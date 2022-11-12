Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Crabby's Bar & Grill - Prineville 380 N Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

380 North Main Street

Prineville, OR 97754

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Fish & Chips
Kids Chicken Strips

Wine

House 101 N Cab-Sav - Bottle

$25.00

House Schmidt Merlot - Bottle

$30.00

House Schmidt Tempranillo - Bottle

$30.00

House Territorial Silver Pinot Noir - Bottle

$30.00

House 101 N Chardonnay - Bottle

$25.00

House 101 N Moscato - Bottle

$25.00

House 101 N Pino Grigio - Bottle

$25.00

House Schmidt Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

House Schmidt Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$30.00

House Territorial Pinot Gris - Bottle

$30.00

House Territorial Reisling - Bottle

$30.00

New Cocktails

Crown Apple Rancher

$10.00

Crown Apple Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Appetizers

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Our signature clam chowder. Voted #1 on the Oregon coast! Make it a deluxe with crab or shrimp!

Crab Rangoons

$18.00

Crispy rangoons hand-stuffed with Dungeness crab mix, cream cheese and onion. With our signature dipping sauce.

Salad & Breadsticks for 4

$15.00

Firecracker Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari with a spicy kick!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh creamy spinach and artichoke dip with tortilla chips. Make it a deluxe with crab or shrimp!

Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00+

Seasonal whitefish or Ahi Tuna. Grilled, blackened, or lightly battered and deep fried. With fries.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00+

Two seasonal whitefish or Ahi tuna tacos with tortilla chips and salsa

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Three fresh hand-pressed Dungeness crab mix patties. Grilled with Crabby's delicate spiced crust and lemon aioli

Shrimp Boil

$29.00

A pound of Jumbo peel & eat Shrimp, Sausage, Potatoes and Corn

Cobb Salad

$18.00

A classic cobb salad with chopped greens, boiled eggs, chicken, tomato, bacon onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Steamed Clams

$22.00

Sweet saltwater Clams. Cooked in our subtle white wine, butter and garlic sauce.

Steamed Mussels

$22.00

Sustainably farmed Mussels. Cooked in our subtle butter, lemon and white wine sauce.

Crabby's Beef Burger

$16.00

½ pound hand-pressed burger on a brioche bun. Your choice of toppings.

Ahi Tuna Burger

$16.00

Seared Ahi tuna fillet on a warm brioche bun and slaw base

Fish Burger

$16.00+

Fried seasonal whitefish with tartar, pickles and lettuce on a brioche bun

Crabby’s Melt

$23.00+

Seasonal whitefish, or Ahi Tuna* Fillet, or Dungeness crab mix with your favorite cheese on toasted sourdough or a brioche bun.

Beef Ribeye

$36.00

12 oz tender marbled ribeye

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Macaroni Pasta in our special cheese sauce

Crab Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Macaroni pasta in our special cheese sauce, with a buttery Dungeness crab mix.

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese tortellini in alfredo, marinara or white wine sauce

Fettuccini

$17.00

Al dente noodles in our alfredo, marinara, or white wine, garlic and butter sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Mushroom-stuffed pasta in alfredo, marinara or our white wine sauce.

Pub Steak

$30.00

Kids/Minnow

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kid-size cheeseburger and fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Chicken tenders and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese sandwich and fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Creamy macaroni and cheese

Kids Noodles & Butter

$10.00

Kids basic noodles with plain butter, dill butter or marinara sauce

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.00

Fried fish fillet and fries

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Capri Sun

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cock & Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

O'Doul's NA Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

Tea

$3.00

Tomato

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Water

White Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dining out should be special. Crabby's products are purchased directly from boats and local breweries and producers when available. When you eat at Crabby's, you are getting the freshest and highest quality products available.

380 North Main Street, Prineville, OR 97754

