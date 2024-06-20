Crab City 4231 N Dixie Blvd
Food Menu
APPETIZER
OYSTERS
- OYSTER (6)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- OYSTER (12)$20.00
- CEVICHE OYSTER (6)
celery, onion,tomato,mango,pepper,lime juice$15.00
- CEVICHE OYSTER (12)
celery, onion,tomato,mango,pepper,lime juice$23.00
- oyster CAJUN GARLIC PARMESAN (6)
baked oyster w/parmesan sauce$15.00
- Oyster CAJUN GARLIC PARMESAN (12)
baked oyster w/parmesan sauce$22.00
- Oyster CHARBROILED (6)
grilled oyster w/garlic butter and cheese$15.00
- Oyster CHARBROILED (12)
grilled oyster w/garlic butter and cheese$22.00
- FRIED OYSTERS (6)
battered oysters$15.00
- FRIED OYSTERS (12)
battered oysters$22.00
ENTREE
SANDWICH
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
served with fried. lettuce,tomato,onion,mayo and buffalo sauce$15.00
- CHEESEBURGER
served with fries. Lettuce,tomato,onion,mayo,cheese$16.00
- FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY
served with frieds and hushpuppies. lettuce,tomato,mayo,friecracker sauce$14.00
- FRIED OYSTER PO' BOY
served with frieds and hushpuppies. lettuce,tomato,mayo,friecracker sauce$14.00
- POPCORN SHRIMP PO' BOY
served with frieds and hushpuppies. lettuce,tomato,mayo,friecracker sauce$14.00
- LOBSTER ROLL
chilled fresh lobster on warm brioche bread$24.00
WINGS
KIDS
SIDES
DESSERT
BUCKET
- BUCKET #1- 1 lb crawfish, 0.5 lb shrimp
1 corn, 1 potato, 1 sausage$25.00
- BUCKET #2- 0.5 lb shrimp . 1 cl snow crab
1 corn, 1 potato, 1 sausage$32.00
- BUCKET #3- 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 2 cl snow crab
2 corn, 2 potato, 2 sausage$74.00
- BUCKET #4- 1 lb shrimp, 2 cl snow crab
2 corn, 2 potato, 2 sausage$59.00
- BUCKET #5- 3 lb crawfish,4 cl snow crab, 2 lb shrimp, 1 lb mussel, 9 oz lobster tail
4 corn, 4 potato, 4 sausage$215.00
- BUCKET #6- 3 lb shrimp, 2 cl snow crab, 1 lb mussel, 1 lb clam
4 corn, 4 potato, 4 sausage$130.00
BOIL
- CRAWFISH
PER LB.$15.00
- SHRIMP HEAD ON
PER LB.$20.50
- SHRIMP DEVEINED
PER LB.$25.00
- SNOW CRAB LEGS
PER CLUSTER$20.50
- DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS
PER CLUSTER$17.00
- KING CRAB LEGS
PER LB.$68.00
- CLAMS
PER LB.$17.00
- GREEN MUSSELS
PER LB.$16.00
- LOBSTER TAIL (9 OZ)
PER TAIL$28.00
- SCALLOPS
PER LB.$30.00
- CUSTOM BUCKETS
- BOILED EGG$1.50
- CORN$1.50
- SAUSAGE$2.00
- POTATOES$0.85
- RAMEN$5.00
- FETTUCCINE$6.00
- MUSHROOM$2.00
- BROCCOLI$3.00
RICE
SAUCES
N/A Drinks Menu
Soda
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
4231 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX 79762