Seafood

Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa

2,234 Reviews

$$

4646 Convoy St

#106A

San Diego, CA 92111

Order Again

Popular Items

S N S
Steamed Rice
Head-On Shrimp

Boils

Crawfish

Crawfish

$19.64Out of stock

(per lb)

Frozen Crawfish

Frozen Crawfish

$19.64

(per lb)

Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

$20.95Out of stock

(per lb)

Frozen Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

Frozen Shrimp & Crawfish Mix

$20.95

(per lb)

Head-On Shrimp

Head-On Shrimp

$19.85

(per lb)

Head-On 1/2 Shrimp

Head-On 1/2 Shrimp

$10.85

(per 1/2 lb)

Clams

Clams

$19.89

(per lb)

Mussels

Mussels

$19.89

(per lb)

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$40.78

(per lb)

King Crab

King Crab

$67.76

(per lb)

Combos

Lobster Tail Meal

Lobster Tail Meal

$36.52

Comes with small sides of corn, potatoes, sausage.

Headless Shrimp

Headless Shrimp

$28.76

Shell on headless shrimp, potato, corn on the cob, mixed with a sauce of your choice.

S N S

S N S

$50.71

Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.

Crab Legs Combo

Crab Legs Combo

$69.96

King crab legs, snow crab cluster, corn on the cob and potatoes mixed with a sauce of your choice. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Bucket for One

Bucket for One

$54.62

Snow crab clusters, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.

Seafood Bucket

Seafood Bucket

$115.75

King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)

Go To Town - Dungeness

Go To Town - Dungeness

$161.87Out of stock

Seafood Bucket (see description) plus a Dungeness crab, mixed with a sauce of your choice and served with corn bread (3-4 people)

Go To Town - Lobster

Go To Town - Lobster

$161.87

Seafood Bucket (see description) plus a lobster, mixed with a sauce of your choice and served with corn bread (3-4 people)

Sides

1/2 Corn

1/2 Corn

$5.91

(per 1/2 lb)

Corn

Corn

$8.65

(per lb)

1/2 Potato

1/2 Potato

$5.85

(per 1/2 lb)

Potato

Potato

$8.15

(per lb)

1/2 Sausage

1/2 Sausage

$13.52

(per 1/2 lb)

Sausage

Sausage

$20.73

(per lb)

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$6.28
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.65
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$4.05

Steamed jasmine rice bowl

Garlic Noodles

$12.92

Dishes

Spicy Jambalaya

Spicy Jambalaya

$20.83

A Creole style Jambalaya with andouille sausages, chicken, crawfish, clams, and shrimp. Served with rice or linguine.

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.73

Tender white chicken meat, bell peppers, with our house made creamy cajun sauce on pasta.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$18.78

Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).

Spicy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.73

Jumbo shrimp and bell peppers, with our house made creamy cajun sauce on pasta.

Chicken Tenders

$16.50

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari & Fries

Crispy Calamari & Fries

$16.86

Our signature crispy fried calamari and waffle cut cajun fries.

Cajun Wings & Fries

Cajun Wings & Fries

$14.92

Crispy battered wings sprinkled with our dry cajun spice.

Hut Wings

Hut Wings

$14.86

Juicy jumbo chicken wings marinated in our addictive hot sauce.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$18.78

Panko hand-battered domestic catfish and waffle cut cajun fries (chips).

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$9.89

Waffle cut potato fries with sprinkling of cajun seasoning

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$9.54

Crispy fried okra.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.93

Panko hand-battered, butterflied crispy fried shrimp.

Grilled Oysters

$14.88

Freshly shucked oysters topped with our famous house sauce and a trio of cheeses

Mixed Fries

Mixed Fries

$10.78

A mix of our waffle cut cajun fries and sweet potato fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.91

Shoe stringed sweet potato fries served with ketchup.

Crab Poppers

Crab Poppers

$12.83

Crab meat mixed with cheddar cheese and jalapeños, breaded and crispy deep fried.

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$10.85

Wonton pockets filled with crab meat, cream cheese and scallion.

Halloween Crab Poppers

$6.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$10.53

Creamy, flavorful clam chowder!

Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup

Crawdad's Tomato Basil Soup

$10.31

Rich tomato soup with crawfish and shrimp.

Crab Hut Gumbo

Crab Hut Gumbo

$10.33

Crab meat, clams, shrimp, crawfish, okra, simmered in our house-made seafood stock.

Kids

Clam Chowder Kids Meal

Clam Chowder Kids Meal

$12.47

Clam Chowder Kids Meal Combo (Kids Entree & Side)

Mac & Cheese Kids Meal

Mac & Cheese Kids Meal

$12.47
Chicken Tender Kids Meal

Chicken Tender Kids Meal

$12.47

Kids entree comes with 1 side (does not come with a drink)

Apple Juice

Out of stock

Milk

Out of stock

Extras

Xtra Butter

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Tartar

$0.50

Xtra Spicy Aoli

$0.50

Xtra Ketchup

$0.50

Face Mask

$2.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Tee - Seafood & Beer

Tee - Seafood & Beer

$20.00

Beige (Men's/Unisex fit)

Tee - Crab Wrestler

Tee - Crab Wrestler

$20.00

Light blue (Men's/Unisex fit)

Tee - Holy Crab

Tee - Holy Crab

$20.00Out of stock

Dark grey (Men's/Unisex fit)

Holy Crab Beer Mug (16oz)

Holy Crab Beer Mug (16oz)

$8.00
Tote Bag - Crab Wrestler

Tote Bag - Crab Wrestler

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Crab Hut! Please follow us @CrabHut on Instagram and Facebook for specials and updates!

Website

Location

4646 Convoy St, #106A, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Crab Hut Convoy image

