Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Crab Tales Robious

review star

No reviews yet

11581 Robious Rd

Richmond, VA 23235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Seafood Boil & Bar Restaurant Best seafood boil in the Richmond area with a gigantic bar!

Location

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery
Crab Tales Robious image
Crab Tales Robious image
Crab Tales Robious image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Island Shrimp Co.
orange star3.9 • 529
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
East Coast Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,474
3411 West Cary Street Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
orange star4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7801 W. Broad st suite 1 Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurantnext
New Market - Afton
orange starNo Reviews
500 Spring St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston