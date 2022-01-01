Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

1,167 Reviews

$$

5700 Captains Quarters Rd

Prospect, KY 40059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Harrod's Burger
Spinach Queso Dip
Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos

APPETIZERS

1# Peel & Eat Shrimp

1# Peel & Eat Shrimp

$28.00

Full pound of large, shell cut, deveined, tail on, cooked shrimp. Served chilled with lemons and house-made cocktail sauce.

1/2# Peel & Eat Shrimp

1/2# Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00

Half pound of large, shell cut, deveined, tail on, cooked shrimp. Served chilled with lemons and house-made cocktail sauce.

Chicken Tender App

Chicken Tender App

$11.00

Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo Sauce.

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$18.00

Mediterrean Hummus

$12.00

Roasted garlic hummus topped with cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & feta. Served with toasted pita bread

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Eight house smoked jumbo wing sections served with tortilla chips & celery. Your choice of plain, buffalo or jerk style.

Spinach Queso Dip

Spinach Queso Dip

$12.00

House-made creamy, cheese dip made with green chiles & spinach. Served with bread sticks & tortilla chips.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Seared yellow fin tuna encrusted with wasabi peas & panko. Served with wakame, pickled ginger, wasabi & soy sauce.

Wontons - Green Chili

$10.00

Five wontons stuffed with green chiles, jalapeno & jack cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$14.00

SALADS

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, curly carrots, curly radish, croutons dressing served on side.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine & diced tomatoes tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan & croutons.

Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garbanzo, pepperoni. Tossed with our own red wine vinaigrette and topped with fried onion strings.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, oregano, and a pepperoncini. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Marina House Salad

Marina House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, diced tomatoes & cucumbers,, topped with a three cheese blend. Choice of any of our house made dressings served on the side.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, feta, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, topped with curly beets, drizzled with sweet lemon basil vinaigrette

HANDHELDS

Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos

Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three soft flour tortillas filled with chili-lime shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, & spicy remoulade.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Two deep fried cod filets with rye bread, fries, and tartar sauce.

Broiled Cod Sandwich

Broiled Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Two cod filets broiled or blackened with rye bread, fries, and tartar sauce.

Battered Fish Tacos

Battered Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried Guinness-battered cod tacos, cabbage, pico de gallo and a spicy remoulade.

Smashed Avocado Impossible Burger

Smashed Avocado Impossible Burger

$15.00

A third pound plant based veggie pattie on an onion bun, with house-made guacamole. Served with Seashore fries.

Harrod's Burger

Harrod's Burger

$15.00

Half pound Angus burger with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

Nashville Hot Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

PIZZAS

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$15.00

12" crust with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil pesto, sliced Roma tomatoes, basil chiffonade, and a balsamic glaze.

CQ Classic Pizza

CQ Classic Pizza

$16.00

12" pizza with sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce.

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$16.00

12" pizza crust with pizza sauce, diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, baby spinach, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and oregano.

Hot Brown Pizza

$16.00
ONLY Cheese & Sauce Pizza

ONLY Cheese & Sauce Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella and marinara.

ENTREES

14 oz Ribeye

$39.00
Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Penne pasta, smoked chicken, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, tossed with a spicy cream sauce. Garnished with shredded parmesan.

Hot Brown

Hot Brown

$19.00

Turkey breast, country ham, Mornay sauce, cheese gratin topped with applewood smoked, pepper bacon, tomatoes & toast points.

Seafood Trio

$32.00

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Smoked Brisket

$26.00

Verlasso Salmon

$27.00

8 oz Chilean salmon, pan-seared with a barbecue mustard sauce. Served with fresh green beans & lemon oregano potatoes

SIDES & ADDs

Asparagus - Side

Asparagus - Side

$6.00
Cheddar Cheese Grits - Side

Cheddar Cheese Grits - Side

$4.00
Cole Slaw - Side

Cole Slaw - Side

$4.00
Fresh Fruit - Side

Fresh Fruit - Side

$5.00
Fries, Seashore - Side

Fries, Seashore - Side

$4.00

Mashed Potato - Side

$4.00
Onion Rings - Side

Onion Rings - Side

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

4 oz Diced Chicken Portion (cold) - A la carte

$4.00

1 Crab Cake - A la carte

$9.00

3 oz Cod - A la carte

$5.00

1 Bread Stick

$1.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

5oz Queso (no chips)

$5.00

DESSERTS

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Our recipe to a southern classic. Bourbon soaked cherries, house made bourbon glaze sauce, topped with whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cool, creamy, key lime pie on a graham cracker crust. Served with a raspberry drizzle.

Lodge Sundae

Lodge Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate brownies, hot fudge, caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, marachino cherry, and vanilla ice cream.

Little Captain's

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Little Captain's Hook Burger

Little Captain's Hook Burger

$8.00
Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

BRUNCH 2021 (Copy)

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Western Omelet

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Omelet

$13.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00Out of stock

Sunrise Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon

$4.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

Country Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Side Gravy

$5.00Out of stock

2 Waffles

$5.00Out of stock

Game Day Food Specials

Chili Cup (Copy)

$5.00

Chili Bowl (Copy)

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Discover Louisville’s premiere indoor and outdoor dining experience. Nestled along the scenic banks of the Ohio River, Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille offers delicious seafood dishes, international cuisine and an array of refined American fare – all served in a picturesque atmosphere. Choose elegant indoor dining, dockside service or enjoy the breeze and let your mind drift while you enjoy in the breathtaking view from one of our decks and patios.

Website

Location

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Gallery
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pine Room
orange starNo Reviews
6325 River Rd. Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
orange star4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Napa River Grill - Herr Lane - KY - Herr Lane
orange star4.5 • 1,358
1211 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
orange star4.5 • 236
1321 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Springhurst
orange star4.1 • 555
3601 Springhurst Blvd. Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Prospect

Mercato Italiano - Norton Commons
orange star4.5 • 874
10640 Meeting St Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Sushi Master
orange star4.6 • 604
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101 Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prospect
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston