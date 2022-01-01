Crab Shack II imageView gallery

Crab Shack II

680 Reviews

$$

5305 Rising Sun Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19120

Order Again

Popular Items

$8 Cleaned Crabs
1 Lb Garlic Shrimp
$7 Cleaned Crabs

Steamed Pick-A-Platter

Pick 2 Platter

Pick 2 Platter

$40.99

Pick 2 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides

Pick 3 Platter

Pick 3 Platter

$52.99

Pick 3 items from the list of steamed entrees plus 3 sides

Alaskan Snow Crab Platters

1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter

1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter

$24.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter

2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter

$42.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

3 Snow Crab Cluster Platter

$50.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

Snow Crab Pieces Platter

$21.99

Dungenous Crab Platters

1 Dungenous Cluster Platter

1 Dungenous Cluster Platter

$19.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

2 Dungenous Cluster Platter

2 Dungenous Cluster Platter

$32.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

3 Dungenous Cluster Platter

$45.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

1 Whole Dungenous Crab Platter

$76.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

Steamed King Crab Platters

1 Large King Crab Leg Steamed Platter

$49.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

2 Large King Crab Legs Steamed Platter

$94.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

Steamed Lobster Tail Platters

2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter

$45.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

7 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter

$49.99

Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.

Steamed Shrimp Platters

Shell on, pick and peel.
1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter

1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Includes butter and spice

1 Lb Regular Shrimp Platter

$22.99

Includes butter and spice

1 1/2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter

$30.99

Includes butter and spice

2 Lbs Regular Shrimp Platter

$38.99

Includes butter and spice

1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Includes butter and spice

1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter

1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter

$22.99

Includes butter and spice

1 1/2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter

$30.99

Includes butter and spice

2 Lbs Cajun/Hot Shrimp Platter

$38.99

Includes butter and spice

1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Includes butter and spice

1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$30.99

Includes butter and spice

1/2 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp Platter

$19.99

Includes butter and spice

1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp Platter

$32.99

Includes butter and spice

1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter

$14.99

1 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter

$22.99

1 1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter

$30.99

2 Lb Garlic Shrimp Platter

$38.99

Steamed Mussel Platters

1 Lb Black Shell Mussels Platter

$13.99

Includes butter and spice

2 Lbs Black Shell Mussels Platter

$20.99

Includes butter and spice

2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels Platter

$31.99

Includes butter and spice

Steamed Clam Platters

1 Dozen Steamed Little Necks Platter

$18.99

Includes butter and spice

Butterfly Shrimp Platters

4 Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

6 Butterfly Shrimp Platter

6 Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$17.49

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

12 Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$27.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Boneless Fish Filet Platters

2 Piece Flounder Platter

2 Piece Flounder Platter

$19.49

Boneless. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Whiting Filet Platter

$15.99

Boneless. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Cajun Catfish Filet Platter

$16.99

Boneless. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Scallop, Oyster, and More Platters

6 Large Scallops Platter

$19.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

12 Large Scallops Platter

$32.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

3 Oyster Platter

$30.00

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

2 Stuffed Clam Platter

$15.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

5 Crab Stick Platter

$11.99

Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Fried Seafood Combination Platters

Fried Combo Platter #1

$20.99

2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Large Scallops, 1 Piece of Flounder

Fried Combo Platter #2

$30.00

2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Large Scallops, 2 Oysters, 1 Piece of Flounder

Hot Sandwiches

2 Pieces Flounder Sandwich

$12.49

Whiting Filet Sandwich

$8.99

Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Davey's Homemade 1/4 Crab Cake Sandwich On Round Bun

$12.99

Cold Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$3.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Seafood Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Cajun Seafood Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Hot Sandwiches (2 Sides)

2 Pieces Flounder Sandwich with Sides

$17.49

Whiting Filet Sandwich with Sides

$13.44

Cajun Catfish Sandwich with Sides

$14.99

Davey's Homemade 1/4 Crab Cake Sandwich On Round Bun with Sides

$19.99

Cold Sandwiches (2 Sides

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sides

$8.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich with Sides

$9.99

Seafood Salad Sandwich with Sides

$9.99

Cajun Seafood Salad Sandwich with Sides

$9.99

Salads

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Cole Slaw

$0.75+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Egg Potato Salad

$0.75+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Macaroni Salad

$0.75+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Tuna Salad

$1.25+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Shrimp Salad

$3.50+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Seafood Salad

$2.50+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Cajun Seafood Salad

$2.50+

The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.

