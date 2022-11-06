Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crab Tales 66

review star

No reviews yet

3548 NJ-66

Neptune, NJ 07753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials

Surf n Turf

$39.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Fried Banana Cheesecake & Ice Cream

$9.00

Drunken Mussels

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Miso Salmon

$25.00

Crispy Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Drunken Clams

$15.00

Clams Linguini

$23.00

Angry Lobster

$46.00

Garlic Alfredo Fettuccine

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadillas

$16.00

Angus Beef Sliders & Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Harvest Salad w/ Chicken

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3548 NJ-66, Neptune, NJ 07753

Directions

Gallery
Crab Tales 66 image
Crab Tales 66 image
Crab Tales 66 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
3705 Route 33 Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Grill - Tinton Falls
orange starNo Reviews
4060 Asbury Ave East Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
JamaGrille Neptune - 2200 NJ-66
orange starNo Reviews
2200 NJ-66 Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
Nettie's House of Spaghetti
orange starNo Reviews
5119 Asbury Avenue Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
Rosa's Kitchen - 5015 NJ-34, Wall Township, NJ 07727
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Hwy. 33 Wall, NJ 07727
View restaurantnext
Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City
orange starNo Reviews
719 NJ-35 Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Neptune

Sunsets Riverfront Bar and Restaurant - 302 s Concourse
orange star4.0 • 370
302 s Concourse Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Neptune
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston