Crab Fever - San Diego
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in the beautiful seaside National City in 2017, we are proud to serve our community and traveling guests delicious southern Louisiana style plates. From crawfish to King crab, clam to mussel, gumbo and clam chowder, we have it all.
Location
1420 East Plaza Boulevard, Ste D2, National City, CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
No Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Snow Pops San Diego - National City
No Reviews
1005 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
No Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Machete National City - 2325 Highland Avenue
No Reviews
2325 Highland Avenue National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National City
More near National City