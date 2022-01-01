Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Crab Tale West Palm Beach

69 Reviews

$$

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Order Again

Popular Items

Snow Crab Leg
Shrimp (easy peel)
Crawfish

Starters

Pick Two

$8.95

Chicken Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp (18)

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$8.00

Calamari

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Corn Hush Puppies (12)

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$6.00

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$7.95

Raw Oysters

$14.95+Out of stock

Baked Oysters (6)

$14.95Out of stock

Salad

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00+

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Extras (sauces)

Extra Aioli

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Sides

Boiled Corn (2)

$2.00

Boiled Egg (2)

$2.00

Boiled Potato (3)

$2.00

Sausage (3)

$3.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Creme Pie

$5.00

Bar Bites

Happy Wings

$4.00

Happy Calamari

$7.00

Happy Popcorn Shrimp

$4.00

Food

Fire Cracker Shrimps (6)

$8.95

Jambalaya

$9.95Out of stock

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Garlic Bread (3)

$5.00

Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Crab Tales Fries

$12.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crab Tales Bucket

Be Shellfish

$28.00

The Classic

$32.00

The Royal

$37.00

Captain's Catch

$75.00

Crab Lovers

$120.00

Seafood Family Feast

$155.00

Po'Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00
Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00
Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00
Soft-shell Crab Po'Boy

Soft-shell Crab Po'Boy

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Catfish Tacos

$14.95

Sides

Steam Rice

$2.00

Boiled Egg (2)

$2.00

Boiled Potato (3)

$2.00

Boiled Corn (2)

$2.00

Corn Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Boiled Broccoli

$3.00

Sausage (3)

$3.00

Corn Hush Puppies (10)

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

The Boils

Clam

Clam

$13.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Black Mussel

Black Mussel

$13.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Green Mussel

Green Mussel

$14.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Shrimp (easy peel)

Shrimp (easy peel)

$16.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$24.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Snow Crab Leg

Snow Crab Leg

$34.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Lobster Tails (2 pcs)

Lobster Tails (2 pcs)

$42.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Dungeness Crab Leg

Dungeness Crab Leg

$34.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Crawfish

Crawfish

$13.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab Leg

King Crab Leg

$69.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Live Crawfish

$13.95+
Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$23.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

The Fries

Included coleslaw and a side of your choice: seasoned fries, corn hush puppies, or sweet potatoes ($1 sub)
Calamari

Calamari

$14.95

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$14.95

Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.

USA Catfish

USA Catfish

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Flounder

Flounder

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

Scallop

Scallop

$20.00

Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Oyster

Oyster

$14.95Out of stock

Golden Crispy Coating Oyster. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab

Soft-Shell Crab

$22.00

Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Crabtales Fries

$12.00

Sodas

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottles Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Perier Lemon Bottle

Perier Lemon Bottle

$3.00

Juice and Tea

Juice

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnord Palmer

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our mission is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

Location

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Crab Tale West Palm Beach image
Crab Tale West Palm Beach image

Map
