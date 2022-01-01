Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

CP BETWEEN THE LAKES "THE PUB"

review star

No reviews yet

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Salad
MEAT N 2
WINGS

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Half/Half Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Redbull

$3.25

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.00

STARTERS

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$10.00

CHEESE BEANS

$10.00

CHIPS - QUESO & SALSA

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

IRISH CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

MAC - N- CHEESE BITES (10)

$10.00

MINI CORN DOGS

$10.00

PICK 2

$17.00

PICK 3

$25.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

SMOKED CHICKEN BUFFALO DIP

$10.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$10.00

CHIP REFILL

$2.00

BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN

$14.00

BACON BLEU

$14.00

HAMBURGER

$12.00

JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$14.00

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$14.00

SMOKEHOUSE

$14.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Smoked Bologna

$10.00

Steamers

$13.00

SOUP & SALADS

Chef Salad

$12.00

Pub Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chili

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Beef Stew

$6.00+Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$6.00+

WRAP & QUESADILLAS

Wrap

$14.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

MEAT 1 2 3

MEAT N 1

$12.00

MEAT N 2

$15.00

MEAT N 3

$17.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$12.00

ENTREES

Salmon

$18.00

Steak N Biscuits

$15.00

Ribeye Dinner

$26.00

Chicken N Biscuits

$13.00

BBQ MENU

NACHOS

$11.00+

WINGS

$15.00+

SANDWICHES

$15.00

RIBS

$19.00+

Pulled Pork & Sausage

$17.00

Ribs & Pulled Pork

$20.00

Ribs & Sausage

$20.00

Ribs & Smoked Chx

$20.00

Ribs & (5) Wings

$20.00

Smoked Chx & Pulled Pork

$17.00

Smoked Chx & Sausage

$17.00

(5) Wings & Pulled Pork

$17.00

(5) Wings & Sausage

$17.00

(5) Wings & Smoked Chx

$17.00

DOUBLE COMBO

$17.00

KIDS Menu

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac-n-cheese

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs (5)

$6.50

Kids Mac N Chz Bites (5)

$6.50

Kids Half Order Nachos

$6.50

DESSERTS

The Chocolate Toffee Blondie

$9.00

A Tollhouse cookie served warm with milk chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout. Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel and whipped cream.

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and whipped cream.

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.75

Cheese Cake

$8.00

A LA CARTE

1 Burger Patty

$6.00

1 Chicken Breast

$6.00

1 Piece of Meatloaf

$6.00

1 Salmon Filet

$7.00

Extra Meat Charge

Pound of Chicken Salad

$8.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.00

PORK BBQ BAKER

$15.00

SIDES

Baked Beans

$4.25

Baked Potato

$4.25

Broccoli and Cheese

$4.25

Cheese Tots

$4.75

Chips

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Fried Okra

$4.25

Grapes Only

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Mac N' Cheese

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes Brown Gravy

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes Plain

$4.25

Mashed White Gravy

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Side of celery

$2.25

Steamed Veggies

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Tater Tots

$4.25

Turnip Greens

$4.25

White Beans

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

DRESSINGS

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50+

Hot Dog

HOT DOG

$8.00

ITALIAN BEEF

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere. Kid and Pet friendly!! In House Smoked meats, made from scratch recipes. Call to book our party room 615-754-2782

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

