A map showing the location of Crabs on the Run 1174 capital circle seView gallery

Crabs on the Run 1174 capital circle se

review star

No reviews yet

1174 capital circle se

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

SOUL FOOD DINNERS

BAKED CHICKEN DINNER

$19.99+

OXTAIL DINNER

$25.99

TURKEY WING DINNER

$20.99+

PORK CHOP DINNER

$19.99

JERK CHICKEN DINNER

$19.99+

POT ROAST

$24.99

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

Wing dinner small

$19.99

Wing dinner large (10)

$26.99

Seafood rice small (6)

$21.99

Seafood rice large (10)

$28.99

SEAFOOD BOIL COMBO

Seafood boil combos

1 snow crab combo

$24.99

2 snow crab combo

$36.99

1 dungeon crab combo

$26.99

2 dungeon crab combo

$39.99

1lb crawfish dinner

$19.99

15 shrimp combo

$24.99

1lb mussel combo

$19.99

Blue crab combo

$25.99

Corn

Eggs

Potatoes

SOUL FOOD SAT-SUN

BBQ RIB DINNER

BBQ CHICKEN DINNER

SIDES

Yams

$5.99

Collard greens

$6.99

Green beans

$5.99

Mac n cheese

$6.99

Lima beans

$5.99

Garlic Potatoes

$5.99

Potatoes salad

Eggs (2)

$2.99

Corn (2)

$4.99

Seafood rice small

$9.99

Seafood rice large

$15.99

Gravy

$3.49

Crab rice

$7.00

ALA CARTE

Add ons

(10) shrimp

$9.99

Wings only (5)

$9.99

Crawfish only 1lb

$15.99

Side tray

$12.49

DESSERT

Banana pudding

Kayo rose

$9.00

Regular pudding

$7.00

Oreo pudding

$8.00

Caramel pudding

$8.00

Oatmeal pie pudding

$8.00

Biscoff pudding

$9.00

Red velvet pudding

$9.00

Key lime pudding

$9.00

Pound cake

$4.99

Viral Wings

Small wing boil (5)

$19.99

Large wing boil (10)

$27.94

Drinks

N/A beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Strawberry sunkist

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Peach

$2.00

Cream soda

$2.00

Tropical punch

$2.00

Grape

$2.00

Alcohol

Seduction

$13.50

Lunch special

Lunch specials

small bake chicken dinner

$15.99

Small seafood rice dinner

$17.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1174 capital circle se, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

