Crab Tales North Lauderdale

7250 w McNab Rd

North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp
Large Whole Lotta Fried Basket
Jumbo Crawfish

Food

Fish Tacos

$8.95

Shrimp Tacos

$8.95

Fire Cracker Shrimps

$8.95+

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Crab Tales Fries

$12.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crab Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Starter

Pick Two

$11.95
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$8.00

White Meat Chicken Tender Chunks deep fried to golden brown perfection.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Fresh mini shrimp battered and coated in seasonings then deep-fried to golden brown perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$8.00

Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$10.80

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Corn Hush Puppies

Corn Hush Puppies

$6.00

Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet Potatoes Fries. Staff Favorites!

Onion Rings

$8.00

Wings

$10.95+

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Salad

Homemade Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$10.00

Soup

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00+Out of stock

Homemade Gumbo with shrimp, sausage, minced scallop & okra.

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Po Boy Sandwich

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00
U.S.A Catfish Po Boy

U.S.A Catfish Po Boy

$14.00
Softshell Crab Po Boy

Softshell Crab Po Boy

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich (Shabang)

$12.95

Flounder Po Boy

$14.00

Extras

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00
Boil Egg (2)

Boil Egg (2)

$2.00
Boiled Potato (3)

Boiled Potato (3)

$2.00
Boiled Corn (2)

Boiled Corn (2)

$2.00

Boiled Sausage (3)

$3.00

Extra Tasty Sauce

$1.00+

Crab Cracker

$3.00

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Extra Aioli

$0.25

Melted Butter

$0.75

Crab Tales Shirt

$20.00

Table Assign

Water

The Fries

Included coleslaw and a side of your choice: seasoned fries, corn hush puppies, or sweet potatoes ($1 sub)

Med. Whole Lotta Fried Basket

$16.95
Large Whole Lotta Fried Basket

Large Whole Lotta Fried Basket

$28.00

No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.

Calamari Basket

Calamari Basket

$15.95

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Flounder Basket

$14.95

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

U.S.A Catfish Basket

$14.95

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$14.95

Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab Basket

$22.00

Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce

The Boil

Clam

Clam

$7.95+
Black Mussel

Black Mussel

$7.95+
Green Mussel

Green Mussel

$8.95+
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.95+
Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$24.95+
Snow Crab Leg

Snow Crab Leg

$18.95+
Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$21.95+
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$18.95+

King Crab Leg

$35.95+Out of stock
Crawfish

Crawfish

$13.95+Out of stock
Jumbo Crawfish

Jumbo Crawfish

$13.95+

Blue Crab (Large)

$13.95+

Crab Tales Bucket

Be Shellfish

$28.00

The Classic

$32.00

The Royal

$37.00

Captain’s Catch

$75.00

Crab Lovers

$120.00
Seafood Family Feast

Seafood Family Feast

$155.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Fruity Lemonade

$4.00

Arnald Palmer

$3.50

Mango Tango

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

To Go Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR

Wine

$3.00

Beer

$3.00

Wells

$3.00

White Wine

Sycamore Lane - Chardonnay

$5.00

Kendall Jackson - Chardonnay

$8.00

Cht Ste Michelle - Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Bottle Moscato

$40.00

Red Wine

Sycamore Lane - Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Cht Ste Michelle - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Kim Crawford - Pinot Noir

$7.00

Moscato

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich. Ultra

$4.00

Floridian

$5.00

Hop Gun

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Jai Ali

$5.00

Modelo Negco

$5.00

Becks

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heinken

$5.00

Funky Buddha

$5.00

Bucket Corona (10)

$40.00

Bucket Heinken (10)

$40.00

Corona (1)

$4.00

Monk In The Trunk

$4.00

Draft Beer

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

La Rubia

$5.00

Cigar City (IPA)

$5.00

Sparkling Wine

Lunetta Prosecco

$7.00

Beer Buckets

Beer Buckets (5)

NFL Specials

Taco NFL

$6.00

Wings NFL

$5.00

Popcorn Shrimp NFL

$6.00

Chicken Bites NFL

$6.00

Sweet Fries NFL

$5.00

Fries NFL

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Spicy Crab Margarita

$12.00

Captian’s Punch

$10.00

Passion Island

$10.00

Life’s A Lychee Martini

$10.00

Melon Cooler

$10.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$10.00

Perfect Storm

$10.00

Fresh Fizz

$10.00

Hypnotic Breeze

$10.00

Bourban Manhattan

$10.00

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$10.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Ocean Breeze

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Fruity Mojito

$9.00

Santa Mimosa

$8.00

Rum Sunrise

$9.00

Raspberry 75

$10.00

Henny Holic

$14.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Hawaiian Mary

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Dragon Kamikaze

Cocktails

Frozen Daiquiri

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Magarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Hypnotize

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mix Shots

$7.00

Virgin Daiquiris

$6.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Vodka

Drakes Organic

$4.00+

Absolute

$5.00+

Absolute Citron

$5.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Belvedere

$8.00+

Sojo Lychee Liquer

$5.00+

Rum

Castillo Silver

$4.00+

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi Silver

$5.00+

Coruba Dark Rum

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Tequila

Sauza

$4.00+

Teremana Reposada

$6.00+

Patron Silver Tequila

$8.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00+

Gin

Seagram's Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$6.00+

Tanquray

$6.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Fireball

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jack Daniel

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00+

Maker's Mark

$7.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$8.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00+

Hennesey Black

$9.00+

Martell Blue

$12.00+

Remy XO

$22.00+

Remy 1738

$12.00+

Hennessy XO Bottle

$25.00+

Liquor

Hpnotiq

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua Coffee

$6.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.00+

Baileys

$6.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Compari

$7.00

Scotch

Dewar's White

$4.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

The Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

Liquer

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Kahula

$6.00+

Bailey's

$6.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Godiva

$7.00+

Dessert

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Rich Chocolate Cake with Flowing Lava Center

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Homemade, Southern Comfort dessert food. One that everyone looks forward to dig in.

Cheesecake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Southern Cajun Seafood Boil - Best seafood boils in Florida!

Location

7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
