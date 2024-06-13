This restaurant does not have any images
Crab Season
3303 156TH SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Crab Meat Cheese Wonton$8.99
- Fried Chicken Wing(6)
Fried chicken wings with options of Hot, General Tso's sauce, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Sour.$10.99
- Fried or Steam Dumplings ( 8 pc )
Deep Fried potstickers or Steam Dumplings come with dumpling sauce$8.99
- Sesame Ball(8)$6.99
- Chicken Strip Basket
Crispy chicken strips served with a selection of deep-fried sides including onion rings, cajun fries, fried mushrooms, plain fries, cajun garlic fries, or garlic fries.$8.99
- Fried Mushroom$7.99
- Plain Fries$6.99
- Vegetable Egg Roll$6.99
- Cajun Fries
Very mild$6.99
- Garlic Fries$7.49
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Lemon Pepper Fires$7.49
- Fried Pot Stickers$7.99
Sides
Choose Your Seafood Combo
Boiling Seafood Combo
- Combo #1
Combination seafood Boiled 1LB shrimp , 4 pc mussle , 1 LB Clam , 2 pc corn in cob , 2 pc potatoes , 4 pc sausages$37.99
- Combo #2
Combination seafood Boiled 1LB shrimp , 4 pc mussle , 1 LB Clam , 1 LB Crawfish 2 pc corn in cod , 2 pc potatoes , 4 pc sausages$49.99
- Combo #3
Combination seafood Boiled 1LB shrimp , 4 pc mussle , 1 LB Clam , 1LB Snow Crab legs 2 pc corn in cob , 3 pc potatoes , 6 pc sausages$63.99
- Combo #4
Combination seafood Boiled 1LB shrimp , 4 pc mussle , 1 LB Clam , 1 LB King Crab Legs 3 pc corn in cob , 4 pc potatoes , 8 pc sausages$77.99
- Combo #5
Combination seafood Boiled 1LB shrimp , 4 pc mussle , 1 LB Clam , two clusters Dungeness Crab 3 pc corn in cob , 4 pc potatoes , 8 pc sausages$79.99