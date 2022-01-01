- Home
The Crab Queen - 3699 1/2 Offutt Road
13 Reviews
$$
3699 1/2 Offutt Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Daily Specials
Thursday Special-Crab Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Thursday Special-Lobster Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, lobster chunks, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Thursday Special-Shrimp Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, garlic shrimp, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Thursday Special-Queen Grilled Cheese
Queen Sauce, garlic shrimp, lump crab, cheddar & provolone on grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Wednesday Double Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter
2-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Wednesday Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
8 oz Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and Old bay aioli.
Wednesday Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter
1-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Sun Single Snow Special
Double Snow Crab Boil Special
Single Lobster Tail Boil Special
1/2 lb Shrimp Boil Special
1lb Shrimp Boil Special
Double Lobster Boil Special
Shareables
Seafood Pizza
10 inch fresh dough, Queen sauce, shrimp, lump crab, mozzarella, old bay
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel stuffed with crab imperial, topped with a cheddar blend and Old Bay
Wings
1lb of jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Kickin Queen Shrimp
Seafood Quesadilla
Stuffed with shrimp, crab, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Grilled with a Mexican cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Catfish Fingers
8oz of Golden Fried Catfish Strips with a Spicy Dipping Sauce
1/2 Lb Steamed Shrimp
Half lb of jumbo shrimp steamed with onions and Old Bay
1lb Steamed Shrimp
Crabby Egg Rolls
Lump crab, fresh corn, mozzarella. Chesapeake aioli and sweet chili sauce on the side
Seafood Boils
Single Snow Crab Boil
1-7 oz snow crab clusters, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
Double Snow Crab Boil
2-7 oz snow crab clusters, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
Single Lobster Tail Boil
1-6oz lobster Tail, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
Double Lobster Tail Boil
2-6oz lobster Tails, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
1 LB Jumbo Shrimp Boil
1 lb jumbo shrimp- ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Boil
1/2 lb jumbo shrimp- ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast
Grilled Cheese, Sandwiches & Wraps
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
8 oz jumbo Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and cocktail sauce
Queen Crab Cake Sandwich
12 oz jumbo lump Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and cocktail
Queen Grilled Cheese
Queen Sauce, garlic shrimp, lump crab, gruyere, cheddar & provolone on grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, 6 oz lobster chunks, gruyere, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Shrimp Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, sauteed shrimp gruyere, provolone & white cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Crab Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, 4 oz jumbo lump crab meat, gruyere, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips
Salmon Burger
8 oz salmon cake, lettuce, tomato, Chesapeake aioli on a brioche roll
Fried Salmon BLT
Fresh filet of salmon breaded and fried crispy topped with maple bacon and our house-made spicy sauce. Served with our house-made rosemary old bay chips
Seafood Club
4 oz Maryland crab cake, jumbo shrimp salad, maple bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll. Old Bay Aioli
Shrimp Salad BLT Wrap
8 oz Jumbo shrimp salad, crispy maple bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Garlic herb butter, provolone, gruyere, cheddar, grilled brioche.
Beyond Burger Wrap
Caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, BBQ sauce, vegan cheese in a flour tortilla
Catfish Sandwhich
Fresh Catfish Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise,and house-made Spicy Sauce
Platters
Queen Crab Cake 12 oz
Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter
1-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Double Lump Crab Cake Platter
2-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Single Lobster Tail Platter
1-6 oz Lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Double Lobster Tail Platter
2-6 oz Lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Snow Crab Platter
1-7 oz Snow Crab Cluster Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.
Double Snow Crab Platter
2-7 oz Snow Crab Cluster Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.
Seafood Platter
1-4 oz lump crab cake, 1 snow crab cluster, and 1 lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Fried Lobster Tail
1 5 oz Lobster tail fried crispy and drizzled with honey sriracha sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Broiled Salmon
8 oz fresh salmon filet broiled, Asian Sesame or Blackened, served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Fresh filet, lump crab imperial, sweet & spicy sauce. Served your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Wing Platter
1 lb of wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 side
Aarya's Seafood Alfredo
Jumbo lump crab and 4 sauteed shrimp tossed with spiral pasta in our housemade lobster alfredo sauce
Double Fried Lobster Platter
2- 5 oz Lobster tail fried crispy and drizzled with honey sriracha sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter
1/2 lb of jumbo crispy fried shrimp
Salmon Cake Platter
8oz salmon cake, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche roll or crackers.
Fried Catfish Platter
Blackened Catfish Platter
Stuffed Shrimp
Chicken Chesapeake
Boneless chicken breast stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial and topped with a sherry cream sauce. Served with 2 sides
Crab Stuffed Lobster
Sides
Soups & Salad
Seafood Pasta Salad
Shrimp, imitation crab, spiral pasta, old bay. 1/2 Qt
Cream of Crab Soup
Served w/ garlic toast.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, and Crutons. With your choice of Chicken, Salmon, Jumbo Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crab Cake, or Salmon Cake.
Large House Salad
Chicken and Seafood Gumbo
Chicken, shrimp, crab, lobster stock, sausage, okra & rice, served w/ garlic toast
Drinks
Desserts
Red Velvet Cake
Cookies and Cream
Lemon Pound Cake
Jumbo Reeses Cookie
Jumbo Sugar Cookie
Caramel Apple Cake
Strawberry Cream
Lemon Raspberry
Apple Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
3699 1/2 Offutt Road, Randallstown, MD 21133