Mixed Seafood Salad

$2.50+

A La Carte Steamed Items

Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

Add Butter $1

$1.00

Add BGM $1

$1.00

Add BGH $1

$1.00

Sweet Chili Butter

$1.00

$7 Size Crabs

$7.00Out of stock

$8 Size Crabs

$8.00Out of stock

$7 Cleaned Crabs

$7.50

$8 Cleaned Crabs

$8.50

1 Dungenous Cluster

$12.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Dungenous Clusters

$25.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

3 Dungenous Clusters

$38.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Whole Dungenous Crab

$69.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Large King Crab Leg

$44.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Large King Crab Legs

$89.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail

$38.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

7 Oz. Lobster Tail

$42.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp

$8.00

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Lb Regular Shrimp

$15.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 1/2 Lb Regular Shrimp

$23.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Lb Regular Shrimp

$31.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp

$8.00

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp

$15.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 1/2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp

$23.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp

$31.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Lb Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Lb Jumbo Shrimp

$23.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp

$13.00

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1 Lb Peeled & Deveined Shrimp

$25.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Lb Garlic Shrimp

$8.00

1 Lb Garlic Shrimp

$15.99

1 1/2 Garlic Shrimp

$23.99

2 Lb Garlic Shrimp

$31.99

1 Lb Black Shell Mussels

$6.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Lbs Black Shell Mussels

$13.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels

$24.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Dozen Steamed Little Necks

$6.00

1 Dozen Steamed Little Necks

$11.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Dozen Steamed Top Necks

$6.00

1 Dozen Steamed Top Necks

$11.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Dozen Steamed Cherrystones

$6.00

1 Dozen Steamed Cherrystones

$11.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

1/2 Dozen Steamed Chowders

$6.00

1 Dozen Steamed Chowders

$11.99

Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.

A La Carte Fried Items

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

4 Butterfly Shrimp

$6.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

6 Butterfly Shrimp

$10.49

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

12 Butterfly Shrimp

$20.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

2 Pieces of Flounder

$12.49

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Whiting Filet

$8.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Cajun Catfish Filet

$9.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

6 Large Scallops

$12.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

12 Large Scallops

$25.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

3 Oysters

$30.00

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

1/2 Lb Clam Strips

$30.00

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

1 Lb Clam Strips

$30.00

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake

$9.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

2 Stuffed Clams

$8.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

5 Crab Sticks

$4.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.

A La Carte Raw/Cold Items

Individual items, no sides included.

1/2 Dozen Top Necks

$7.50

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Dozen Top Necks

$14.99

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1/2 Dozen Cherrystones

$7.50

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Dozen Cherrystones

$14.99

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1/2 Dozen Chowders

$7.50

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Dozen Chowders

$14.99

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1/2 Dozen Little Necks

$7.50

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Dozen Little Necks

$14.99

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$30.00

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Dozen Oysters

$30.00

Clams and oysters will be opened, top shell removed and spiced to your taste. Any combination of the following is included: Hot Sauce, Horseradish, Butter, Lemon, Crab Spice, Old Bay, Granulated Garlic, and/or Minced Garlic.

1 Cold Snow Crab Cluster

$17.99

Individual items, no sides included.

2 Cold Snow Crab Clusters

$35.99

Individual items, no sides included.

3 Cold Snow Crab Clusters

$53.99

Individual items, no sides included.

1/4 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp

$4.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1/2 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp

$8.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1 Lb Cold Mild Shrimp

$15.99

Individual items, no sides included.

1/4 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp

$4.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1/2 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp

$8.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1 Lb Cold Cajun Shrimp

$15.99

Individual items, no sides included.

1/4 Cold Garlic Shrimp

$4.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1/2 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp

$8.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1 Lb Cold Garlic Shrimp

$15.99

Individual items, no sides included.

1/4 Lb Cold Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1/2 Lb Cold Jumbo Shimp

$12.00

Individual items, no sides included.

1 Lb Cold Jumbo Shrimp

$23.99

Individual items, no sides included.

Side Items

3 Sides Deal

$6.99

Corn on the Cob

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Red Potato Wedges

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Crab Fries

$1.99

Cajun/Hot Fries

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Egg Salad

$1.99

Tuna Salad

$1.99

Cucumber Salad

$1.99

Pasta Salad

$1.99

Mussel Salad

$2.99

Octopus (Pulpo) Salad

$2.99

Shrimp Salad

$2.99

Seafood Salad

$2.99

Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad

$2.99

Misc. Items

Crab Spice

$1.50+

Butter

$2.00+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50+

Tartar Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Crab Shack II image

