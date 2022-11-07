Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

NexDine's CrossPoint Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

550 E Swedesford Rd

Wayne, PA 19087

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY CHEF SPECIAL

$10.99

Shrimp and Linguini with garlic, herbs, and butter poached shrimp

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$2.95

Mexican Black Bean Soup

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$4.99

Philly Scrapple Sandwich with egg, American cheese, and sriracha ketchup

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$2.99

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.99
HOMESTYLE HASH BROWN
$1.99

HOMESTYLE HASH BROWN

$1.99

CROISSANT

$1.99
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$1.99

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$8.29

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.49

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$7.99

Seasonal grilled vegetables, feta cheese, basil pesto sauce, quinoa, and mixed greens

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$8.29

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

100% ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$8.49

100% all beef burger grilled with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle on a seeded potato roll.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.49

Grilled Shaved Steak with your choice of cheese and toppings.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$8.49

Grilled Shaved Chicken with your choice of cheese and toppings.

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$8.49

House made vegetarian burger, shredded carrot, baby spinach, pesto, feta cheese, on toasted multigrain roll

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.29

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
$3.99

$3.99
CHEDDAR STUFFED TURKEY BURGER

CHEDDAR STUFFED TURKEY BURGER

$8.49

Two turkey patties stuffed with cheddar, dill pickle, and red onion. Topped with crispy slaw and sundried tomato aioli. Served on a toasted multigrain bun.

FLATBREADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$7.49

shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$7.49

Mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, garlic oil

BRUSSEL BALSAMIC FLATBREAD

$7.49

Roasted Brussels sprouts, ham, Swiss cheese, balsamic glaze

SIDES, SNACKS, & SWEETS

FRENCH FRIES
$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99
HOUSEMADE CHIPS
$1.99

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

$1.99

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$3.99

The crispiest brussels seasoned and served with garlic aioli.

DEEP RIVER CHIPS
$1.99

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.99
HARD BOILED EGGS
$1.99

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.99
COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.99
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.99

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$1.89+Out of stock
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$1.99+Out of stock

CAFE LATTE

$2.09+Out of stock

ESPRESSO

$1.89+Out of stock

CAPPUCCINO

$3.09+Out of stock

HOT TEA

$1.89+Out of stock

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA
$1.79

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.79
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
12oz SODA CAN
$1.49

12oz SODA CAN

$1.49

12oz MINUTE MAID JUICE

$1.99

20oz POWERADE

$2.99

18.5oz GOLD PEAK TEA

$2.49

16oz MONSTER ENERGY DRINK

$2.50
AHA SPARKLING WATER
$1.99

AHA SPARKLING WATER

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit206crosspoint@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Location

550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA 19087

Directions

