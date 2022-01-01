Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Italian
Sandwiches

The Crab Queen - 3699 1/2 Offutt Road

13 Reviews

$$

3699 1/2 Offutt Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Crabby Egg Rolls
Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter
Seafood Club

Dry Rubbed Smokey BBQ Shrimp pan seared, served on lightly toasted soft taco shells(2) loaded with Cilantro Lime slaw, avocado, tomato and a Smoked Honey Creme.

Thursday Special-Crab Grilled Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Garlic herb butter, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Thursday Special-Lobster Grilled Cheese

$23.00Out of stock

Garlic herb butter, lobster chunks, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Thursday Special-Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic herb butter, garlic shrimp, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Thursday Special-Queen Grilled Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Queen Sauce, garlic shrimp, lump crab, cheddar & provolone on grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Wednesday Double Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$55.00

2-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Wednesday Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

8 oz Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and Old bay aioli.

Wednesday Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$28.00

1-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Sun Single Snow Special

$19.00Out of stock

Double Snow Crab Boil Special

$32.00Out of stock

Single Lobster Tail Boil Special

$25.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Shrimp Boil Special

$19.00Out of stock

1lb Shrimp Boil Special

$28.00Out of stock

Double Lobster Boil Special

$49.00Out of stock

Seafood Pizza

Seafood Pizza

$23.00

10 inch fresh dough, Queen sauce, shrimp, lump crab, mozzarella, old bay

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$20.00

Jumbo soft pretzel stuffed with crab imperial, topped with a cheddar blend and Old Bay

Wings

Wings

$11.00

1lb of jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Kickin Queen Shrimp

Kickin Queen Shrimp

$12.00
Seafood Quesadilla

Seafood Quesadilla

$18.00

Stuffed with shrimp, crab, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Grilled with a Mexican cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Catfish Fingers

Catfish Fingers

$14.00

8oz of Golden Fried Catfish Strips with a Spicy Dipping Sauce

1/2 Lb Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Half lb of jumbo shrimp steamed with onions and Old Bay 

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$28.00
Crabby Egg Rolls

Crabby Egg Rolls

$21.00

Lump crab, fresh corn, mozzarella. Chesapeake aioli and sweet chili sauce on the side

Single Snow Crab Boil

Single Snow Crab Boil

$24.00

1-7 oz snow crab clusters, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

Double Snow Crab Boil

Double Snow Crab Boil

$37.00

2-7 oz snow crab clusters, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

Single Lobster Tail Boil

Single Lobster Tail Boil

$30.00

1-6oz lobster Tail, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

Double Lobster Tail Boil

Double Lobster Tail Boil

$54.00

2-6oz lobster Tails, ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

1 LB Jumbo Shrimp Boil

1 LB Jumbo Shrimp Boil

$33.00

1 lb jumbo shrimp- ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Boil

1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Boil

$24.00

1/2 lb jumbo shrimp- ¼ lb chicken andouille sausage, ¼ lb potatoes, fresh corn on the cob & rustic garlic toast

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$29.00

8 oz jumbo Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and cocktail sauce

Queen Crab Cake Sandwich

Queen Crab Cake Sandwich

$45.00

12 oz jumbo lump Maryland crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and cocktail

Queen Grilled Cheese

Queen Grilled Cheese

$22.00

Queen Sauce, garlic shrimp, lump crab, gruyere, cheddar & provolone on grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$28.00

Garlic herb butter, 6 oz lobster chunks, gruyere, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Shrimp Grilled Cheese

Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Garlic herb butter, sauteed shrimp gruyere, provolone & white cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Crab Grilled Cheese

Crab Grilled Cheese

$23.00

Garlic herb butter, 4 oz jumbo lump crab meat, gruyere, provolone & cheddar cheese, grilled brioche. Served with housemade rosemary old bay chips

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.00

8 oz salmon cake, lettuce, tomato, Chesapeake aioli on a brioche roll

Fried Salmon BLT

Fried Salmon BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh filet of salmon breaded and fried crispy topped with maple bacon and our house-made spicy sauce. Served with our house-made rosemary old bay chips

Seafood Club

Seafood Club

$26.00

4 oz Maryland crab cake, jumbo shrimp salad, maple bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll. Old Bay Aioli

Shrimp Salad BLT Wrap

Shrimp Salad BLT Wrap

$16.00

8 oz Jumbo shrimp salad, crispy maple bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Garlic herb butter, provolone, gruyere, cheddar, grilled brioche.

