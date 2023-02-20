Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ikebana Zen

review star

No reviews yet

401 w 53rd street

New York, NY 10019

Classic

americano

$4.50

espresso

$3.75

cortado

$4.75

cappucino

$5.00

flat white

$5.00

macchiato

$4.50

latte

$5.50

mocha

$6.50

drip

$3.50+

House Special

Cold brew

$5.50

nitro cold brew

$6.00

ginger elixir

$7.00

happy drink

$7.00

kickass london fog

$7.00

coconut paradise

$7.25

Espresso Tonic

$7.00

Non coffee

Chai latte

$5.50

matcha latte

$6.00

golden latte

$6.25

hot chocolate

$5.00

assorted tea

$4.00

Hojicha

$7.00

Food

fancy egg brioche&greens

$15.00

smoked salmon taost

$15.00

all day breakfast platter

$15.00

avocado

$13.00+

egg salad

$13.00+

hummus toast

$13.00

quinoa salad

$13.00

butternut squash soup with garlic bread

$11.00

croissant sandwich

$8.00+

Egg Muffin

$8.00

Add turkey, ham, or cheese

$3.00

Pastries

Butter croisssant

$4.50

chocolate croissant

$5.25

almond croissant

$5.50

mix berry scone

$5.00

blueberry danish

$5.00

orange cranberry muffin

$4.50

blueberry almond muffin

$4.50

almond butter&banana toast

$8.50

homemade ube waffle

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Coffee Project New York opens seven days a week from 8 am to 5 pm. Japanese speakeasy Ikebana Zen opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Website

Location

401 w 53rd street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Ikebana Zen image
Banner pic
BG pic
Ikebana Zen image

Map
