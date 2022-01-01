American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
CP BETWEEN THE LAKES "THE PUB"
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere. Kid and Pet friendly!! In House Smoked meats, made from scratch recipes. Call to book our party room 615-754-2782
Location
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burger Republic - Mount Juliet
No Reviews
1982 Providence Parkway#101 Mount Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurant
Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub - 248 Sanders Ferry
No Reviews
248 C Sanders Ferry Rd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
No Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Someone’s In the Kitchen - 109 D Walton Ferry Rd.
No Reviews
109 D Walton Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
More near Mount Juliet