Beyond Burger Wrap

Beyond Burger Wrap

$13.00

Caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, BBQ sauce, vegan cheese in a flour tortilla

Catfish Sandwhich

Catfish Sandwhich

$16.00

Fresh Catfish Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise,and house-made Spicy Sauce 

Queen Crab Cake 12 oz

Queen Crab Cake 12 oz

$49.00
Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

Single Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$33.00

1-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Double Lump Crab Cake Platter

$59.00

2-8 oz Lump Crab Cake. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Single Lobster Tail Platter

$28.00

1-6 oz Lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Double Lobster Tail Platter

$52.00

2-6 oz Lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Snow Crab Platter

$24.00

1-7 oz Snow Crab Cluster Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.

Double Snow Crab Platter

$38.00

2-7 oz Snow Crab Cluster Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$55.00

1-4 oz lump crab cake, 1 snow crab cluster, and 1 lobster tail. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Fried Lobster Tail

Fried Lobster Tail

$29.00

1 5 oz Lobster tail fried crispy and drizzled with honey sriracha sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Broiled Salmon

$23.00Out of stock

8 oz fresh salmon filet broiled, Asian Sesame or Blackened, served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$33.00

Fresh filet, lump crab imperial, sweet & spicy sauce. Served your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Wing Platter

Chicken Wing Platter

$18.00

1 lb of wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 side

Aarya's Seafood Alfredo

Aarya's Seafood Alfredo

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab and 4 sauteed shrimp tossed with spiral pasta in our housemade lobster alfredo sauce

Double Fried Lobster Platter

$55.00

2- 5 oz Lobster tail fried crispy and drizzled with honey sriracha sauce. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.00

1/2 lb of jumbo crispy fried shrimp

Salmon Cake Platter

$19.00

8oz salmon cake, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche roll or crackers.

Fried Catfish Platter

Fried Catfish Platter

$21.00

Blackened Catfish Platter

$21.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.00Out of stock

Boneless chicken breast stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial and topped with a sherry cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Crab Stuffed Lobster

$38.00

Baked 4 Cheese Macaroni

Baked 4 Cheese Macaroni

$5.50
Braised Kale

Braised Kale

$4.75
Green Beans W/ Smoked Turkey

Green Beans W/ Smoked Turkey

$4.75Out of stock
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$4.75
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Small House Salad

$3.75

Rosemary Old Bay Chips

$2.75

Seafood Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Small Caesar Salad

$3.75

Seafood Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp, imitation crab, spiral pasta, old bay. 1/2 Qt

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$14.00

Served w/ garlic toast.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, and Crutons. With your choice of Chicken, Salmon, Jumbo Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crab Cake, or Salmon Cake.

Large House Salad

$10.50

Chicken and Seafood Gumbo

$9.50

Chicken, shrimp, crab, lobster stock, sausage, okra & rice, served w/ garlic toast

Sweet Tea 22 oz

$2.25

Housemade sweetened tea in asssorted flavors

Lemonade 22 oz

$2.25

Housemade sweetened lemonade in assorted flavors

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Triple Mix

$2.65

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Cookies and Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Jumbo Reeses Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Crab Queen Mallet

$4.00

8oz Crake Cake *No Sides*

$28.00

Queen Crab Cake *No Sides*

$45.00

Chesapeake Sauce (1)

$0.42

Thai Chili Sauce (1)

$0.42

Cajun Garlic (Mild)

$2.00Out of stock

Queen Sauce (Mild)

$2.00

Stuffed Salmon *No Sides*

$29.00

Fried Lobster *No Sides*

$25.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Your Feast Awaits!

Website

Location

3699 1/2 Offutt Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Directions

The Crab Queen image
The Crab Queen image
The Crab Queen image

