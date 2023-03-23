Crab & Go Melrose Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cajun style seafood boil with tasty Po Boys and seafood plates
Location
1384 WINSTON PLAZA, UNIT 48, MELROSE PARK, IL 60160
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Culichitown Stone Park - 3600 W North Ave
3.8 • 335
3600 W North Ave Stone Park, IL 60165
View restaurant
Taquerias Atotonilco - Stone Park - 1631 N Manheim Rd
No Reviews
1631 N Manheim Rd Stone Park, IL 60165
View restaurant