Crust Pizza Co Lake Conroe, Montgomery TX

review star

No reviews yet

15258 Texas Highway 105

Montgomery, TX 77356

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
House Salad

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Sauces & Dressings

Alfredo

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Parmesan Italian

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.50

Serrano Chili

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.50

Kids Meals

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.00

Meatball

$1.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00
Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$7.00

Pastas

BYO Pasta

$10.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00
Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" Mr.Potato Head

10" Mr.Potato Head

$10.00

Alfredo sauce Bacon Mozzarella Cheddar Potatoes Chives

10" The Spooky Shroom

10" The Spooky Shroom

$10.00

Pizza Sauce Cream Cheese Mozzarella Sautéed Mushrooms Bacon Chicken Sriracha

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$17.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$17.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$17.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$17.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$17.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$17.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$17.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" Mr.Potato Head

14" Mr.Potato Head

$17.00

Alfredo sauce Bacon Mozzarella Cheddar Potatoes Chives

14" The Spooky Shroom

14" The Spooky Shroom

$17.00

Pizza Sauce Cream Cheese Mozzarella Sauteed Mushrooms Bacon Chicken

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$10.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
The Apple Pie

The Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Beverage (Fountain)

Beverage (Fountain)

$2.75
Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.85
Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.50
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

CocaCola Mex- Bottle

$3.50

Hotlins Pepper Products

$10.00

2 Liter Soda

Coke 2L

$4.00

Sprite 2L

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light (BTL)

Bud Light (BTL)

$4.25
Dos XX (BTL)

Dos XX (BTL)

$4.25

Mich Ultra (BTL)

$4.25
Miller Lite (BTL)

Miller Lite (BTL)

$4.25
Modelo (BTL)

Modelo (BTL)

$4.25
Shiner Bock (BTL)

Shiner Bock (BTL)

$4.25

Shiner Light Blonde (BTL)

$4.25

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.25

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

$12.00
Merlot Bottle

Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Pinot Noir Bottle (J.W. Morris)

$16.00

Pinot Noir Bottle (Vampire)

$17.00

Sweet Red Bottle

$13.00

Malbec Bottle

$17.00
Moscato Bottle

Moscato Bottle

$13.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00
Chardonnay Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

Sav Blanc Bottle

$19.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15258 Texas Highway 105, Montgomery, TX 77356

Directions

