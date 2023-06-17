Cque
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks, for allowing us to serve you today. “It Ain’t Good Without Wood”
Location
North Carolina Highway 41, Lumberton, NC 28358
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurant
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
No Reviews
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurant
The Wing Company - Pembroke - Pembroke New
No Reviews
54 Union Chapel Road Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurant