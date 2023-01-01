Popular Items

CQue Juice

CQue Juice

$7.00

24oz Strawberry Lemonade made with Real Fruit

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

$17.00
CQue Loaded Fries

CQue Loaded Fries

$15.00


Baskets

3 Meat Trio Basket

3 Meat Trio Basket

$28.00

3 Meat Trio Basket w/2 BLRolls

$34.00

3 Meat Trio Basket w/Turkey Drum

$34.00
BBQ Basket

BBQ Basket

$11.00
Beef Brisket Basket

Beef Brisket Basket

$15.00
Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) Basket

$17.00
Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$11.00
Half Rack Rib Basket

Half Rack Rib Basket

$21.00
Pork Loin Basket

Pork Loin Basket

$11.00Out of stock
Rib Basket

Rib Basket

$12.00

Turkey Drum Basket

$18.00
Whole Rack Rib Basket

Whole Rack Rib Basket

$39.00
Fries Upgrade

Fries Upgrade

B-Slider Basket

$15.00Out of stock
Brisket Burger Basket

Brisket Burger Basket

$17.00

Boxes

Every meat prepared for that day, side of fries, and cque juice.

Big Chief Box

$100.00Out of stock

Every meat prepared for that day, side of fries, and cque juice.

Ribs, Turkey, and Rolls

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) x 2

Brisket Loaded Rolls (BLR) x 2

$14.00
Turkey Drum

Turkey Drum

$15.00
1⁄2 Slab of Ribs

1⁄2 Slab of Ribs

$18.00
Whole Slab of Ribs

Whole Slab of Ribs

$36.00
Da Mac Daddy

Da Mac Daddy

$22.00

Sandwiches

BBQ

BBQ

$8.00
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$12.00
Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$8.00Out of stock
Rib

Rib

$9.00
Pork Loin

Pork Loin

$8.00Out of stock
Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$14.00Out of stock
B-Sliderz

B-Sliderz

$12.00Out of stock

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
CQue Loaded Fries

CQue Loaded Fries

$15.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00Out of stock
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

CQue Juice

CQue Juice

$7.00

24oz Strawberry Lemonade made with Real Fruit

CQue Juice W/ Boba Fruit Bubbles and Real Fruit

$9.00

Fruit bubbles in boba tea

New Items

Brisket Gold

Brisket Gold

$19.00

Home made Mac & Cheese topped with brisket and your choice of sauce.

B-Sliderz

B-Sliderz

$12.00Out of stock