Crab Fever Express

STARTERS

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$13.95

Fried Chicken Tender & Fries

$11.95
Fried Calamari

$10.99
Garlic Edamame

$6.99
Fried Chicken Wings ( 7 pcs )

$9.99

Wings w/ Fries ( 5 pcs )

$11.95

Fried Boneless Wings & Fries ( 12 pcs )

$10.95

FRIES

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Fries

$6.00

Boomin' Bayou Fries (BBQ)

$6.00

Sour Cream & Onion Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

A LA CARTE

Lobster Roll w/ Fries

$20.95

Main Lobster meat, mayo, romine

Real Crab Meat Roll w/ Fries

$18.95

Real snow crab meat, mayo, romaine

Shrimp Roll w/ Fries

$13.95

Chilled Shrimp, mayo, romaine

SOUP / SALAD

Clam Chowder

$9.00
Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Shrimp, crawfish meat, sausage,

House Salad

$6.00

Organic spring mixed, red onion,

PASTA

Shrimp Linguine Pasta

$16.95

Tender Shrimp, red/green/yellow

Cajun Seafood Fettuccine

$17.95

Tender Shrimp, scallop, mussel, clam

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Andoulle Sausage Pasta

$14.95

Lobster Linguine Pasta

$23.95

Lobster tail, red/green/yellow peppers

Garlic Noodle

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$3.75

BOIL SPECIALTY

Plate - 1 Item

$12.99
Plate - 2 Items

$14.99
Plate - 3 Items

$19.99
The Boil 1/2 LB

The Boil 1 LB

Bentoyaki

PLATES

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$11.95

This is the MVP of teriyaki, marinated, hand-trimmed, all-natural grilled chicken thigh, served with our house-made teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$13.50

We hand-trimmed lean, marinated steak, served with our house-made teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki Plate

$12.50

Peeled shrimp, served with our house-made teriyaki sauce

COMBO TERIYAKI Plate

$14.50

Choose any two different items

SALAD

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$12.95

Beef Teriyaki Salad

$13.95

Shrimp Teriyaki Salad

$12.95

COMBO SALAD

$14.95

BOWLS

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.50

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.95

COMBO BOWL

$12.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.55

Diet Coke

$2.55

Coke Zero

$2.55

Sprite

$2.55

Lemonade

$2.55

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.55

Water

Thai Tea

$5.50

Flavored Lemonade

Strawberry Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Mango Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Blueberry Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Peach Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Pineapple Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Guava Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Regular Lemonade

$375.00