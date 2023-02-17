Seafood
CRAB BUCKET
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2036 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
3.6 • 569
2120 S Canal Street Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant
The Dearborn - 145 N Dearborn St
No Reviews
145 North Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurant