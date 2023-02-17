Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

CRAB BUCKET

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2036 S. Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

Combo Bags

Combos

1\2 lb. Shrimp (Headless) 2c/2p

$17.99

1\2lb Shrimp and Snow Crab Cluster

$27.99

1lb King Crab, 1lb Snow Crab, 1lb Shrimp 3c/3p

$165.00

1lb shrimp & Snow Crab Clusters 2c/2p

$55.99

1lb Shrimp 2c/2p

$24.99

1lb shrimp head off, 1lb snow crab, 6 corn 6 potatoes, 2 regular soft drinks, choice of sauces

Lobster Tail 2corn/2pot

$42.99

Snow Crab Clusters 2c/2p

$41.99

1lb shrimp head off, 2lb snow crab, 9 corn, 9 potatoes, 3 regular soft drinks, choice of sauces

Veggie Bag 2c/2p

$18.00

Food

10pcs chicken in a bag

10pcs chicken in a bag

$23.00

Alfredo Lobster Tail

Alfredo Lobster Tail

$45.00

Catfish

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Catfish w/fries

Fried Catfish w/fries

$18.00

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.00

Fried Salmon

Fried Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Salmon and Shrimp

Grilled Salmon and Shrimp

$36.00

Jerk Chicken Nachos

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Lobster Bites

Lobster Bites

$16.99

Lobster Bites w. fries

Lobster Bites w. fries

$18.00

Lobster Tail

Fried Lobster Tail

$37.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$37.00

Steamed Lobster Tail

$37.00

Salmon bites w/fries

Salmon bites w/fries

$13.00

Salmon Sliders (2pcs.)

Salmon Sliders (2pcs.)

$13.99

Salmon Sliders (2pcs.) w. fries

Salmon Sliders (2pcs.) w. fries

$16.99

Seafood Nacho Fries

Seafood Nacho Fries

$25.99

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$17.00

Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Steamed Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp w. fries

Fried Shrimp w. fries

$15.00

Tacos

3 Chicken tacos

$12.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 Lobster Tacos

$20.00

Wings

6 wing pcs.

$7.99

10 wing pcs.

$12.99

20 wing pcs.

$17.99

Wings w. fries

Wings (6 pcs) w. fries

$10.99

Wings (10 pcs) w. fries

$15.99

Wings (20 pcs) w. fries

$20.99

Turkey leg w. veggies

Turkey leg w. veggies

$23.99

Turkey leg lobster mac

Turkey leg lobster mac

$31.99

Turkey leg shrimp w. dirty rice

Turkey leg shrimp w. dirty rice

$45.00

Turkey leg w. Mac cheese

Turkey leg w. Mac cheese

$25.99

Kids Meals

Crispy Chicken Tenders 3pcs.

Crispy Chicken Tenders 3pcs.

$8.99

Shrimp (Fried/ Steamed) 4pcs

Shrimp Steamed 4pcs

$8.99

Shrimp Fried 4pcs

$8.99

Pop/Juice/Non-Alcohol Beverage

Juices

Cranberry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Pops

Root Beer

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Seafood Ala carte

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$37.00

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$125.00

Shrimp (Headless)

Shrimp (Headless)

$20.00

Snow Crab Leg Clusters

Snow Crab Leg Clusters

$35.99

Sides and Extras

Extras

Add on corn

$2.00

Add on hard boiled eggs

$2.00

Add on potatoes

$2.00

Add on sausage

$4.00

Sides

Bake Potato w/ Veggies

$8.00

Baked Potato w/Seafood

$12.00

Fried Veggie Platter

$18.00

Fries

$3.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Michelle's Sweet Cornbread

$3.00

Steamed Butter Garlic Potatoes

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2036 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

Gallery
Crab Bucket No. 1 image

