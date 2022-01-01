Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Crab Cake Cafe - National Harbor

review star

No reviews yet

140 National Plaza

National Harbor, MD 20745

Popular Items

Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Cream of Crab Soup
Single Crab Cake Entree

Beverages

Dasani Water
$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.95Out of stock
Fanta Orange
$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95
Minutemaid Lemonade

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Minutemaid Fruit Punch
$2.95

$2.95
Honest Tea Half Lemonade
$2.95

Honest Tea Half Lemonade

$2.95
Goldpeake Sweet Tea
$2.95

Goldpeake Sweet Tea

$2.95
Goldpeake Unsweet Tea
$2.95

Goldpeake Unsweet Tea

$2.95
Goldpeake Extra Sweet Tea
$2.95

Goldpeake Extra Sweet Tea

$2.95
Honest Kids Apple Juice
$1.95

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.95

DD Iced Coffee

$3.45

Soups

Enjoy one of our fresh, homemade Chesapeake inspired soups! All soups served with an Old Bay® Cheddar Corn Muffin
Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.25

Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.

Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup

Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup

$8.25

Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$8.25

Hearty and spicy with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage!

Salads

Enjoy one of our salads made fresh to order.
Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$7.45

Romaine with pasta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and chopped bacon, served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.45

Baby Spinach, candied walnuts, mandarin oranges, strawberries, dried cranberries, red onion and goat cheese, served with honey balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Shrimp & Crab Salad

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab & steamed shrimp, lightly tossed in a creamy dill dressing, served on a bed of butter lettuce with romaine, tomato and cucumber

Crab Cake Sandwiches

* Served with your choice of 1 side. * All sauces and toppings served on the side
Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.

Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich

Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95Out of stock

Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.

Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich

Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side

Tex Mex Crab Cake Sandwich

Tex Mex Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab, mixed with chipotle and adobo, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, avocado on the side and chili lime sauce on the side

Hawaiian Crab Cake Sandwich

Hawaiian Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab, mixed with crushed pineapple and coconut, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with red pepper and chili lime sauce on the side

New Orleans Crab Cake Sandwich

New Orleans Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Fresh jumbo lump crab, mixed with andouille sausage (pork), and okra, and served on a toasted Kaiser roll with red onion, green pepper and spicy remoulade on the side

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$20.95

Traditional Maryland Crab Cake served on a toasted English muffin with melted cheddar cheese

Specialty Sandwiches

Chesapeake Chicken Club

$14.95

Chicken breast roasted in a Maryland style marinade, served chilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted ciabatta bread

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Maryland style shrimp salad, served with lettuce and red onion on a toasted Kaiser roll

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Balsamic and garlic roasted portabella mushroom, onion, green pepper, yellow pepper, red pepper and asparagus, served on a toasted ciabatta bread with a creamy pesto mayo

Entrees

Served with your choice of one side dish. (Entrees NOT served as sandwiches
Single Crab Cake Entree
$19.95

Single Crab Cake Entree

$19.95
Double Crab Cake Entree

Double Crab Cake Entree

$36.95

Pick any two of our crab cake flavors

Half Pound Crab Cake Entree

Half Pound Crab Cake Entree

$36.95

8 oz. version of our Traditional Maryland Crab Cake, made with only the largest lumps of fresh jumbo lump crab

Shrimp Entree

Shrimp Entree

$18.95

1/2 lb of shrimp, marinated and broiled in your choice of our Traditional Maryland or Tex Mex flavors

Crab Cake & Shrimp Entree

Crab Cake & Shrimp Entree

$36.95

Any one of our crab cakes, paired with any on of our shrimp flavors

Sides

Hand Cut French Fries
$4.95

Hand Cut French Fries

$4.95
Homemade Cole Slaw
$3.45

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.45
Old Bay Cheddar Corn Muffins

Old Bay Cheddar Corn Muffins

$3.45

Served two to an order

Kids Menu

Homemade Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.45

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Smuckers Uncrustable PBJ

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You've never had a crab cake like this before! Join us for lunch or dinner and try one of our delicious one-of-a-kind, all lump crab meat, no fillers (ever), crab cakes, fresh seafood salads or piping hot Chesapeake inspired soups.

Location

140 National Plaza, National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

Gallery
Crab Cake Cafe image
Crab Cake Cafe image
Crab Cake Cafe image
Crab Cake Cafe image

