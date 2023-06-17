Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cque

North Carolina Highway 41

Lumberton, NC 28358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Baskets

3 Meat Trio Basket

3 Meat Trio Basket

$28.00

3 Meat Trio Basket w/2 BLRolls

$34.00

3 Meat Trio Basket w/Turkey Drum

$34.00
BBQ Basket

BBQ Basket

$10.00
Beef Brisket Basket

Beef Brisket Basket

$15.00
Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

$15.00
Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$10.00
Half Rack Rib Basket

Half Rack Rib Basket

$21.00
Pork Loin Basket

Pork Loin Basket

$11.00
Rib Basket

Rib Basket

$11.00

Turkey Drum Basket

$18.00
Whole Rack Rib Basket

Whole Rack Rib Basket

$39.00
Fries Upgrade

Fries Upgrade

Boxes

Every meat prepared for that day, side of fries, and cque juice.

Big Chief Box

$100.00

Every meat prepared for that day, side of fries, and cque juice.

Ribs, Turkey and Rolls

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) x 2

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) x 2

$12.00
Turkey Drum

Turkey Drum

$15.00
1⁄2 Slab of Ribs

1⁄2 Slab of Ribs

$18.00
Whole Slab of Ribs

Whole Slab of Ribs

$36.00
Da Mac Daddy

Da Mac Daddy

$22.00

Sandwiches

BBQ

BBQ

$7.00
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$12.00
Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$7.00
Rib

Rib

$8.00
Pork Loin

Pork Loin

$8.00

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
CQue Loaded Fries

CQue Loaded Fries

$12.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

CQue Juice

CQue Juice

$7.00

24oz Strawberry Lemonade made with Real Fruit

CQue Juice W/ Boba Fruit Bubbles and Real Fruit

$9.00

Fruit bubbles in boba tea

New Items

Brisket Gold

$19.00

Home made Mac & Cheese topped with brisket and your choice of sauce.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thanks, for allowing us to serve you today. “It Ain’t Good Without Wood”

North Carolina Highway 41, Lumberton, NC 28358

