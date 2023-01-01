Main picView gallery

Crabby Mike’s Calabash Seafood 290 Hwy 17 N

review star

No reviews yet

290 Hwy 17 N

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Guest Count-Food

Buffets

Adult Buffet

$48.99

12 years old and above

Child Buffet

$22.99

7 to 11 year olds

Kid Buffet

$9.99

3 to 6 year olds

TOT Buffet

0 to 2 years old

Not Eating

Guest that don't eat or share entree

Entrees

Small Platter

$28.99

choice of 3 items

Large Platter

$31.99

choice of 4 items

Sauteed Shrimp Platter

$28.99

Steamed Shrimp Platter

$31.99

Flounder Platter

$26.99

Stuffed Flounder Platter

$28.99

Broiled Scallop Plater

$28.99

Broiled Shrimp and Scallop Platter

$29.99

Two Lobster Tail Dinner

$55.99

Single Lobster Tail Dinner

$39.99

Lobster Tail and Prime Rib

$42.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.99

Gastric Beef Tips

$12.99

Gastric Chicken

$12.99

Gastric Seafood

$12.99

Bar Menu

Liquor

Banana Daq

$8.23

Banana Paradise

$8.23

Crab Juice

$8.23

Dirty Banana

$8.23

Frozen Hurricane

$8.23

Frozen Mudslide

$8.23

Gator Bite

$8.23

Mango Daq

$8.23

Mango Tango

$8.23

Miami Vice

$8.23

Midori Colada

$8.23

Peach Cruiser

$8.23

Peach Daq

$8.23

Pina Colada

$8.23

Strawberry Daq

$8.23

Vodoo Punch

$8.23

Bahama Mama Pitcher

$20.95

Blue Lagoon

$7.36

Crabby's Mary

$7.80

Crazy Crab Pitcher

$20.95

Crazy Crab Punch

$7.36

Liquid Sunshine

$7.36

Carribbean Punch

$17.95

LIT Pitcher

$20.95

Margarita Pitcher

$20.95

Mighty Monsoon

$7.36

Open Barrel

$17.95

Open Frozen Bucket

$18.95

Open Frozen Pitcher

$21.95

Open Pitcher

$20.95

Premium Open Bucket

$20.95

Rum Barrel

$17.95

Surrender The Booty

$17.95

Top Shelf Marg Pitcher

$29.95

Twisted Pirate

$7.36

Well Vodka

$4.98

Absolut

$6.06

Ketle One

$8.01

Smirnoff

$6.06

Svedka

$6.06

Titos

$6.93

Well Gin

$4.98

Tanqueray

$6.93

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.06

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.06

Smirnoff Orange

$6.06

Smirnoff Peach

$6.06

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.06

Svedka Lemonade

$6.06

Svedka Mango-Pinapple

$6.06

Apple Martini

$9.52

Choc Martini

$9.52

Cosmo

$9.52

French Martini

$9.52

Lemon Drop Tini

$9.52

RazTini

$9.52

Top Shelf Martini

$10.61

Vodka Martini

$9.52

Gin Martini

$9.52

Well Rum

$4.98

Admiral Cherry Spiced

$4.98

Admiral Coconut

$4.98

Admiral Nelson

$4.98

Admiral Pineapple

$4.98

Admiral Spiced

$4.98

Bacardi

$6.06

Blue Chair Banana

$6.06

Blue Chair Lime

$6.06

Captain

$6.06

Captain Coconut

$6.06

Captain Pineapple

$6.06

Don Q Passion Fruit

$6.06

Malibu

$6.06

Meyers

$6.06

Well Tequila

$4.98

Don Julio

$8.66

Altos

$7.36

Patron

$8.66

Cuervo

$6.06

Margarita

$7.36

Malibu Margarita

$7.36

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.53

Fire Margarita

$7.36

Passion Fruit Margarita

$7.36

Frozen Margarita

$8.01

Strawberry Margarita

$7.36

Grand Margarita

$8.23

Cuervo Margarita

$8.23

Margarita Pitcher

$20.95

Well Bourbon

$4.98

Well Scotch

$4.98

Black Velvet

$4.98

Bourbon Manhattan

$8.23

Crown Apple

$6.06

Crown Royal

$6.06

Dewars

$7.57

Jack Daniels

$6.06

Jameson

$6.06

Jim Beam

$6.06

Johnny Walker

$7.57

Larceny

$7.57

Makers Mark

$7.57

Top Shelf Manhattan

$10.61

Whiskey Manhattan

$8.23

Wild Turkey

$7.36

99 Bananas

$5.84

Amaretto

$5.84

Apple Pucker

$5.84

Buttershots

$5.84

Cafe Lolita

$5.84

Coffee w Amaretto

$6.50

Coffee w Irish Cream

$6.50

Coffee w Kahlua

$6.50

Creme De Cocoa

$5.84

Fireball

$5.84

Frangelico

$5.84

Gran Mariner

$5.84

Irish Cream

$5.84

Jager

$5.84

Kahlua

$5.84

Midori Mellon

$5.84

Peach Schnapps

$5.84

Razzmatazz

$5.84

Rum Chata

$5.84

Skrewball

$5.84

Southern Comfort

$5.84

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.84

B-52

$6.93

Bahama Mama

$6.93

Bay Breeze

$5.84

Black Russian

$6.93

Blue Hawaiian

$6.93

Blue Lagoon

$7.36

Blue Motorcycle

$7.58

Buttery Nipple

$5.84

Cape Cod

$5.84

Cherry Vanilla Splash

$6.93

Crabby Apple

$6.93

Crabby Daly

$6.93

Crabby Lemonade

$6.93

