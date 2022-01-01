Crabby Jack's 428 Jefferson Highway

A map showing the location of Crabby Jack's 428 Jefferson HighwayView gallery
12 Inch Poboys

12" Shrimp Poboy

$14.50

12" Half Shrimp/Half Oyster Poboy

$18.00

12" Oyster

$19.00

12" Slow Roasted Duck Poboy

$16.00

12" Roast Beef

$14.00

12" Fried Green Tomato

$17.00

12" Cochon De Lait Poboy

$14.00

12" Catfish Poboy

$13.00

12" French Fry Poboy

$10.00

12" Fried Chicken

$14.00

12" Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

12" 1\2 Shrimp 1\2 Catfish

$14.50

12" Fleur De Bree

$15.00

12" 1\2 Oyster 1\2 Catfish

$17.50

12" Alligator Poboy

$16.00

12" Club

$16.00

12" Bbq Brisket

$15.00

12" Hot Ham

$14.00

8 Inch Poboys

8" Shrimp

$13.50

8" 1\2 Shr 1\2 Oyst

$16.00

8" Oyster

$17.00

8" Slow Roasted Duck Poboy

$14.00

8" Roast Beef

$12.00

8" Fried Green Tomato

$15.00

8" Cochon

$12.00

8" Catfish

$11.00

8" Half Shrimp/Half Catfish

$13.50

8" French Fry Poboy

$8.00

8" Fried Chicken

$12.00

8" Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

8" Fleur De Bree

$13.00

8" Half Oyster/Half Catfish

$15.50

8" BBQ Brisket

$13.00

8" Alligator

$14.00

8" Club

$14.00

Softshell Poboy

$18.50Out of stock

8" Hamburger Poboy

$12.00Out of stock

8" Hot Ham

$12.00

Thanksgiving

Fried Turkey

$75.00

Smoked Turkey

$75.00

Ham

$50.00

Quart Dressing

$14.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Sweet Mashed

$14.00

Quart Mashed Pot

$14.00

Quart Corn

$14.00

Quart Gumbo

$15.00

Quart Butternut Squash Soup

$15.00

Mac FP

$65.00

Deviled Eggs 25

$16.25

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Gumbo 1\2 Gl

$30.00

Dresing FP

$65.00

Gumbo Gl

$60.00

Gravy

$14.00

Dressing HP

$30.00

Mac HP

$30.00

Mash FP

$65.00

Muffins

$4.00

Mash HP

$30.00

Hp Bread Pudding

$25.00

Plates

Shrimp Platter

$14.50

Catfish Platter

$13.00

Oyster and Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Fish Tacos Plate

$14.00

Blackened Gulf Fish

$14.00

Seafood Platter

$19.00

Oyster Platter

$18.00

Shrimp and Catfish Platter

$15.00

Creole Duck Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Creole

$14.00

Shrimp Etouffe

$14.00

Shrimp Tasso Pasta

$14.00

Full Rack Plate

$30.00

Half Rack Ribs Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken Plate

$16.50Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken Plate

$12.50Out of stock

Red Beans And Smoked Sausage

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.00

Grilled Fish Plate

$14.00

Mirliton Plate

$14.00

Oyster and Catfish Platter

$17.00

Club Plate

$14.00

Softshell Plate

$18.50Out of stock

Crawfish Etoufee

$15.00Out of stock

Full Pound Brisket Platter

$20.00

Half Pound Brisket Platter

$14.50

Fried Chicken

2 Piece White Plate

$12.00

3 Piece Dark Plate

$11.00

6 Piece Fried Wing Plate

$11.00

Half Chicken Plate

$14.00

Whole Chicken Plate

$18.00

Breast

$3.75

Wing

$2.50

Leg

$2.50

Thigh

$3.25

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corn Macque Choux

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Jambalaya

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Zapps Chips

$1.50

Red Beans

$4.50

Dirty Mac

$4.00

Orzo

$3.00

A La Carte

Gumbo

$4.50

Boudin Balls

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50

Brussell Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Eggplant

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Shrimp Remoulade

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$3.00

Kids Catfish

$6.25

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

One Fish Taco

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Catfish

$7.50

Side Shrimp 

$7.00

Side Oysters

$16.00

Side Grilled Ckn

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo

$6.50

Side Bread

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottle Barqs

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino Flavored Soda

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Bottled Dr Pepp

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Crabby Cup

$1.00

Quarts

Quart Gumbo

$15.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Slaw

$12.00

Quart Corn Macque

$14.00

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

Quart Jambalaya

$12.00

Quart Dirty Rice

$18.00

Quart Red Beans

$18.00

Gallon Gumbo

$71.50

Retail

Jack White

$24.99

Jack Grey

$24.99

Jack Tank

$24.99

Orange Tank

$24.99

Yellow Logo

$24.99

Mardi Gras Logo

$24.99

Shrimps Blue

$24.99

Original Logo Black

$24.99

Baseball Tee

$24.99

Womens Red Logo

$24.99

Racerback Original Grey

$18.99

Black Original Logo Tank

$18.99

Original Logo Purple

$24.99

Hoodie

$50.00

Koozie

$3.00

Jack Logo Blk Gold

$24.99

Yellow Logo (Copy)

$24.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$12.00

Fried Oyster Caesar

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

428 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, LA 70121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

