Seafood
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Crab Hut! Please follow us @CrabHut on Instagram and Facebook for specials and updates!
Location
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. E, San Diego, CA 92126
Gallery