Cranapple Berry

$6.93

Fuzzy Navel

$5.84

Grape Groove

$6.93

Green Apple Tea

$6.93

Greyhound

$5.84

Hawaiian Punch

$6.93

Hurricane

$6.93

John Collins

$6.93

Kahlua & Cream

$6.93

Kamikaze

$5.84

Lemon Drop

$5.84

Liquid Marajuana

$7.58

Long Beach Tea

$7.58

Lucky Shamrock

$6.93

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.58

Madras

$5.84

Mai Tai

$6.93

Mango Pineapple Sunshine

$6.93

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.93

Melon Ball

$5.84

Midori Sour

$5.84

Old Fashioned

$7.58

Pink Lemonade

$6.93

Raspberry Surf

$6.93

Royal Flush

$7.58

Salty Dog

$5.84

Screwdriver

$5.84

Sea Breeze

$5.84

Sex On The Beach

$6.93

Singapore Sling

$6.93

Tequila Sunrise

$6.93

Tidal Wave

$6.93

Toasted Almond

$6.93

Tom Collins

$6.93

Vodka Collins

$5.84

White Russian

$6.93

Beer

Bud Lt

Bud Lt

$4.50+

Miller Lt

$4.50+

Seasonal

$6.00+

Yuengling

$5.50+

Bud

$4.50

Bud Lt Btl

$4.50

Bud Lt Lime

$4.50

Coors Lt

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Lt

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lt Btl

$4.50

Hienkien 0.0

$4.50

Sam Adams

$5.50

Seasonal IPA

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Cabernet 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Cabernet Full Carafe

$20.00

Merlot 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Merlot Full Carafe

$20.00

White Sangria

$6.93

Red Sangria

$6.93

Chardonnay

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardoney 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Chardoney Full Carafe

$20.00

White Zin 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

White Zin Full Carafe

$20.00

Pinot 1/2 Carafe

$12.00

Pinot Full Carafe

$20.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Water

TOT Soda

$1.00

TOT Juice

$2.00

TOT Milk

$1.85

Ginger Ale Refill

Root Beer

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Blue Smurf

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Shirley Temple Refill

$1.00

Smurf Refill

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi Refill

$1.00

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Smoothie

$5.00

Tonic

$2.99

Regular Milk

$4.25

Color Change Cup

$2.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Crab Legs- Take Out

$36.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Salad

$2.99

B-Day Cake

$5.00

Dessert

$2.50

Ice Cream

$1.50

Retail

T-shirts

SM-XL Shirt

$15.00

2XL Shirt

$18.00

3XL Shirt

$21.00

Tie-dye SM-XL

$20.00

Baby Tee

$10.00

Veteran SM-XL

$15.00

Veteran 2XL and 3XL

$18.00

Kids Tee

$15.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$18.00

Regular Hat

$15.00

Glassware

Shotglass

$6.00

Pilsner

$10.00

Color change cup

$3.00

Misc.

Color change cup

$3.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Magnets

$5.00

Flashlight

$5.00

Canvas Tote

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 Hwy 17 N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
670 US Hwy 17 - Business Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
20 S Ocean Blvd Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Pizza Hyena
orange starNo Reviews
13 S. Ocean Blvd SURFSIDE BEACH, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Island Bar and Grill - Surfside
orange starNo Reviews
2272 Glenns Bay Rd, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Tavern in Surfside - 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
orange starNo Reviews
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Surfside Beach

The Melting Pot - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star4.9 • 4,152
5001 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Fire and Smoke Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,971
411 79th Ave N Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Myrtle Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,899
1289 38th Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - MB Market Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,899
3630 Walton Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
orange star4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Surfside Beach
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston