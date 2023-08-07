- Home
- /
- Salt Lake City
- /
- The Crack Shack - Murray, UT (Fashion Place)
The Crack Shack Murray, UT (Fashion Place)
No reviews yet
6163 State St
Murray, UT 84107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sandwiches
Firebird
spicy fried thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
The Basic
fried breast, shredded iceberg, pickles, CS burger sauce, artisan brioche
Coop Deville
fried breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
Señor Croque
fried breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
Super Smash Bird
smashed chicken patty, house funyuns, pickles, cheddar, dijonnaise sauce, soft potato bun *contains pork*
Cali Drip
pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta
Buffalo Soldier
buffalo-ranch sauce, fried breast, pickles, iceberg + cabbage slaw, soft potato bun
BAE
bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*
Boxed Lunch Combos (Online Exclusive!)
Firebird Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
Firebird + choice of side
Coop Deville Boxed Lunch
Cali Drip Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
Cali Drip + choice of side
Senor Croque Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
Senor Croque + choice of side
The Basic Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
The Basic + choice of side
BAE Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
BAE + choice of side
Super Smash Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
Super Smash Bird + choice of side
Buffalo Soldier Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)
Buffalo Soldier + choice of side
Chicken Tender Combo
5 seasoned tenders, shack fries