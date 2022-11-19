Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

3,664 Reviews

$$

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Male
Po' Boys
Lobster Roll

Appetizers

Mini Crab Cakes

$10.99+

Bacon Scallops

$13.99

6 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Calamari

$11.99

Ceviche

$9.00

Oysters On The 1/2 Shell (TG)

$2.00

Char-Grilled Oysters (TG)

$3.00

Annapolis Crab Dip (TG)

$11.99

Chicken Wings (TG)

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks (TG)

$6.99

Sliders (TG)

Sandwiches/Salads

Crab Cake Sandwiche (1/3Lb)

$14.99

Crab Melt

$13.99

Lobster Roll

$19.99+

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

Soft-Shell Crab Sandwich

$13.99

Po' Boys

Crabby Cobb

Crabby Cobb

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Greens

$13.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Entrees

Crab Cake Platter

$16.99+

Soft-Shell Crab Platter

$21.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Southern Style Catfish

$14.99

Fried Oysters

$14.99

Fried Clams

$14.99

Fish & Chips (& 1 side item)

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Blue Crabs

Regular Male

$4.00

Medium Male

$6.00Out of stock

Large Male

$8.00

XL Male

$10.00Out of stock

Jumbo Male

$12.00

Reg/Med Female

$4.00

Large/XL Female

$6.00

Jumbo Female

$8.00

$35 Dozen Jumbo Females

$35.00Out of stock

Sides

Old Bay Chips

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Garlic Green Beans

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

House Side Salad

$4.99

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

MD Crab Soup

$4.49+

Cream of Crab Soup

$4.99+

Lobster Bisque

$5.99+

Seafood Gumbo

$4.99+

Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Plain Bread

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Of Cajun Sauce

$2.00

Boardwalk Fries (TG)

$4.99

From the Grill

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Filet

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

Seafood Linguine

$26.99

Sliced Bistro Filet Steak

$16.99

Kids

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Steamer

Garlic Steamer Sampler

$74.99

Steamer Sampler

$54.99

Combo Steamer For 2

$54.99

Little Neck Clams

$12.99

Black Mussels

$12.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99+

Snow Crab Clusters

$29.99

Dungeness Clusters

$34.99

King Crab Legs

$64.99

Whole Lobster

Crawfish

$9.99Out of stock

Head On Shrimp

$16.99

Desserts

Skillet Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Baltimore Style Snowballs

$2.49

TastyKakes

$3.00

Crabcake

$13.00

Softshell Crab

$6.50

Mallet

$3.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crab Corner offers the best seafood in Las Vegas. We are a fun restaurant with full bar, dining room, and an open patio in the expanded southwest location. As an authentic Maryland style crab house, we fly in live blue crabs from the Chesapeake or Gulf Bay (depending on season) and they're steamed fresh just like back home on the East Coast. Our house spices used to prepare our favorite dishes are made in Baltimore. We offer the perfect place to get messy and eat some delicious crab. Visit us at Crab Corner and we will lay out the brown paper, give you a mallet for the claws and a bucket for your shells!

Website

Location

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Directions

Gallery
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
orange starNo Reviews
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Manizza's - Rainbow
orange starNo Reviews
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2 Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ - 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104
orange star4.0 • 70
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Buffalo Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7365 Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Firefly Tapas Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7355 S. Buffalo Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Strega - Rainbow - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston