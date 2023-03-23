Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crab & Go Melrose Park

1384 WINSTON PLAZA, UNIT 48

MELROSE PARK, IL 60160

Sandwiches, Snacks, & Sides

Sandwiches

SHRIMP PO BOY

$9.00

Fried Popcorn Shrimp on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

CATFISH PO BOY

$14.00

Crispy fried catfish on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

CALAMARI PO BOY

$9.00

Crispy fried and seasoned calamari on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

OYSTER PO BOY

$9.00

Crispy fried oysters on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

CLAM PO BOY

$10.00

Crispy fried clams on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

MUSHROOM PO BOY

$12.00

Crispy fried mushrooms on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

Warm lobster meat seasoned with cajun seasoning and celery salt on a buttery bun

THE WORKING BOY

$14.00

Fried clams, oysters, calamari, and shrimp on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a light drizzle of jalapeño vinegar

Snacks

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Crispy seasoned calamari served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED CATFISH

$12.00

Crispy seasoned catfish served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED OYSTERS

$9.00

Crispy fried oysters served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED CLAMS

$12.00

Crispy seasoned clams served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

Fried seasoned shrimp served with your choice of dipping sauce

POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.00

Fried bite size popcorn shrimp served with your choice of dipping sauce

BOILED SHRIMP

$12.00

1/2 pound of boiled shrimp served with your choice of dipping sauce and our house cajun sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Crispy seasoned chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

Crispy seasoned chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED SHROOMS

$6.00

Crispy seasoned mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce

Sides

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$3.00

2 pcs of our Andouille Sausage

CORN

$1.00

Half corn on the cob

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

Crispy french fries served with ketchup

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

1 pc of our toasted buttery garlic bread

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$4.00
GARLIC NOODLES

$9.00

Spaghetti noodles pan-fried with garlic butter and finished with parmesan cheese, chives, and house seasoning

HAWAIIAN BREAD

$3.00

2 pcs of soft chewy sweet Hawaiian bread

HUSH PUPPIES

$6.00

Crispy bite sized hush puppies served with your choice of sauce

SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens with red onions and served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

WHITE RICE

$2.00

Steamed white rice

CRACKER

$3.00

SLICER

$3.00

Seafood Menu

Seafood Boil

SEAFOOD BOIL

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cajun style seafood boil with tasty Po Boys and seafood plates

Location

1384 WINSTON PLAZA, UNIT 48, MELROSE PARK, IL 60160

Directions

