Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

Restaurant info

Crab Corner offers the best seafood in Las Vegas. We are a fun restaurant with full bar, dining room, and an open patio in the expanded southwest location. As an authentic Maryland style crab house, we fly in live blue crabs from the Chesapeake or Gulf Bay (depending on season) and they're steamed fresh just like back home on the East Coast. Our house spices used to prepare our favorite dishes are made in Baltimore. We offer the perfect place to get messy and eat some delicious crab. Visit us at Crab Corner and we will lay out the brown paper, give you a mallet for the claws and a bucket for your shells!

Website