Classic Beef

$17.95

House favorite dishes with papaya salad and choices of beef jerky, served with warmed sticky rice and wedge cabbage.

Trio Crispy Garlic

$18.95

Golden brown deep fried seafood batter, wok tossed with savory garlic soy sauce, chopped bell pepper, green onion and fried garlic on top.

Karee Seafood

$19.95

Wok stir fried, seasoned soft scramble eggs, mixture with seafood, bell pepper, onion and roasted chili oil.

Crispy Fish Lettuce wrap

$18.95

Crispy fish fillets with savory tamarind dipping, served with fresh lettuce leaf to assemble a wrap with small dice fresh herbs, cashew nut for a flavorful components and crunchy texture.

Salad

Beef Salad

$13.95

Popular Thai salad “Yum Nuea” that features grilled USDA rib eye with a combination of fresh herbs, cucumber and tangy dressing, served over bed of springs mix.

Seafood Salad

$17.95

Seafood combination of shrimp, calamari, fish and mussels. Tossed with fresh herbs, cucumber and tomato in a mixture of tangy and slightly spicy flavors dressing, topped with cilantro, Thai basil and mint, well know as “Yum Talay”.

Larb Chicken

$13.95

Famous dish of Northeast Thai cuisine, minced and cooked chicken with lime and fish sauce dressing tossed with spices, fresh herbs add on rice powder for a nutty flavors. Enjoyed as an entree or appetizer.

Larb Pork

$13.95

Famous dish of Northeast Thai cuisine, minced and cooked pork cushion with lime and fish sauce dressing tossed with spices, fresh herbs add on rice powder for a nutty flavors. Enjoyed as an entree or appetizer.

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean in a mixture of lime and palm sugar dressing combined with pounded garlic, peanut and Thai chili, its bold and refreshing flavor, accompanied with wedge of fresh cabbage.

Yum Woon Sen

$12.95

Unique texture and balanced flavor, cooked soft mung bean noodle prepared with ground chicken and shrimp with a mixture of lime and fish sauce dressing along with sliced onion, tomato and fresh herbs. Great option for those who are looking for a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat noodles.

Side Order

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Small Salad

$4.00

Steam Mixed Vegetable

$4.50

Cucumber Salad (8oz)

$4.00

Drinks

Non Alcohol

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.95

Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Bananas with Honey Dipping

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality you can taste!

Location

2550 Amar Road, West Covina, CA 91792

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Native fields
orange starNo Reviews
18750 Amar Road Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
XLB Dumpling Bar
orange star4.5 • 3,268
18732 Amar Rd Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Cheers Cafe 微醺小馆 - 1414 South Azusa Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1414 South Azusa Avenue West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
El Bukanas West Covina
orange star4.6 • 94
1347 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Diaz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 214
1335 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Baekjeong Korean BBQ - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18900 E Gale Ave Ste A Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Covina

Fujin Ramen
orange star4.0 • 3,033
1017 S Glendora Ave West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Dog Haus - West Covina, CA
orange star4.3 • 2,914
2678 E Garvey Ave S West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - West Covina
orange star4.6 • 2,412
101 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0141 - West Covina (Azusa)
orange star4.7 • 2,002
2500 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91792
View restaurantnext
Misky Misky Cocina Peruana
orange star4.2 • 1,430
125 North Fairway Lane, West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Anna's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,386
1240 Lakes Dr West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Covina
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston